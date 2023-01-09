ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police in San Francisco searching for suspect after 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO — Police in San Francisco are searching for a suspect after one person died and three others were injured in a shooting on Friday.

In a news release, the San Francisco Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of Valencia Street just before 2 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found two men and two women injured with apparent gunshot wounds. Both women had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The two men had life-threatening injuries.

SFPD said that one of the men died at the hospital from his injuries. He was 28 years old. SFPD Homicide Detail took over the investigation.

Police identified the suspect as Christopher Aguilar Rojas, 21, according to KTVU.

Police say that Rojas is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to KRON.

SFPD said a warrant for Rojas’ arrest has been issued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 1-415-575-4444.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

