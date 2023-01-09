Read full article on original website
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerEl Paso, TX
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
WATCH: Lindsey Graham demands Biden get 'out of the White House' and down to border
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) blasted President Joe Biden on Thursday and said he should travel down to the border.
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
White House insiders reveal explosive details about furious Joe Biden exploding at border crisis
The situation on the U.S.-Mexico border made Joe Biden's 'blood boil', according to a new book charting the first year of his presidency. Biden was angered by the 'lack of solutions'.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
ABC host falsely claims Biden never said 'come on over,' blames Republicans for border crisis
ABC’s Martha Raddatz claimed that GOP leaders such as former President Trump and Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are to blame for the ongoing migrant crisis at the border.
Biden spokeswoman blames Trump ahead of border visit: 'The president inherited a mess'
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre blamed former President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress for the illegal immigration crisis facing the Biden administration.
Biden, ahead of border trip, says 'Republicans haven't been serious about this at all'
Republicans have urged Biden to visit the border and vowed to use their power in the House to probe his administration's handling of migrant crossings.
EXCLUSIVE: Republicans 'congratulate' Biden on first border trip, but send him off with list of demands
EL PASO, Texas — More than a dozen House Republicans praised President Joe Biden for making time ahead of his international trip to visit the U.S.-Mexico border, but sent him off with a long list of expectations. Led by first-term Texas border Rep. Monica De La Cruz, the 14...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
At the end of his first Congress, Biden is already a consequential president
To say that times were not normal at the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidency is an understatement worthy of some award.
Mayor Oscar Leeser releases statement on President Biden’s visit to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mayor Oscar Leeser issued a statement Thursday on President Biden’s upcoming visit to El Paso. President Joe Biden is expected to make a pitstop at the U.S. Mexico Border in El Paso this Sunday, as he plans travel to Mexico City to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. […]
Vice President Biden has officially announced his intention to visit the border between the United States and Mexico
WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, Vice President Biden said that he would visit the US-Mexico border the following week for the first time as a president to see for himself how illegal immigration has changed things.
Biden roasted for announcing he will visit the southern border after two years: 'Too little, too late'
President Biden is being criticized on social media by conservatives for just now announcing that he will visit the U.S.-Mexico border two years into his presidency.
White House aides recall in new book Biden’s fury over border: ‘You could hear the president cursing’
President Biden was furious over the influx of migrants at the U.S. southern border early in his administration, according to a new book about the Biden White House. Chris Whipple’s “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House” described that Biden’s aides have never seen him as angry as he was over the…
Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'
First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
‘They ghosted me’: Republican says White House excluded him from Biden border visit
He represents half of El Paso County and 40 percent of the U.S.-Mexico border in Congress. Yet U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, was noticeably absent when President Biden stepped off Air Force One in El Paso on Sunday to be briefed on the migrant crisis.
Biden slams GOP for criticizing his border policies when they refuse to pass his new legislation
President Biden said his new immigration policy makes it easier for migrants to come to the U.S. and avoid the arduous journey, while Mexico's president thanked him on the wall.
El Paso Places President Joe Biden Needs To See On His Visit
As it was announced yesterday, U.S. President Joe Biden will be visiting El Paso this weekend on Sunday, January 8th. El Paso has always been a stop for many US presidents; we've had presidents visited here since 1891. But we won't talk about politics here; instead we'll talk about what...
Classified Biden documents hand political gift to Trump, GOP
WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... The GOP-controlled House passes a rules package for 118th Congress with just one GOP defection, NBC’s Kyle Stewart reports. ... The House also passes first bill, which rescinds IRS funding. ... President Biden spends his final day in Mexico City at North American Leaders’ Summit. ... And special state Senate election takes place in Virginia.
