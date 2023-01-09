ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD arrests 3, seeks others for car burglaries during Saints season closer

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Just days after the New Orleans Police Department announced it would be amping up patrol near the Superdome and Smoothie King Center, officers have arrested three people accused of breaking into cars during Sunday’s Saints game.

The NOPD said on Sunday (Jan. 8) that officers were called to a parking garage in the 1000 block of Common Street. That’s where three male suspects were reportedly caught breaking into and trying to steal multiple vehicles:

  • 20-year-old Aldolphus Wilson
  • 18-year-old Brianzell Edgar
  • A 17-year-old male

The three were charged with three counts of auto burglary and with two counts of attempted auto theft.

According to the NOPD, Wilson and the juvenile were armed during the incident and charged with illegal carrying and illegal possession, respectively.

Also during Sunday’s Saints game, police responded to another incident involving vehicle burglaries at another nearby parking area. This time, police say it was at a parking lot in the 1000 block of Loyola Avenue.

A spokesperson tells WGNO 14 cars were broken into around 2 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived moments later, the supects drove away in a silver four-door SUV, possibly a Kia. Suspect descriptions were unavailable.

Endymion removes Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal, citing threats and safety concerns

The burglaries come only two days after the NOPD announced it would be amping up patrol in the city’s downtown area. The efforts were a direct response to a series of car burglaries reported near the Superdome and Smoothie King Center.

Both locations are about a 15-minute walk to the Superdome, where the Saints faced the Carolina Panthers for their season closer.

