Buckeye Central edges Colonel Crawford for league lead
NEW WASHINGTON — Buckeye Central head coach Abram Kaple said his team did enough to win against rival Colonel Crawford. “They try to make things murky by how good they are defensively. They want to play a little slower than what we do. I thought we had some unforced turnovers but give credit to them for making things difficult.”
Area prep basketball roundup Jan. 11
Crestline: (2-7): Shots 15-33; 3-pt. shots 5 (Tyler Shade 4, Tyler Perry); Free throws 4-8; Rebounds 19; Turnovers 19. Scoring: Logan Huber 0 1 1, Tyler Shade 5 0 14, Isaiah Perry 3 3 10, Kieran Barnett 2 0 4, Jake Bruce 5 0 10. Galion (6-6): Shots 23-50; 3-pt....
Mohawk size proves too much for Bucyrus
BUCYRUS — Led by 6-foot-3 post Emily Klopp, the Mohawk Warriors want to push the basketball inside and be physical. But for a half, the Bucyrus Lady Red played with them basket-for-basket and trailed by just one at the break, 20-19. But Mohawk’s size and physicality was just too...
Wynford boys, Bucyrus girls win Winter Bowl
BUCYRUS — Wynford No. 1 boys and Bucyrus girls won the Redmen JV Winter Bowl on Saturday at Suburban Lanes. The Royals outdistanced second-place Pleasant, 2968-2656. Bucyrus White finished seventh with a 2378 and Bucyrus Red was ninth in the 13-team tourney with a 2223. Wynford No. 2 was...
C.J. Stroud taught Ohio State backups one major thing
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, who every NFL expert expects to declare for the draft and go in the first round later this year, is still technically the starting quarterback in Columbus. Fans, however, are turning their focus to what the future might hold in backups Kyle McCord and...
Roger D. Miller
Roger D. Miller age 59 of Upper Sandusky, died at his residence on Jan. 4, 2023. He was born May 16, 1963 in Vanceburg, KY to the late Harold and Evelyn (Zornes) Miller. He married Tracey Hannum on Mar. 23, 1985, she survives him in Upper Sandusky. Mr. Miller is also survived by his children Nicole (Mathew) Lyons, Galion, Matthew Miller, Upper Sandusky, Zachary Miller, Bucyrus and Jacob Miller, Upper Sandusky, grandchildren Grace, Troy, Callie, Gabe, Isabela, Mackenzie, Adalyn, a brother Rodney (Penny) Miller, Nevada, a sister Vicky Foley, FL, sister-in-law Vicky Hannum, Forest, a niece Tiffany (David) Neal, Mt. Gilead and many more nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a brother-in-law Terry Foley and a nephew Jonny Miller.
Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal
The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
Ohio State gets massive news after disappointment
The Ohio State Buckeyes had a disappointing end to their college football season last week when they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs by just one point in the Peach Bowl when a potential game-winning field goal sailed wide left. But as the Buckeyes prepare to make another run at the national championship next season, they got some big news from a couple of returning key players.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Big Return
Ohio State's football program got some big news on Monday morning. Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover announced on social media that he will return for a fifth season with the program. "I AM COMING BACK," he announced. Stover was one of the top tight ends in the Big Ten in...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Fans Tonight
Ohio State was one made field goal away from beating Georgia to earn a berth in tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship. Considering the undefeated Bulldogs are taking TCU to the woodshed in the first half, one can't help but think many Buckeye fans have to be kicking themselves. It...
Gearlene “Gerry” Saylor
Gearlene “Gerry” Saylor, 78, formerly of Galion passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born on February 19, 1944 in Newcomb, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Nettie Louden. Gearlene married Glenn Saylor on July 23, 1983 and he preceded her in death after 28 years on April 15, 2012.
Stanton C. “Buzz” Swihart Jr
Stanton C. “Buzz” Swihart Jr. age 83 of Upper Sandusky, died at his residence on Dec. 30, 2022. He was born May 31, 1939 in Little Sandusky to the late Stanton and Ida (Garver) Swihart Sr. He married Deanna Hannibal on June 15, 1968, and she survives him....
Gloria Louise (Smith) Holman
Gloria Louise (Smith) Holman, 81 of Fostoria and formerly of Bucyrus passed away on Monday January 9, 2023 at home. Gloria was born April 2, 1941 in Bucyrus to the late Carl H. and Lela (Bellis) Gingery. She was first married to Charles Smith who preceded her in death on January 26, 1978. Her second marriage was to Carl Holman who preceded her in death in 2011.
Marion Troopers investigating two killed in crash
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a double fatal crash that occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 11:08 AM on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion, Ohio. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns, 60, of Rushsylvania, Ohio. The...
Ohio wildlife agency appoints first female district manager
The Ohio Division of Wildlife has appointed its first female district manager.
OSHP Investigating Crash At 31/347
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 10:21pm. The crash occurred on SR 31 at SR 347 in Union County. A 2021 Ford F-150 operated by 23-year-old Garrett Cady of Bucyrus...
Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs
OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
Constance (Connie) Ellen (Keller) Luidhardt
Constance (Connie) Ellen (Keller) Luidhardt, 97, passed away at 4:05 p.m. on January 10, 2023. Connie was born at home east of Sulphur Springs, Ohio, on February 18, 1925, to John and Mary (Heitzman) Keller, who preceded her in death. On November 10, 1946, she married Paul F. Luidhardt, who preceded her in death on April 19, 1999. Connie became a member of the Chatfield Evangelical Pietist Church soon after their marriage.
Football World Reacts To What Nick Saban Said About Ohio State
Alabama's Nick Saban graced the "College GameDay" desk for Monday night's national championship game between Georgia and TCU. And while several moments stood out to fans, one comment in particular caught the football world's attention; with Saban telling ESPN's crew that Georgia's hit on Ohio State ...
