coingeek.com
Mutant Ape Planet founder faces charges over $2.9 million fraud scheme
The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has charged Aurelien Michel, developer of the non-fungible token (NFT) project Mutant Ape Planet, for defrauding customers out of over $2.9 million. According to the criminal complaint on January 5, it was revealed that Michel told NFT investors that the digital collectibles would soar...
coingeek.com
The problem with digital forensics: Dashley van Schijndel of BDO testifies in Hodlonaut Norway trial
Did Dr. Craig S. Wright deliberately manipulate documents to prove he was Bitcoin creator “Satoshi Nakamoto“? Despite hours of testimony from digital forensics experts in the recent “Hodlonaut” trial between Wright and Norwegian Marcus Granath—and despite what you might read on social media—the exact answer to that question remains unclear but there is no evidence to suggest he did. The longest explanation of the points and techniques used to analyze the material came from BDO Norge manager Dashley van Schijndel.
coingeek.com
Mt. Gox trustee extends preferred-payment deadline to March 2023
The Mt. Gox Rehabilitation Trustee announced that the deadline for creditors to register their preferred payment method will be extended to March 10, 2023. The announcement came just four days before the initial deadline of January 10, following a notification sent to creditors last October. The deadline extension means it...
coingeek.com
SEC charges former SPAC CFO over $5M digital asset-related scam
The U.S. securities watchdog has charged a former executive of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with fraud after he allegedly stole $5 million, which he invested in digital assets and other securities. In a complaint filed with the Southern District of New York, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...
coingeek.com
Hong Kong lawmaker wants to convert its planned CBDC to stablecoin
As the digital asset ecosystem faces a massive upheaval in recent months, one Hong Kong lawmaker might have found an ingenious solution to save the local industry. Wu Jiezhuang, a member of the special administrative region’s Legislative Council, in an interview with Dixin Financial News, spelled out several suggestions to restore investors’ confidence in virtual currencies. Wu suggested the wider virtual currency ecosystem could gain from converting the planned central bank digital currency (CBDC) to a stablecoin.
coingeek.com
US feds probe Digital Currency Group financial transfers to Genesis
Digital Currency Group (DCG) is being investigated by U.S. authorities for financial transfers between DCG and its Genesis Global subsidiary. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) were each probing DCG’s transactions with its Genesis digital trading, lending and custodial platform. Prosecutors in New York are reportedly seeking documents as well as interviews with staff. The DoJ is also looking to learn what DCG investors may have been told regarding the financial transfers.
coingeek.com
France’s top banking regulator pushes for stricter digital assets rules ahead of MiCA: report
While the industry is still reeling from the so-called crypto catastrophes of 2022, French regulators are calling for stricter regulations to prevent a repeat of events, says a Bloomberg report. At the head of the clamor for stiffer rules is Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who has...
coingeek.com
CFTC takes Mango Markets manipulator to court
The United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has charged the Mango Markets manipulator with fraud and market manipulation. In the latest chapter of the Mango Markets saga, Monday saw the CFTC bring manipulation charges against Avraham “Avi” Eisenberg, who last October used an exploit in the platform to drain $110 million in digital assets from the exchange.
coingeek.com
Wyre limits user withdrawals amid claims of pending shutdown
Digital asset payments platform Wyre has announced a withdrawal limit for its users as it struggles with the bear market. In a January 7 update, the San Francisco-based company announced that it would limit withdrawals to no more than 90% of available funds, subject to existing daily limits. The company...
coingeek.com
Not your keys, not your coins – Joshua Henslee discusses Luke Dashjr losing his BTC
A prominent BTC developer, Luke Dashjr, was recently hacked, and his PGP key was compromised. Subsequently, over $3 million worth of BTC was stolen from his wallets. Henslee begins by pointing out that he and other BSVers have been saying for a long time that a world in which you can simply have your coins stolen with no recourse to justice is not a desirable world to live in. A world in which the best hacker becomes the richest person is crazy, he says.
coingeek.com
Power Users of Bitcoin – mrkozak
This is the final article in a series where we interview actual users of Bitcoin SV (BSV) applications to understand which applications they use, their pain points, and what is needed moving forward to scale and reach mass adoption. This series intends to learn the thoughts of those with “boots on the ground” instead of just entrepreneurs and developers.
coingeek.com
US Fed, OCC urge banks to be cautious with digital assets
U.S. banks should keep digital assets at arm’s length considering last year’s landmark events that exposed the sector’s vulnerabilities, three top U.S. financial regulators have warned. In a joint statement, the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of...
coingeek.com
Animoca Brands slashes anticipated Web3 fund to $1 billion: report
Virtual currency venture capitalist firm Animoca Brands has announced that it will be keen on raising $1 billion for its Web3 fund, says a Bloomberg report. The fund, dubbed Animoca Capital, has been touted to provide support for creators and builders in the Web3 industry with a special focus on decentralized finance (DeFi), the metaverse, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). However, the amount raised is a far cry from the announcement in 2022 in which Animoca Brands noted that it planned on raising up to $3 billion.
coingeek.com
Genesis Trading lays off 30% of staff following spillover of industry catastrophes
Genesis Trading, an arm of Barry Silbert’s troubled Digital Currency Group, has slashed its workforce by a staggering 30% as part of efforts to remain afloat. The conglomerate has faced a ton of bad business decisions and is on the brink of bankruptcy following mounting pressure from its creditors. A report from Wall Street Journal (WSJ) suggests the layoffs could be as high as 60 individuals, with insiders with knowledge of the matter noting the terminations cut across several departments.
coingeek.com
sCrypt’s Xiaohui Liu is ‘super excited’ about Bitcoin in 2023
SCrypt had a big year in 2022, and founder Xiaohui Liu expects even bigger things this 2023. The tools he and his team have created for developers invite thousands of newcomers to try out Bitcoin and could eventually see Bitcoin SV (BSV) becoming like Amazon Web Services (AWS) for blockchain apps. He says his goal is to see developers bring ideas from concept to working applications in just a few months—or even weeks.
coingeek.com
Binance’s ties to US hedge funds probed by DoJ as outflow surges
Binance’s dealings with American hedge funds are under scrutiny by federal authorities just as the controversial digital asset exchange is enduring an unprecedented outflow of customer funds. This weekend, the Washington Post reported that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington had issued subpoenas to multiple...
coingeek.com
Richard Heart’s HEX token plummets amid more Ponzi allegations, SEC investigation
Social media influencer Richard Heart’s HEX token project is having a rough time in the trading markets. Its namesake token continues to drop in value as the project faces ongoing allegations that it’s a Ponzi scheme. In late 2022 Heart and HEX became the subject of an SEC investigation.
coingeek.com
BTC miner Core Scientific to shut down 37,000 mining rigs owned by Celsius Network
BTC block reward miner Core Scientific has entered an agreement with Celsius Network to shut down the bankrupt digital asset lender’s mining rigs, a new report has revealed. Core Scientific offers hosting services for clients, with its most recent update revealing that it operates over 100,000 servers dedicated to this service. One of its biggest clients was Celsius Network, but since the lender filed for bankruptcy in July, it has been unable to meet its financial obligations towards Core.
coingeek.com
Brunei’s national police shuts down 2 illegal block reward mining operations
Brunei’s national police have shut down two block reward mining operations that failed to obtain licensing from regulators. The illegal mining firms were closed following a raid by the trio of the Department of Electrical Services (DES), the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF), and the Autoriti Elektric Negara Brunei Darussalam (AENBD). According to the official report, a team of 30 security operatives stormed the premises, disguising them as legitimate commercial operations at Kampong Menglait and Kampong Serasa.
coingeek.com
Coinbase cuts another 20% of workforce and warns of up to $500M in losses
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is cutting another 20% of its workforce amid a protracted digital asset downturn, according to a new dispatch from CEO Brian Armstrong. The cuts amount to 950 people, on top of the 1,100 they cut back in June (“in hindsight, we could have cut further at the time,” writes Armstrong). Armstrong says the layoffs are part of a plan to cut operating expenses by 25%, a plan which also involves shuttering several of Coinbase’s riskier projects. According to the post, affected employees had already had their system access removed by the time the announcement went live.
