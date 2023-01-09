Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Related
wisportsheroics.com
(BREAKING) Badgers Land Thrilling 11th Transfer WR Burroughs
The Wisconsin Badgers and Luke Fickell are staying hot in the transfer portal. Yet another recruit has announced his commitment via Twitter to Wisconsin as the team begins to round out. Former Cincinnati wide receiver Quincy Burroughs has announced his intentions to transfer to Wisconsin, following much consideration. He will join fellow Cincinnati wide receiver transfer Will Pauling.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin picks up transfer pledge from 2nd WR out of Cincinnati
Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell have been busy this offseason. In particular, the Badgers have added to their receiving corps. The latest is Quincy Burroughs, who reunites with Fickell after spending his true freshman season with the Bearcats. He did not appear in any games last season. Burroughs...
madcitysportszone.com
Former Cincinnati WR commits to Wisconsin
Another former Cincinnati player is following Luke Fickell and his staff to Madison. Wide receiver Quincy Burroughs announced Wednesday that he was transferring to Wisconsin, joining fellow former Bearcats in center Jake Renfro, tackle Joe Huber and wide receiver Will Pauling. A three-star recruit in the 2022 class, Burroughs appeared...
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Looking for the next USC or TCU in 2023? Bet on Wisconsin
Last January, there was very little reason to think of USC or TCU as College Football Playoff contenders. Neither program had even held its first practice of a new coaching regime. USC was coming off its worst season since 1991. TCU had run off the coach who had been the face of the program since 2001.
Channel 3000
Badgers’ roster grows with three more commitments
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell has added another four-star quarterback to his room with Braedyn Locke committing to the program. Locke transferred from Mississippi State after not playing his freshman season. “I am extremely grateful for Coach (Phil) Longo and Coach Fickell for believing in...
madcitysportszone.com
Wisconsin adds three more from transfer portal
A big start to the week in the transfer portal continued for Wisconsin on Tuesday. Former Mississippi State quarterback Braedyn Locke, former Cincinnati wide receiver Will Pauling and former Ohio kicker Nathaniel Vakos all announced their commitment to the Badgers. Locke is the third quarterback Wisconsin has added in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin lands latest QB transfer via former 4-star prospect out of Mississippi State
Wisconsin has added another transfer QB to its ranks. That makes it three different QBs to transfer into Luke Fickell’s program. Wisconsin previously earned transfer commitments from Nick Evers and Tanner Mordecai before picking up a new one on Tuesday. Braedyn Locke is the latest transfer heading to Madison.
madcitysportszone.com
Michigan State 69, (18) Wisconsin 65: Last word
MADISON — No. 18 Wisconsin faltered down the stretch Tuesday night, leading to a 69-65 loss to Michigan State at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin’s big man continued his strong play, especially in the second half. That’s when he scored 15 of his team-high 19 points. The Badgers continually fed the post after the break and Crowl was more often than not able to finish through contact. The junior is averaging 19.1 points per game and shooting 58.1% from the field over the last four games.
madcitysportszone.com
Badgers: Former CB Troy Vincent to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
Troy Vincent is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame. The 2023 class was announced Monday by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame with the former Wisconsin cornerback among the 18 players and four coaches that will be enshrined. Vincent is the 12th player and 16th...
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Badgers Receive Commitment From Five-Star All-American (Transfer Portal)
The Wisconsin Badgers continue to work magic in the transfer portal. They are up to nine total commitments for the 2023 class from the transfer portal alone. This time the Badgers addressed special teams as they landed a 2022 All-American kicker. Nathanial Vakos, a former five-star recruit and transfer from Ohio University, has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
wisportsheroics.com
[Breaking] Wisconsin Badgers Adds Defensive End Transfer From Big Ten Rival
The Wisconsin Badgers keep adding pieces through the transfer portal. After getting a massive offensive line commitment from Cincinnati late last night, Badgers’ fans woke up to more good news this morning. The Wisconsin Badgers have added defensive end Jeff Pietrowski, a transfer from rival Michigan State.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell’s hot streak in transfer portal drawing rave reviews across social media
Luke Fickell knows how to do one thing right, and that’s work the transfer portal. Wisconsin earned another transfer commitment on Tuesday from former Mississippi State QB Braedyn Locke. Locke joins Nick Evers and Tanner Mordecai in the Wisconsin QB room. Evers came over from Oklahoma and Mordecai joined...
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Hall of Fame 2023 class includes pair of former B1G stars
Two former B1G standouts have been named to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class, announced Monday. Robert Gallery, Iowa OT, and Troy Vincent, a Wisconsin DB, have earned spots as inductees. The NFF announced the 22 inductees on Monday, which includes 18 First Team All-America players and four...
wissports.net
WIAA Boys Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard: Jan. 9
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Boys Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players at the end of the regular season in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.
WLWT 5
American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week
HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
WKRC
New business planned for former Anderson Township sports bar space
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new brewery and duck pin bowling alley are coming to Anderson Township. The appropriately named Jason Brewer, an Anderson Township resident, plans to open Wandering Monsters Brewing in the space on Beechmont Avenue that used to be known as The Game. Brewer says the...
Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
Van engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tire in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A van was engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tire on Junction Road on the west side of Madison. Madison Fire officials say they were called to the scene around 9:30 Tuesday night. No one was in the car and no injuries were reported, according to Madison Fire. News 3 Now received photos from a viewer showing...
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Crash that blocked EB Beltline at Gammon Road cleared, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened near Gammon Road Wednesday evening after an earlier crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. As of 6:20 p.m., the road had reopened. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT...
Comments / 0