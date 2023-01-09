Read full article on original website
One dead in shooting outside nightclub
Below is the updated version of this story as of 7:45 a.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Gold Nugget nightclub in Panama City. The incident occurred on the corner of US 98 and Drummond Avenue. Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said as the club […]
Attorney clears Lynn Haven Police Chief
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A labor attorney for the city of Lynn Haven investigated allegations against the city’s police chief and found that while he had texted inappropriate comments, his actions did not meet the threshold required to terminate his employment. The attorney, J. David Marsey, also said he found no evidence that Chief […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City to spend $175K for forensic audit after director arrested
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City leaders have voted on a contract with Warren Averett for a forensic audit, as part of a lengthy investigation into Former Panama City Director Michael Johnson who was charged with money laundering of $100,000. The contract includes a description of the scope and firm...
WJHG-TV
Suspect dead after shooting in Lynn Haven home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday morning, Bay County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who was shot Tuesday morning at a home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Aaron Mravic-Lollie, age 23, was shot when the homeowner confronted him, they...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Fire Department kicks off live fire training drills
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters with the Panama City Fire Department are putting their skills to the test with live fire training drills. The drills took place at the Panama City Training Academy near West 20th Court and Beck Avenue. The training is required by the State of Florida to keep in compliance with National Standards and entails scenario-based learning.
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach man faces charge in shooting
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the lower back Tuesday night, according to Panama City Beach Police. This happened shortly after 9 p.m. on January 10, 2023, at a home at 145 Escanaba Avenue in Panama City Beach. 61-year-old...
BCSO: Homeowner shot, killed intruder
This story and headline have been updated to reflect new information from law enforcement. BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A man is dead after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say a homeowner shot him following an altercation inside the home. It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at home on North Bay Drive in the College Point […]
WJHG-TV
Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A brother and sister have been charged after two rounds from a handgun were fired into the air following a dispute, according to Panama City Police. In a news release, police say they responded to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Thursday, January 5...
Franklin County toddler struck and killed in car accident
An updated version of the story is below. FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and State Troopers are investigating a tragic incident that killed a toddler. It happened around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon on Oyster Road on the west side of Apalachicola. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old woman was going […]
WEAR
Applications still open for Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office 'Citizen’s Academy Class'
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is still accepting applications for its 2023 . The 2023 Citizen’s Academy Class will meet every Tuesday night from Jan. 10 through April 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters Training Room in Shalimar.
Lifesaving medical transport coming to Walton Co.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders said they can’t wait any longer on Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs. The hospital temporarily shut down for maintenance in March and never reopened. That left the area without an emergency room. They said if they’re going to have to transport patients longer distances, […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City Rescue Mission still seeking funding to become fully operational
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Rescue Mission hosted the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning. “Huge,” said Panama City Rescue Mission President and CEO Stephen Fett. “It’s huge. It’s acknowledgement of completing something that looked like it might’ve been impossible four years ago after the hurricane (Michael). We didn’t have any money and we didn’t have any insurance.”
New townhomes coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is booming throughout Bay County, and more is about to begin in north Panama City. On Tuesday morning Panama City commissioners approved a new zoning map to designate land on Airport Road to mixed-use. “We have some concept plans at the moment,” McNeil Carroll Engineering President Sean McNeil said. […]
Okaloosa Co. hosting mandatory safety meeting for water rental businesses
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Public Safety team is hosting a required waterway safety meeting for all vendors operating on local waterways. This meeting will be held on Feb. 8 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island at 1 p.m. This meeting is required as a pre-season safety […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Perry Lee Gayle, 63 in Sunny Hills for Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia
A Southport man is behind bars after a traffic stop yields methamphetamine. At approximately 11:45 a.m. today, a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Sunny Hills Blvd. Deputies made contact with the driver, 63-year-old, Perry Lee Gayle. During the stop, a department issued K-9 was deployed and positively alerted on the vehicle, indicating the presence of narcotics.
Fort Walton Beach Fire Dept. work more than 5,000 calls in 2022
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department released data for call volume in 2022. FWBFD said they responded to more than 5,000 calls over the course of the year. FWBFD said Station 6 worked 3,718 calls. Station 7 worked 1,543. In December, FWBFD worked 433 of those calls. Out of […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City man seriously injured in two vehicle crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Highway 22 Tuesday night. In a news release, Florida Highway Patrol officials said on Tuesday around 7 p.m., a 36-year-old driver from Panama City was on Highway 2297 trying to turn onto Hwy. 22 at a stop sign in Bay County. While making the turn, the driver went into the path of another vehicle and was hit on the front end. The vehicle spun around before resting on Hwy. 22. The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old woman from Panama City, has minor injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.
WJHG-TV
Next phase of The Historic McKenzie House Revival Underway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The revival of a historic Bay County home in the downtown area is underway. Panama City leaders are carrying out the next stage of The Historic McKenzie House on East 3rd court. The two-step led abatement phase included the removal of the lead-based paint from...
WJHG-TV
Glenwood residents meet with city officials to discuss community center
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being damaged by Hurricane Michael four years ago, some Glenwood community residents say their neighborhood is lacking in upgrades. Tuesday night, residents packed the Glenwood Community Center to make their voices heard. “So, this is a long time coming it’s welcomed,” said Janice Lucas,...
WJHG-TV
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway expansion sparks concern among residents
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last month, NewsChannel 7 reported the latest details on the expansion of Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway, otherwise known as Back Back Beach. The map of where the road could be has sparked concerns among residents. The next phase, Phase III of Back Back Beach,...
