Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerEl Paso, TX
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
Related
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Watch how Biden reacted to reporter questions on classified documents
President Joe Biden ignored reporters asking for a comment on the classified documents found at a private office from his time as vice president.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
'IT’S A LITTLE LATE': Border residents respond to Biden’s first-ever border trip, pledge to stiffen policies
Arizonans reacted to President Biden's announcement that he would make his first-ever trip to the southern border in El Paso, Texas, amid a migrant surge.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Texas Democrat Mayor Defies Joe Biden to Admit Scale of Migrant Crisis
The El Paso mayor had reportedly been urged by the Biden administration not to issue an emergency declaration over concerns about surging migrant crossings.
Biden finally stops looking the other way on Cuban, Haitian and Nicaraguan immigration | Opinion
Give President Biden’s ‘carrot and stick’ approach to dealing with unprecedented Cuban, Haitian, and Nicaraguan immigration a chance.
Biden decision to block asylum access at ports of entry caused hundreds of migrants to die, report finds
Since Joe Biden decided to block asylum access at the US posts of entry, several hundreds of migrants have lost their lives, a new report has revealed.The report says that for nearly two years, the Biden administration wielded the Trump administration’s Title 42 policy — a provision under the Public Health Service Act and initially invoked during Donald Trump’s presidency but kept in place under the Biden administration — to block people from seeking asylum at official ports of entry and claims that the “misuse of Title 42 has been a public health, border management and human rights issue”.The report...
Biden at the border: President tours migrant emergency during El Paso visit
If the border fence divides two neighbors, a crisis on one side spells trouble for the other. As President Joe Biden seeks answers to a historic, growing migration crisis that no administration has solved, his visit Sunday to El Paso may offer a warning of the risks of exporting tens of thousands of vulnerable migrants to Mexico, just steps away.
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
Biden’s visit to El Paso, border comes against complex, changing immigration backdrop
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – President Joe Biden is making his first trip to El Paso and the border since taking office — against the backdrop of an evolving and complex immigration situation. The president is expected to land at 12:45 p.m. Sunday and is scheduled to stay here for about three hours. The trip […]
Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes
Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
Texas Gov. Abbott greets Biden with scathing letter as president visits border: 'emboldened the cartels'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hand-delivered President Biden a letter upon his arrival in Texas Sunday, criticizing the president for failing to take action on the border.
Biden walks stretch of US-Mexico border, amid GOP criticism
EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
KOAT 7
NM elected officials react to Biden's border visit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since Biden took, office he has not beento the U.S. -Mexico border. On Sunday, that finally happened in El Paso, Texas, but no New Mexico officials joined the president. Over the past year, there has been an influx of migrants in the U.S. - Mexico border.
Comments / 0