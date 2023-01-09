Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Sporting News
Why do the Jaguars say Duval? How Jacksonville fans' chant started and what it means
The Jaguars are back in the playoffs. For the first time since 2017, Jacksonville will host a postseason game, as TIAA Bank Field is set to welcome the Chargers in the AFC divisional round Saturday night under the bright lights of prime time. With the Jaguars back in the spotlight,...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Sporting News
Fox's Sean Payton, Charles Woodson blast Lamar Jackson for tweeting out injury status: 'I don't see this player back in Baltimore'
Ravens coach John Harbaugh was tight-lipped about quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury status leading into Sunday's wild-card game against the Bengals. Then Jackson effectively ruled himself out Thursday on social media. That made quite a few waves across the NFL. Jackson, who is in a contract year and negotiating as his...
Sporting News
Why did the Eagles fire Doug Pederson? How Philadelphia departure led to head coaching job with Jaguars
The Jaguars had made the playoffs once in the 14 seasons prior to the 2022 NFL campaign. They're back in the postseason under first-year head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson helped lead Jacksonville to its first AFC South title since 2017 and the fourth division championship in franchise history. The Jaguars...
Sporting News
Brock Purdy vs. Jimmy Garoppolo: Would 49ers make a mid-playoffs QB change when veteran is healthy?
The 49ers' Brock Purdy has become a sensation of sorts, as Mr. Irrelevant 2022 has gone 5-0 for the 49ers since Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury. Purdy is the third quarterback the 49ers have started this year, and he's been nothing if not successful in Kyle Shanahan's offense.
Sporting News
Warriors vs. Spurs score, results, highlights: Golden State dominates Alamodome game in front of record-breaking crowd
So much for that theory about large stadiums impacting shooters. The Warriors shot 54.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc as a team against the Spurs on Friday night, capturing a 144-113 win inside of the Alamodome. Golden State had eight different players hit double-figures,...
Sporting News
Kentucky's John Calipari grabs ESPN reporter Holly Rowe by the shoulders during uncomfortable interview
John Calipari and Kentucky basketball scored a huge win on Saturday, upending No. 5 Tennessee on the road 63-56, ending a two-game skid for the Wildcats. The outcome of the SEC quickly became secondary news, however, after Calipari was part of an awkward and uncomfortable halftime interview with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.
Sporting News
What happened to Damar Hamlin? Timeline of Bills safety's cardiac arrest and his 'remarkable' recovery
Damar Hamlin entered the Bills' Week 17 meeting with the Bengals as an anonymous part of Buffalo's defense. The 2021 sixth-round pick was in the midst of a career year. He helped to replace Micah Hyde after the veteran safety was injured, and he recorded 91 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in that role.
Sporting News
Who is Skylar Thompson? Meet the Dolphins QB replacing Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills
The Dolphins were able to sneak into the 2023 NFL playoffs thanks to their 11-6 win over the Jets — and some help from the Bills — in Week 18. The Bills beat the Patriots 35-23 in Buffalo to knock the Patriots out of the No. 7 seed. That allowed Miami to leapfrog New England in the AFC standings and earn passage to the postseason for the first time since 2016.
Sporting News
Chargers vs. Jaguars free live streams: How to watch 2023 NFL playoff game without cable
Two of the NFL's brightest young QB stars make their postseason debuts Saturday, as Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars face Justin Herbert and the Chargers in AFC wild-card action. In just his second year in the league, Lawrence led the Jaguars to their first AFC South title since 2017. It...
Sporting News
Jaguars' Doug Pederson says Joey Bosa penalty for helmet throw pushed him to go for 2 in critical moment
Football is a game of inches, as Joey Bosa learned the hard way Saturday night. The Jaguars finished off a miraculous 31-30 comeback victory over the Chargers to advance to the AFC divisional round, and they had help from Bosa in the late stages of the game. The LA pass...
Sporting News
Former Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew predicted Jacksonville comeback vs. Chargers
The NFL world had largely written off the Jaguars following their disastrous first half in Saturday's wild-card game against the Chargers, who jumped out to a 27-7 halftime lead. One of the few exceptions? NFL Network analyst — and former Jacksonville All-Pro running back — Maurice Jones-Drew. Whether...
Sporting News
Where is Jimmy Garoppolo? How Week 13 injury paved way for Brock Purdy's improbable 49ers playoff run
The 49ers finished the 2023 regular season at a 13-4 record, which is astounding when you consider they've been riding the quarterback carousel all year. While Jimmy Garoppolo is certainly a better QB2 than most of the other options across the league, losing two quality starters would put most organizations into the hole. Not Kyle Shanahan's 49ers, though, who turned to Brock Purdy to keep their season afloat after losing Garoppolo and Trey Lance and still captured the NFC West title.
Sporting News
What channel is Chargers vs. Jaguars on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL wild-card playoff game
A pair of hairdos take centerstage on Saturday night, when Justin Herbert and the Chargers take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in Jacksonville in the AFC's opening wild-card matchup. Herbert and Lawrence are both making their playoff debuts, but both took very different routes to get to this point....
Sporting News
Pete Carroll makes an odd comparison in discussing Brock Purdy after Seahawks' playoff loss to 49ers
Pete Carroll doesn't often show his age with the way he practices with the team or scoots around the practice facility. But the 71-year-old head coach dug deep into the NFL history books Saturday for a comparison to 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. The rookie led San Francisco to a 41-23...
Sporting News
Lamar Jackson contract status: Where negotiations with Ravens QB stand during playoff absence
The biggest question regarding Lamar Jackson and the Ravens coming into Super Wild Card Weekend might not have been whether he plays vs. the Bengals on Sunday. It might have been whether he takes another snap for Baltimore. Jackson and the Ravens will soon have to revisit failed contract negotiations after the team failed to come to terms with the Pro Bowl quarterback and 2019 NFL MVP ahead of the 2022 season.
Sporting News
Wild-Card DraftKings Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments
The wild-card weekend main slate is loaded with six playoff games beginning on Saturday afternoon between the Seahawks and 49ers. We have plenty of potential stud and sleeper picks for daily fantasy football players to choose from, and our DraftKings lineup features a few big stars and a couple of value sleeper who could end up making or breaking our chances at cashing in NFL DFS tournaments.
Sporting News
NFL playoff bracket: Who will Giants or Vikings play in 2023 divisional round with a win?
Vikings vs. Giants is one of the more unheralded matchups of the weekend, but it's a big one in the NFC. Kirk Cousins and Minnesota are putting their 11-0 record in one-possession games on the line after a surprising No. 3 seed berth in the NFC. Kevin O'Connell has had an impressive debut season for the Vikings, while Justin Jefferson has been his usual spectacular self.
Sporting News
Why is Al Michaels calling NBC's Jaguars vs. Chargers wild-card playoff game with Tony Dungy?
As the NFL playoffs get underway this weekend, a legendary voice will make a return to his former network. Al Michaels will be back in the commentator's booth for NBC on Saturday night as he teams up with Tony Dungy to call Jaguars vs. Chargers in primetime. Michaels has been...
Comments / 1