ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

What’s in Store for Cirrus Aircraft?

DULUTH, Minn. — Less than four months ago Cirrus Aircraft announced that it’s refurbishing a 189,000 square foot building north of the airport to be its Innovation Center. Innovations to the company’s planes have been an integral part of the company’s growth and its future. At this afternoon’s Duluth Chamber of Commerce’s Let’s Do Lunch event, Cirrus Aircrafts president Patrick Waddick, told those in attendance, “Here in Duluth this coming spring we’re going to move into new innovation center that is just fantastic because we have a lot of airplanes to make, but we also have to design the airplanes of the future. The innovation piece is incredibly important to our growth.”
DULUTH, MN
B105

28 Chains That Could Replace The Miller Hill Perkins In Duluth

Back in March of 2022, Duluth lost a staple when the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery next to the Miller Hill Mall permanently closed. The spot had a loyal following and was in the location for nearly four decades, which is pretty impressive. At the time, the owners cited the COVID-19...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Is There Another Ice Tower Going Up In Superior?

Do you remember a few years ago, when the City of Superior hired a guy to create an "ice wall" to encourage tourism? It's a little bit of a touchy subject for some. Many were unhappy that the Ice Project cost the city $30,000. The money for that project came...
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth’s Karpeles Manuscript Museum will carry on despite losing two key people

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Matthew Sjelin plays keyboards for a band called the Trash Cats as a side job. He sometimes practices his parts at the Karpeles Manuscript Musuem on Duluth’s First Street. It’s okay - his day job is director of the museum. It’s one of eleven such museums around the country founded by David Karpeles. This one is a former Christian Science Church.
DULUTH, MN
B105

2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival Brings A Full Schedule Of Fun To Superior

A fun winter tradition returns to Superior, promising once again to provide a weekend filled with activities for the entire family. The Lake Superior Ice Festival's vision is "to attract people of all ages and abilities to share in Superior’s passion for all things winter and come together to celebrate the coolest aspects of our City."
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth

Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us

At the hunting shack this year, my grandfather Ward Brown, Jr., told how a high school friend saved him from getting beat up by a Chisholm gang back around 1952. Not long after, this friend lay dead in the wreck of his restored ’32 Chevy on the road between Side Lake and Hibbing. No “Leave […] The post Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
HIBBING, MN
B105

Details About Christina Milian’s Duluth Movie Released

Duluth may just be the new Hollywood. After the successful Christmas movie that filmed here in 2022 and premiered on Hulu, more people are catching on that the Northland is a one-of-a-kind place to make movie magic. Merry Kiss Cam is that movie, in case you didn't already know. The...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

New Tattoo Parlor Opens in Superior

Superior, Wisc. –There’s a new place to get some ink that just opened its doors in Superior. The Northlandia Tattoo Parlor on Belknap Street received its final approval from the Superior City Council earlier this month. The owner, Jeremy Souders is not new to tattooing, he’s been doing...
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore

Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Climbing To New Heights At Sandstone Ice Festival

SANDSTONE, Minn. — When it comes to winter, we might as well enjoy it if we’re going to live here. That attitude is taken to new heights each year by those who love to climb ice. The 3-day Sandstone Ice Festival happened this weekend. Fox 21 Photojournalist Adam...
SANDSTONE, MN
WDIO-TV

Could the Northland become the next Hollywood?

The Northland of Minnesota is home to many dramatic and excellent landscapes, and many filmmakers have taken notice. With the Banff Mountain Film Festival happening today, the Northland has become again the place for all things film. The past couple years there has been quite a resurgence in all things movie making however, has the Northland’s film industry been one of its best kept secrets, until now?
DULUTH, MN
willmarradio.com

Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Men’s Hockey Hits the Road for 2nd Go-Around with Omaha

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team will be on the road quite a bit in the next few weekends. That starts Friday, when UMD will meet with Omaha for the second time this season. Back on November 11th and 12th, the Mavericks and Bulldogs would split with each...
OMAHA, NE
FOX 21 Online

UMD Women’s Hoops Up to #15 in Latest Poll, Olson Named POTW for D2

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team made quite the jump in the latest WBCA coaches poll. The Bulldogs have moved up eight spots, going from number 23 to number 15. UMD made that possible after their upset win over #5 Minnesota State-Mankato over the weekend. It was also...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy