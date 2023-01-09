Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Homeless of Los Angeles: Declared in Crisis ModeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles County, CA
Related
theeastsiderla.com
Person rescued from El Sereno house fire
El Sereno - One person was rescued Monday evening from a burning home. Firefighters were called at 9:53 p.m. to the 2900 block of N. Minto Court where they quickly extinguished the flames and rescued an occupant of the home, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. House Fire...
2urbangirls.com
Teen reported missing in Antelope Valley
LANCASTER, Calif. – A 13-year-old boy last seen in Lancaster was reported missing, authorities said Wednesday. Curtis Davion Pearson was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Marion Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. Curtis is black, 5...
Woman, Three Children Critically Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in South LA
A woman and three children were critically injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash in the South Los Angeles area.
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in Duarte
DUARTE, Calif. – A man was found dead Tuesday in Duarte, but few details were released about the death. According to the sheriff’s department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Hacienda Drive around 10 a.m. Although the man was found in...
One Hospitalized After Rollover 14 Freeway Crash
One person was hospitalized after a rollover 14 Freeway crash on Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving overturned vehicles on the northbound 14 Freeway just south of Golden Valley Road, according to Esteban Benitez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We had one patient ...
2urbangirls.com
North Hollywood hookah lounge site of another fatal shooting
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Two men were shot, one fatally, at the Sky Hookah Lounge in North Hollywood Wednesday, and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said. This is the second deadly shooting at this location since last October. Wednesday’s shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. at 13000 Victory...
2urbangirls.com
Vehicle crashes into Lomita business
LOMITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A vehicle crashed into a business Jan. 7. A single-vehicle traffic accident left one vehicle inside of a business on the corner of Lomita Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue, Saturday night. Agustin’s Exotic Birds and Reptiles was struck around 9:40 p.m. when a vehicle traveling southbound...
2 cars fall into Chatsworth sinkhole
Two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight in Chatsworth, trapping two people, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach man arrested on suspicion of murder
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 33-year-old Long Beach man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the December death of another Long Beach man, police said Tuesday. The Long Beach Police Department said detectives from the Special Investigations Division, along with Coordinated Response Team officers, arrested Seth Gomes on Monday in the death of 30-year-old Kevin Magana.
Massive sinkhole swallows 2 cars in Chatsworth, prompting rescue as storm pummels LA County
As a relentless storm wreaked havoc on roadways throughout Los Angeles County on Monday night, a massive sinkhole in one neighborhood swallowed two cars, leading to a dramatic rescue.
SigAlert issued after propane truck overturns on 110 Freeway in downtown L.A.
A SigAlert was issued Monday morning after a propane truck overturned along the northbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. near the eastbound connector to the 10 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The tank, which was carrying around 9,000 gallons of propane, was disconnected from the […]
onscene.tv
3 Alarm Fire Breaks Out at Fantastic Cafe | Torrance
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-7-23 11:00 p.m. LOCATION: Fantastic Cafe, 20305 S Western Ave CITY: Torrance DETAILS: Sometime around 11::00 p.m. Torrance Fire responded to an oven fire at Fantastic Cafe. Units were initially cleared, but were requested back. The fire spread through the roof prompting firefighters to request a 3 alarm response. The fire was mostly knocked down around 12 a.m. No Injuries were reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
2urbangirls.com
Detectives seek public’s help solving homicide in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in the Compton area in October. Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, of Compton, was shot about 11:25 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, and he died at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
2urbangirls.com
Driver flees scene after deadly South LA crash
LOS ANGELES – A teen has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in the South Los Angeles area. Paramedics were sent to the 100 block of East 111th Place shortly before 8 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The SUV had four people inside — a...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police sought the public’s help Monday to find the gunman who killed a man in Long Beach. Jaevion Tasby, 30, of Long Beach, was shot at about 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
NBC San Diego
Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued
Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
2urbangirls.com
LAPD under fire over three officer-involved shootings in first three days of the year
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore Wednesday promised thorough investigations into a trio of use-of-force incidents involving officers that left three suspects dead in the first three days of the new year. Mayor Karen Bass released a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying her “heart goes out...
2urbangirls.com
Man stabbed near DTLA Metro train station, suspect escapes custody
LOS ANGELES – One man was stabbed by another man near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station Wednesday and the suspect who was handcuffed escaped custody. The stabbing occurred around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of 7th and Flower streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Melissa Podny. The...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman fatally stabbed in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA (CNS) – A knife-wielding man who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Tuesday. The stabbing victim was identified as Sheila Ashley, 49. The shooting occurred...
