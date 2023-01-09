Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Exclusive: Roger Reinert To Announce Run For Duluth Mayor Thursday
DULUTH, Minn. — FOX 21’s Dan Hanger confirmed Wednesday that a familiar face in the city of Duluth and St. Paul is ready to give it his all for the top spot at city hall, ending any chances Mayor Emily Larson will run unopposed this November. That candidate...
Duluth Offers Free Career Training Sessions For High-Demand Fields
2023 could be the year of change for you! There are plenty of high-demand career fields that have openings to fill right now in the Duluth area. If you've been considering a career change or are looking for a different job, this could be right opportunity. Many of the open...
FOX 21 Online
What’s in Store for Cirrus Aircraft?
DULUTH, Minn. — Less than four months ago Cirrus Aircraft announced that it’s refurbishing a 189,000 square foot building north of the airport to be its Innovation Center. Innovations to the company’s planes have been an integral part of the company’s growth and its future. At this afternoon’s Duluth Chamber of Commerce’s Let’s Do Lunch event, Cirrus Aircrafts president Patrick Waddick, told those in attendance, “Here in Duluth this coming spring we’re going to move into new innovation center that is just fantastic because we have a lot of airplanes to make, but we also have to design the airplanes of the future. The innovation piece is incredibly important to our growth.”
28 Chains That Could Replace The Miller Hill Perkins In Duluth
Back in March of 2022, Duluth lost a staple when the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery next to the Miller Hill Mall permanently closed. The spot had a loyal following and was in the location for nearly four decades, which is pretty impressive. At the time, the owners cited the COVID-19...
Is There Another Ice Tower Going Up In Superior?
Do you remember a few years ago, when the City of Superior hired a guy to create an "ice wall" to encourage tourism? It's a little bit of a touchy subject for some. Many were unhappy that the Ice Project cost the city $30,000. The money for that project came...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth’s Karpeles Manuscript Museum will carry on despite losing two key people
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Matthew Sjelin plays keyboards for a band called the Trash Cats as a side job. He sometimes practices his parts at the Karpeles Manuscript Musuem on Duluth’s First Street. It’s okay - his day job is director of the museum. It’s one of eleven such museums around the country founded by David Karpeles. This one is a former Christian Science Church.
2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival Brings A Full Schedule Of Fun To Superior
A fun winter tradition returns to Superior, promising once again to provide a weekend filled with activities for the entire family. The Lake Superior Ice Festival's vision is "to attract people of all ages and abilities to share in Superior’s passion for all things winter and come together to celebrate the coolest aspects of our City."
FOX 21 Online
Salvation Army Rookie Basketball Association Partners with UMD Basketball for Youth Event
DULUTH, Minn.- In partnership with the Salvation Army Rookie Basketball Association, the UMD men’s and women’s teams hosted a ‘Practice with the Bulldogs’ event at Romano Gym, Monday evening. “Even though it’s just a short practice it’s an opportunity for the kids who are little to...
FOX 21 Online
Armed with Depth & Numbers, UMD Track & Field Preps for 1st Conference Meet of the Season
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s and women’s track and field teams are getting ready for their first conference meet this weekend in Mankato. The men’s squad enters the year picked to finish 7th after placing 8th at the NSIC indoor championships last February. The Bulldogs return a...
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth
Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us
At the hunting shack this year, my grandfather Ward Brown, Jr., told how a high school friend saved him from getting beat up by a Chisholm gang back around 1952. Not long after, this friend lay dead in the wreck of his restored ’32 Chevy on the road between Side Lake and Hibbing. No “Leave […] The post Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
FOX 21 Online
After Weekend Sweep of Wisconsin, UMD Women’s Hockey Returns Home to Face Bemidji State
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team started off the 2nd half of their season on the right foot as they grabbed two big wins from then 2nd ranked Wisconsin. Now, their focus shifts to the Beavers of Bemidji State. A team the Bulldogs have yet to see this...
Details About Christina Milian’s Duluth Movie Released
Duluth may just be the new Hollywood. After the successful Christmas movie that filmed here in 2022 and premiered on Hulu, more people are catching on that the Northland is a one-of-a-kind place to make movie magic. Merry Kiss Cam is that movie, in case you didn't already know. The...
FOX 21 Online
New Tattoo Parlor Opens in Superior
Superior, Wisc. –There’s a new place to get some ink that just opened its doors in Superior. The Northlandia Tattoo Parlor on Belknap Street received its final approval from the Superior City Council earlier this month. The owner, Jeremy Souders is not new to tattooing, he’s been doing...
See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore
Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
FOX 21 Online
Climbing To New Heights At Sandstone Ice Festival
SANDSTONE, Minn. — When it comes to winter, we might as well enjoy it if we’re going to live here. That attitude is taken to new heights each year by those who love to climb ice. The 3-day Sandstone Ice Festival happened this weekend. Fox 21 Photojournalist Adam...
WDIO-TV
Could the Northland become the next Hollywood?
The Northland of Minnesota is home to many dramatic and excellent landscapes, and many filmmakers have taken notice. With the Banff Mountain Film Festival happening today, the Northland has become again the place for all things film. The past couple years there has been quite a resurgence in all things movie making however, has the Northland’s film industry been one of its best kept secrets, until now?
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s Hockey Hits the Road for 2nd Go-Around with Omaha
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team will be on the road quite a bit in the next few weekends. That starts Friday, when UMD will meet with Omaha for the second time this season. Back on November 11th and 12th, the Mavericks and Bulldogs would split with each...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Hoops Up to #15 in Latest Poll, Olson Named POTW for D2
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team made quite the jump in the latest WBCA coaches poll. The Bulldogs have moved up eight spots, going from number 23 to number 15. UMD made that possible after their upset win over #5 Minnesota State-Mankato over the weekend. It was also...
