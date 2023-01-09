ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Fox's Sean Payton, Charles Woodson blast Lamar Jackson for tweeting out injury status: 'I don't see this player back in Baltimore'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was tight-lipped about quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury status leading into Sunday's wild-card game against the Bengals. Then Jackson effectively ruled himself out Thursday on social media. That made quite a few waves across the NFL. Jackson, who is in a contract year and negotiating as his...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

Who is Skylar Thompson? Meet the Dolphins QB replacing Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills

The Dolphins were able to sneak into the 2023 NFL playoffs thanks to their 11-6 win over the Jets — and some help from the Bills — in Week 18. The Bills beat the Patriots 35-23 in Buffalo to knock the Patriots out of the No. 7 seed. That allowed Miami to leapfrog New England in the AFC standings and earn passage to the postseason for the first time since 2016.
BUFFALO, NY
Sporting News

Where is Jimmy Garoppolo? How Week 13 injury paved way for Brock Purdy's improbable 49ers playoff run

The 49ers finished the 2023 regular season at a 13-4 record, which is astounding when you consider they've been riding the quarterback carousel all year. While Jimmy Garoppolo is certainly a better QB2 than most of the other options across the league, losing two quality starters would put most organizations into the hole. Not Kyle Shanahan's 49ers, though, who turned to Brock Purdy to keep their season afloat after losing Garoppolo and Trey Lance and still captured the NFC West title.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

Lamar Jackson contract status: Where negotiations with Ravens QB stand during playoff absence

The biggest question regarding Lamar Jackson and the Ravens coming into Super Wild Card Weekend might not have been whether he plays vs. the Bengals on Sunday. It might have been whether he takes another snap for Baltimore. Jackson and the Ravens will soon have to revisit failed contract negotiations after the team failed to come to terms with the Pro Bowl quarterback and 2019 NFL MVP ahead of the 2022 season.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

Wild-Card DraftKings Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments

The wild-card weekend main slate is loaded with six playoff games beginning on Saturday afternoon between the Seahawks and 49ers. We have plenty of potential stud and sleeper picks for daily fantasy football players to choose from, and our DraftKings lineup features a few big stars and a couple of value sleeper who could end up making or breaking our chances at cashing in NFL DFS tournaments.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

NFL playoff bracket: Who will Giants or Vikings play in 2023 divisional round with a win?

Vikings vs. Giants is one of the more unheralded matchups of the weekend, but it's a big one in the NFC. Kirk Cousins and Minnesota are putting their 11-0 record in one-possession games on the line after a surprising No. 3 seed berth in the NFC. Kevin O'Connell has had an impressive debut season for the Vikings, while Justin Jefferson has been his usual spectacular self.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy