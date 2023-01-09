ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
NEWS10 ABC

Purdy’s 4 TDs lead 49ers past Seahawks 41-23 in playoffs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy got flushed out of the pocket, spun back the other direction and found a wide-open Elijah Mitchell for the score that put San Francisco in control for good. Purdy answered another test and delivered another sterling performance in a remarkable rookie season...
SEATTLE, WA
NEWS10 ABC

NFL Wild-Card Weekend Picks From the MMQB Staff

Our writers and editors pick a winner in all six games on the opening weekend of the playoffs. The playoffs have arrived, and with them come six games on a jam-packed wild-card weekend. Our staff has already filled out brackets all the way through Super Bowl LVII, but here are our wild-card picks for those of you who have been following our picks competition all season.
NEWS10 ABC

Commanders Plan to Make Sam Howell Starting QB in 2023, per Report

The rookie started one game for Washington in 2022. The Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner, and that search may be revealing a key part of their 2023 offseason. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports Washington is telling coordinator candidates that the team plans on Sam Howell entering the offseason as the “likely” starting quarterback in 2023.
WASHINGTON, DC
NEWS10 ABC

Packers’ GM Discusses Rodgers’s Upcoming Retirement Decision

Green Bay will give Rodgers space to decide his future, but there’s no doubt they want him back under center. After a season filled with offensive struggles and lack of team success, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was noncommittal regarding his future despite signing a three-year, $150 million contract extension last March.
GREEN BAY, WI
NEWS10 ABC

NFL Playoffs Begin With Two Saturday Games

Two games featuring NFC rivals and AFC upstarts kick off the NFL playoffs. With 18 weeks of NFL regular season play in the books, the playoffs start on Saturday, Jan. 14 with a pair of wild-card round games. This year, wild-card weekend will run from Saturday through Monday, with Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN/ABC all broadcasting NFL playoff games. Saturday features games from both the AFC and NFC: one battle between two upstart franchises, and another between division rivals. The Seahawks travel to the 49ers in the afternoon, followed by a prime-time matchup between the Jaguars and Chargers.

