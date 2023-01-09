Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Expectations for Detroit Lions might be highest in decades going into next season
DETROIT – The realistic expectations for the Detroit Lions heading into next season might be the highest they’ve been in decades. The Lions put a stamp on their second-half resurgence by going on the road Sunday night and eliminating the Green Bay Packers from playoff contention in front of a national audience. Even though they missed out on the postseason themselves, the Lions finished above .500 for the first time since 2017, and that’s progress.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Lions 2023 schedule: Here’s who they’ll play next season
The Detroit Lions wrapped up the 2022 schedule on Sunday night with a win vs. the Green Bay Packers, finishing the season with a winning record for the first time since 2017. The end of the season brings a look at next season’s opponents list. Here’s who will be rolling into Ford Field -- and where the Lions will be visiting next season:
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Tigers to move in center field fence, lower some walls at Comerica Park this offseason
DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers are moving in the center field fence and lowering some outfield walls at Comerica Park before the start of next season. Comerica Park’s spacious outfield has long been a point of contention among players and fans. Though the park hasn’t been an outlier in terms of overall offense because of deep right-center and left-center alleys, few stadiums turn more long fly balls into outs.
