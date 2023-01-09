A prominent BTC developer, Luke Dashjr, was recently hacked, and his PGP key was compromised. Subsequently, over $3 million worth of BTC was stolen from his wallets. Henslee begins by pointing out that he and other BSVers have been saying for a long time that a world in which you can simply have your coins stolen with no recourse to justice is not a desirable world to live in. A world in which the best hacker becomes the richest person is crazy, he says.

2 DAYS AGO