ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man charged in connection with homicide in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – An ex-con was charged Wednesday with murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, is facing one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach man arrested on suspicion of murder

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 33-year-old Long Beach man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the December death of another Long Beach man, police said Tuesday. The Long Beach Police Department said detectives from the Special Investigations Division, along with Coordinated Response Team officers, arrested Seth Gomes on Monday in the death of 30-year-old Kevin Magana.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 men charged in fatal stabbing in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two men were charged Tuesday in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man in Stanton. Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah, 37, of Santa Ana, was charged with murder, along with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Co-defendant Mustafa Mohamed At Mohamed, 37, of Westminster, was charged with a felony count of voluntary manslaughter.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man found shot to death in South Los Angeles, suspects at large

Authorities are searching for the suspects involved after a man was found shot to death in South Los Angeles in October. The victim was identified as Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to reports of an injured person on the 2300 block of East El Segundo […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

North Hollywood hookah lounge site of another fatal shooting

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Two men were shot, one fatally, at the Sky Hookah Lounge in North Hollywood Wednesday, and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said. This is the second deadly shooting at this location since last October. Wednesday’s shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. at 13000 Victory...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD releases body camera footage of South LA shooting that left 1 man dead

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera footage of a police shooting in South Los Angeles earlier this month that left one man dead. Oscar Sanchez died on Jan. 3. Officers were called to the area of Central Avenue, near 28th Street around 4:45 p.m. that day, after reports that a man had been throwing metal objects at cars. According to police, when one driver got out of their car, the suspect allegedly threatened them with a knife.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in Duarte

DUARTE, Calif. – A man was found dead Tuesday in Duarte, but few details were released about the death. According to the sheriff’s department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Hacienda Drive around 10 a.m. Although the man was found in...
DUARTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man stabbed near DTLA Metro train station, suspect escapes custody

LOS ANGELES – One man was stabbed by another man near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station Wednesday and the suspect who was handcuffed escaped custody. The stabbing occurred around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of 7th and Flower streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Melissa Podny. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Police investigating murder in 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard

On January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:32 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a hit shooting, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult on the ground near a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department were on scene treating the victim when officers arrived. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and Fire Department personnel determined the victim deceased at the scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pasadena shooting leaves man injured

PASADENA, Calif. – A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma. Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Police seeking public assistance locating suspect in fatal shooting in Compton

The Los Angele County Sheriff's Department is seeking public help in identifying a suspect or suspects in a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton back in October of 2022. According to a press release, the shooting occurred back on Oct. 14 at around 11:30 p.m., when the victim, Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, was leaving a family gathering. As he was walking in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, he was approached by two male suspects that were reportedly with a larger group of people. They believe he was shot by one of the two suspects, who then fled from the...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA.com

24-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in Riverside County

A 24-year-old woman from Indio has been arrested and is accused of attempted murder, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. On Jan. 8, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in an unincorporated area of Palm Desert, according to a RCSD news release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with running down toddler in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 26-year-old Westminster man was charged with a misdemeanor Tuesday for allegedly fatally striking a 3-year-old pedestrian while driving without a license. Marco Antonio Decastilla was charged with a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and was ticketed for driving without a license,...
WESTMINSTER, CA
HeySoCal

LASD, Azusa PD investigate death of man in Duarte

A man was found dead Tuesday in Duarte, but few details were released about the death. According to the sheriff’s department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Hacienda Drive around 10 a.m. Although the man was found in Duarte, sheriff’s officials said...
DUARTE, CA
mynewsla.com

Inglewood Man Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Year-Old Daughter

An Inglewood man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murdering his 1-year-old daughter, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Jayveyon Burley, 22, is charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death. According to police, Burley went to Long Beach...
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy