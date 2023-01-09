DETROIT – The realistic expectations for the Detroit Lions heading into next season might be the highest they’ve been in decades. The Lions put a stamp on their second-half resurgence by going on the road Sunday night and eliminating the Green Bay Packers from playoff contention in front of a national audience. Even though they missed out on the postseason themselves, the Lions finished above .500 for the first time since 2017, and that’s progress.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO