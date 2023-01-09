Read full article on original website
Related
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 10, 2023
Stephen Gay, 24, Alford, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey Land, 33, Alford, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Marianna Police Department. Eustacia Allen, 38, Cottondale, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jonathan Buckley, 37, Altha, Florida: Driving while license suspended or...
WJHG-TV
Suspect dead after shooting in Lynn Haven home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday morning, Bay County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who was shot Tuesday morning at a home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Aaron Mravic-Lollie, age 23, was shot when the homeowner confronted him, they...
BCSO: Homeowner shot, killed intruder
This story and headline have been updated to reflect new information from law enforcement. BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A man is dead after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say a homeowner shot him following an altercation inside the home. It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at home on North Bay Drive in the College Point […]
Attorney clears Lynn Haven Police Chief
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A labor attorney for the city of Lynn Haven investigated allegations against the city’s police chief and found that while he had texted inappropriate comments, his actions did not meet the threshold required to terminate his employment. The attorney, J. David Marsey, also said he found no evidence that Chief […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Perry Lee Gayle, 63 in Sunny Hills for Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia
A Southport man is behind bars after a traffic stop yields methamphetamine. At approximately 11:45 a.m. today, a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Sunny Hills Blvd. Deputies made contact with the driver, 63-year-old, Perry Lee Gayle. During the stop, a department issued K-9 was deployed and positively alerted on the vehicle, indicating the presence of narcotics.
One dead in shooting outside a Panama City nightclub
This story was updated with new information at 3:20 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said they do not plan to file any charges against a man who shot and killed someone at a local strip club early Wednesday morning. Panama City police officers arrived at the Gold Nugget Gentlemen’s Club a […]
Arrest made in Panama City Beach shooting
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man is charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly shot another man in the lower back, Panama City Beach police said. The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Escanaba Avenue. Panama City Beach Police said they were called to the […]
WJHG-TV
WCSO: New EMS helicopter on the way
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County first responders will soon be able to transport critical patients much quicker, with the use of a new helicopter. At the Walton County Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office representatives announced their partnership with Air Methods, which will be providing the aircraft.
WEAR
Deputies: DeFuniak Springs man arrested after fleeing traffic stop near Highway 90
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. -- DeFuniak Springs police located and arrested a man after he fled a traffic stop near the DeFuniak Motel on Highway 90 Wednesday afternoon. Justin Kiep, 28, is charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement. DeFuniak Springs police began searching for Kiep in the area between the...
Lifesaving medical transport coming to Walton Co.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders said they can’t wait any longer on Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs. The hospital temporarily shut down for maintenance in March and never reopened. That left the area without an emergency room. They said if they’re going to have to transport patients longer distances, […]
Franklin County toddler struck and killed in car accident
An updated version of the story is below. FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and State Troopers are investigating a tragic incident that killed a toddler. It happened around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon on Oyster Road on the west side of Apalachicola. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old woman was going […]
Lynn Haven police chief’s texts become focus of commission meeting
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder officially aired her grievances with Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie Tuesday morning during a commission meeting. Last month, Tinder emailed commissioners asking for an emergency meeting to fire Chief Ramie over some inappropriate text messages. Ramie apologized to Tinder at the start of Tuesday’s […]
WJHG-TV
Toddler killed after being hit by vehicle in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 14-month-old child was hit and killed by a vehicle near Apalachicola Wednesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle was backing up out of a driveway of a home on Oyster Rd. As it was backing up, the front of the vehicle backed over a 14-month-old toddler.
wdhn.com
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s kicks off the new year with concealed carry class
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Some residents in Jackson County took the next step in obtaining their concealed carry permit. Jackson County Sheriff’s office gathered residents in Marianna for the first concealed carry safety class of the new year. It was held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until...
WCTV
Update: Toddler dies after truck backs over her in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A child has died after accidentally being run over by a vehicle, said the Florida Highway Patrol. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday on Oyster Road, a residential street, in Apalachicola. According to a release, a 42-year-old woman driving a pickup truck was leaving a home when she accidentally backed up over the 15-month-old who was in the roadway.
niceville.com
Deputy serving at Walton County Jail allegedly stole money from inmate
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A detention deputy working at the Walton County Jail has been terminated and arrested after an investigation reportedly revealed he stole money from an inmate, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), it launched an investigation on...
Walton Co. commissioner applies for DeFuniak Springs city manager job
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs has lost its 13th city manager in the last 12 years. Now, the city has opened up applications for the position. More than 30 people have applied for the position so far, including one familiar name. Walton County Commissioner Michael Barker is among the dozens of applicants for […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City Rescue Mission still seeking funding to become fully operational
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Rescue Mission hosted the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning. “Huge,” said Panama City Rescue Mission President and CEO Stephen Fett. “It’s huge. It’s acknowledgement of completing something that looked like it might’ve been impossible four years ago after the hurricane (Michael). We didn’t have any money and we didn’t have any insurance.”
WJHG-TV
Panama City man seriously injured in two vehicle crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Highway 22 Tuesday night. In a news release, Florida Highway Patrol officials said on Tuesday around 7 p.m., a 36-year-old driver from Panama City was on Highway 2297 trying to turn onto Hwy. 22 at a stop sign in Bay County. While making the turn, the driver went into the path of another vehicle and was hit on the front end. The vehicle spun around before resting on Hwy. 22. The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old woman from Panama City, has minor injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.
New townhomes coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is booming throughout Bay County, and more is about to begin in north Panama City. On Tuesday morning Panama City commissioners approved a new zoning map to designate land on Airport Road to mixed-use. “We have some concept plans at the moment,” McNeil Carroll Engineering President Sean McNeil said. […]
Comments / 0