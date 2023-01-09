Read full article on original website
WWE: Saturday Night Main Event comes to the Berglund Center after being sold to Saudi ArabiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantomCheryl E PrestonRadford, VA
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
themiamihurricane.com
Damond: What I learned from Miami’s wins over North Carolina and Virginia Tech
It’s been quite the week for Miami women’s basketball. After dropping their first two Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) games, the Hurricanes bounced back with three straight victories, including a pair of statement wins against No. 22 North Carolina and No. 9 Virginia Tech at the Watsco Center on Thursday and Sunday, respectively.
Hokies Complete Wide Receiver Overhaul with Jaylin Lane
After Virginia Tech’s Kaleb Smith entered the transfer portal on December 5, 2022, the Hokies were projected to enter 2023 with a combined returning total of 44 receptions at the wide receiver spot. After adding Old Dominion transfer Ali Jennings and Norfolk State transfer Da’Quan Felton and landing Middle...
wcyb.com
Young takes half glass full approach when talking Virginia Tech injuries
(WCYB) — It's not a matter of if, but when a team will face adversity. For the Virginia Tech men's basketball team, that time is now. The Hokies have been without guards Hunter Cattoor and Rodney Rice the last few games and their absence has shown with Virginia Tech has lost four consecutive games.
WSLS
Virginia Tech athletes, Director of Athletics release statements after settlement reached
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Director of Athletics and Hokie athletes have released statements regarding a recent lawsuit against a Virginia Tech soccer coach. The statements, both released on Monday, Jan. 9, come after a settlement was reached after a former Virginia Tech soccer player sued her coach, claiming he forced her off the team for not kneeling before a game.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech adds a sparkle of history to its collection
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — One dress can hold a thousand memories and this dress is one to remember. Slim and white, with beading detail. It’s the dress that belongs to Kylene Barker McNeill, the first Miss Virginia to be Crowned Miss America in 1979. Even after taking her...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
pmg-va.com
Blue Ridge man has winning photo
“This is Scenic Virginia’s 15th year of showcasing our Commonwealth’s scenic beauty with our annual Photo Contest,” notes executive director Leighton Powell. “We know that these incredible scenic resources nourish mind, body, and spirit; and we could not be more excited to share these gorgeous images with our fellow Virginians.”
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Virginia
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Virginia is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
WSLS
Duck Donuts to offer $12 Duck Dozen on Friday, Jan. 13
ROANOKE, Va. – Friday is National Rubber Ducky Day, so Duck Donuts is offering a sweet deal. On Friday, Jan. 13, you can get a dozen of Duck Donuts for $12. The dozen features fan favorites, including Cookies & Cream, S’mores, and of course, Maple and Bacon. 10...
WSLS
Where’s the snow?! Drought hasn’t lasted this long into January since 2016
ROANOKE, Va. – The brutal cold spell we had around Christmas was a wasted opportunity for most snow lovers. In fact, most of the winter has been so far. Our current snow drought is something we haven’t seen lasting through mid-January since 2016. During that winter, however, we...
WSLS
Carilion psychiatrist provides insight after police say Virginia 6-year-old shot his teacher
ROANOKE, Va. – After a school shooting in Virginia where police say a six-year-old intentionally shot his teacher, the same question keeps being asked: how could this happen?. 10 News spoke with a local psychiatrist to get answers to that question on the minds of parents across the Commonwealth.
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Ghetti’s Cafe brings a multitude of food options to Wytheville’s downtown
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Darlene Lang and her family branched out into a brand-new endeavor when they opened Ghetti’s Cafe. It’s named after her son’s mispronunciation of ‘spaghetti’ as a kid. That son, Alan, shares the vision behind his mom’s newest business adventure. “You’re...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for June shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man for a shooting that wounded another man in June 2022. Malcolm L. Harrison, 32 of Roanoke, is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm while in Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon..
wvtf.org
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
WSET
Former Carilion board member and wife donate $1 million to fund cancer services expansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Cancer service expansion at Carilion will be given a boost after 1$ million was donated to boost the funds by former board member and Roanoke businessman George Logan and his wife Helen. George was on the board between 2003 and 2007 after already serving ten...
WSET
44-year-old man sentenced for 2020 Clifton Forge murder: Attorney
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Attorney for Alleghany County said a 44-year-old was sentenced for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder on Monday. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in the Alleghany County Circuit Court on Monday to life in the penitentiary suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder, the commonwealth attorney said.
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz lowering diesel fuel prices by 50 cents through January
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz announced Tuesday it will lower its diesel fuel prices by 50 cents until the end of January. The company says the reduction will result in an average savings of $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks, and $60 for semi-trailers. The offer includes auto...
WSLS
Fire Station hotel set to open soon in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – One of Downtown Roanoke’s most historic buildings has been undergoing a facelift over the past few years. The old Fire Station No. 1 is just a couple of weeks away from opening to the public. Dale Wilkinson is a partner at Old School Partners, the...
