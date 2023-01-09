A SigAlert was issued Monday morning after a propane truck overturned along the northbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. near the eastbound connector to the 10 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The tank, which was carrying around 9,000 gallons of propane, was disconnected from the […]

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO