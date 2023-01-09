PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Highway 22 Tuesday night. In a news release, Florida Highway Patrol officials said on Tuesday around 7 p.m., a 36-year-old driver from Panama City was on Highway 2297 trying to turn onto Hwy. 22 at a stop sign in Bay County. While making the turn, the driver went into the path of another vehicle and was hit on the front end. The vehicle spun around before resting on Hwy. 22. The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old woman from Panama City, has minor injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO