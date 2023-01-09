ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

themiamihurricane.com

Damond: What I learned from Miami’s wins over North Carolina and Virginia Tech

It’s been quite the week for Miami women’s basketball. After dropping their first two Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) games, the Hurricanes bounced back with three straight victories, including a pair of statement wins against No. 22 North Carolina and No. 9 Virginia Tech at the Watsco Center on Thursday and Sunday, respectively.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Hokies Complete Wide Receiver Overhaul with Jaylin Lane

After Virginia Tech’s Kaleb Smith entered the transfer portal on December 5, 2022, the Hokies were projected to enter 2023 with a combined returning total of 44 receptions at the wide receiver spot. After adding Old Dominion transfer Ali Jennings and Norfolk State transfer Da’Quan Felton and landing Middle...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech athletes, Director of Athletics release statements after settlement reached

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Director of Athletics and Hokie athletes have released statements regarding a recent lawsuit against a Virginia Tech soccer coach. The statements, both released on Monday, Jan. 9, come after a settlement was reached after a former Virginia Tech soccer player sued her coach, claiming he forced her off the team for not kneeling before a game.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech adds a sparkle of history to its collection

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — One dress can hold a thousand memories and this dress is one to remember. Slim and white, with beading detail. It’s the dress that belongs to Kylene Barker McNeill, the first Miss Virginia to be Crowned Miss America in 1979. Even after taking her...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

Blue Ridge man has winning photo

“This is Scenic Virginia’s 15th year of showcasing our Commonwealth’s scenic beauty with our annual Photo Contest,” notes executive director Leighton Powell. “We know that these incredible scenic resources nourish mind, body, and spirit; and we could not be more excited to share these gorgeous images with our fellow Virginians.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel

Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Duck Donuts to offer $12 Duck Dozen on Friday, Jan. 13

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday is National Rubber Ducky Day, so Duck Donuts is offering a sweet deal. On Friday, Jan. 13, you can get a dozen of Duck Donuts for $12. The dozen features fan favorites, including Cookies & Cream, S’mores, and of course, Maple and Bacon. 10...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for June shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man for a shooting that wounded another man in June 2022. Malcolm L. Harrison, 32 of Roanoke, is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm while in Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon..
ROANOKE, VA
wvtf.org

Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents

A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

44-year-old man sentenced for 2020 Clifton Forge murder: Attorney

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Attorney for Alleghany County said a 44-year-old was sentenced for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder on Monday. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in the Alleghany County Circuit Court on Monday to life in the penitentiary suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder, the commonwealth attorney said.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Sheetz lowering diesel fuel prices by 50 cents through January

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz announced Tuesday it will lower its diesel fuel prices by 50 cents until the end of January. The company says the reduction will result in an average savings of $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks, and $60 for semi-trailers. The offer includes auto...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Fire Station hotel set to open soon in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One of Downtown Roanoke’s most historic buildings has been undergoing a facelift over the past few years. The old Fire Station No. 1 is just a couple of weeks away from opening to the public. Dale Wilkinson is a partner at Old School Partners, the...
ROANOKE, VA

