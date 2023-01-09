Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
KSNB Local4
Council approves liquor license for downtown Hastings movie theater
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council approved a Class “I” liquor license application for Rivoli 3 in downtown Hastings. The vote for the application was 7 to 1 with councilman Marc Rowen voting against. As for the manager application of Bryce Blecha in connection to the license, council passed unanimously.
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced in relation to deadly shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man convicted of charges related to a deadly shooting has been sentenced. Zachary Walker, 20, was sentenced to four to eight years in prison for two counts of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to buffalo county district court records.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney City Council approves plan to demolish building, build new structure on E 25th St.
KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney construction company is planning to redevelop a visible property on the east side of town. On Wednesday, the Kearney City Council voted 4-0 to approve a redevelopment project at 1100 E 25th St. Richie Bock Construction plans to demolish the existing building, which used to house a small auto parts shop. In its place, the company will build a 7,500 square-foot steel-frame building that will include retail, office and warehouse space for three businesses. The project will include a new parking lot, sidewalks and landscaping.
NebraskaTV
Hometown heroes welcome new ambulances to help aging fleets in Nance County
FULLERTON, Neb. — Two communities share one heartbeat. Fullerton and Genoa have each other's back in times of disaster. Now Nance County steps up to support both communities with new ambulances to help the EMTs who have been on the front lines of multiple disasters. “We thought it was...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Police investigating possible car arsons
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after two vehicles were reportedly purposely started on fire over the weekend. Capt. Jim Duering said officers were called just after 12:45 p.m. Friday to YAP Auction, 317 West Fourth Street, in reference to a 1997 Plymouth Voyager and a 1999 Ford Explorer on fire.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island city administrator position remains open
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — At the Grand Island City Council meeting, council members discussed the plan to hire a new city administrator and public works director. They also honored Police Chief Robert Falldorf for his service in the city as he prepares to retire this month. The agenda item...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education appoints acting superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - An acting superintendent is now in place at Grand Island Public Schools. At Tuesday’s special meeting GIPS Associate Superintendent Dr. Robin Dexter became the district's acting superintendant. Dr. Dexter was appointed as the acting superintendent so that the district has a leader in place while...
NebraskaTV
Two arrested after pursuit in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Hamilton County. Travis Fielder, 36, of Grand Island, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Hall County, as well as willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence – drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, and numerous traffic violations.
klkntv.com
Hastings Police searching for missing teen
HASTINGS, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hastings Police Department says 17-year-old Aiden Valentine was reported as a runaway on Saturday. Officials describe him as being 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his right cheek. If you have any information regarding...
NebraskaTV
FAA outage grounds passengers bound for central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Flights nationwide were grounded Wednesday for the first time since September 11th. The FAA's alert system went down and the impact was felt by central Nebraska travelers. That includes Brian and Janel Laub of Grand Island. After a year that brought a tornado to their...
NebraskaTV
Daddy/Daughter and Mother/Son events return to Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two popular events are coming up in Kearney. Jeni Cramer and Marty Browne with Kearney Park and Recreation have more on Daddy / Daughter Date Night and Mother / Son Fun Day!. 19th Annual Daddy/Daughter Date Night. Catered Dinner, Dancing & Games. Friday, January 20. 6:00-9:30pm.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
NebraskaTV
City of Hastings welcomes new city administrator
HASTINGS, NEB. — The city of Hastings welcomed its new city administrator at Monday's city council meeting. “The main thing I’m trying to do is listen, listen, listen," said Shawn Metcalf, Hastings city administrator. And learn. “And I’ll be specific about the main thing, electric and gas is...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Extension: Become a master gardener
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Would you like to become a master gardener?. Elizabeth Exstrom with Nebraska Extension has more on a program they are offering. Extension Master Gardeners are people who love plants, gardening, landscaping, and teaching others. To earn a title of Extension Master Gardener, individuals enroll in the program and receive 40 hours of education from University of Nebraska—Lincoln faculty, then volunteer 40 hours of gardening and horticulture related work. There is a fee which covers the educational resources.
NebraskaTV
High egg prices at grocery stores causing more people produce their own eggs
KEARNEY, Neb. — The deadly avian flu is reducing poultry flocks all over the country, resulting in many of us seeing higher eggs prices on the shelves. According to USDA data, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is over $3. The prices vary all over the nation, and as consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices, there is also a shortage of eggs at grocery stores.
NebraskaTV
Most Nebraska libraries now offer devices to enlarge print
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired (NCBVI) said they noticed the libraries in the state were lacking zoom tech devices which allow patrons with low vision to read in large print. The conversations between the Nebraska Library Commission and the NCBVI about the...
NebraskaTV
One transported, mobile home a total loss following weekend fire in GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — One person was transported to a local hospital and a mobile home is a total loss following a fire Saturday morning in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire Batallion Chief Ed Carlin said crews were called around 8:30 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Melody Lane for a report of fire and smoke coming from a mobile home.
NebraskaTV
GIPS board moves forward with interviews for interim superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Public Schools Board interviewed candidates for its interim superintendent position Tuesday afternoon. The board interviewed three candidates: Dr. Virginia Moon, Matt Fisher and Dr. Michael Teahon. Each interview lasted an hour. Teahon said his main priority would be to help the board...
NebraskaTV
Homeland Security seeing more internet-based human trafficking cases involving children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) along with the Department of Homeland Security and a number of federal and state partners have designated January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Jan. 11 is the national “Wear Blue Day” to bring attention to human trafficking. Acting Special...
