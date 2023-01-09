FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Son accused of stabbing father with kitchen knife in Baton Rouge home
CRIME STOPPERS: BR church intruder kicks in door
One person arrested after alleged drug deal turned into gunfire on Wax Road
LSUPD attempting to identify person who allegedly stole food delivery car
Our Views: Two innocents dead, a high price to pay for one stolen car
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants
Woman accused of setting mother’s home on fire with her inside, officials say
2 men arrested for distribution of fentanyl laced pills, officials say
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Narcotics Distribution Involving Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Other Drugs and Firearms
Dogs rushed at officers during arrest at BR apartment; deputy shot amid confusion
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges
Body found on Airline Highway near Baton Rouge fairgrounds investigated as ‘probable homicide’
‘Just kill me, please’ – Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him
Deputy shot, attacked by dogs was attempting arrest for violating protective order, EBRSO says
Father fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed by son, records show
Possible action expected in case of man accused of killing 5 people, officials say
EBRSO responds to alleged stabbing
SHERIFF: Teens arrested for stolen U-Haul truck; one reported missing from BR
Tangipahoa sheriff seeks suspect of armed robbery at Hammond gas station
Person found dead in wooded area near Airline and Highland likely a homicide, sheriff says
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 3