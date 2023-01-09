ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Bengals Running Back Delivers Warning to AFC Playoff Opponents

The defending AFC champions are not shy as they begin their quest to return to the Super Bowl. Last year, the Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl caught most of the football world off guard. They won’t be sneaking up on anyone this time around—and, based on the words from their star running back, that’s just the way they prefer it.
Jets’ Woody Johnson would ‘absolutely’ spend for a vet QB

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Woody Johnson has watched the New York Jets miss the postseason for the past 12 years and feels the same way as the fans. He’s frustrated. And wants that brutal, embarrassing run to end. Johnson, the Jets’ owner since 2000, isn’t issuing a...
Cousins Shares What Could Lead Him to ‘Walk Away’ From NFL

The Vikings have gone 13–4 this season. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins shared on Wednesday what could eventually lead him to walk away from his NFL career. When asked if he was going into this season’s playoffs more confident than in years past, Cousins said he’s been leaning on his continuous improvement to guide him. But once that growth stops, he could see himself walking away from the sport.
