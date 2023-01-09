Read full article on original website
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who dismembered girlfriend, deputies say
FRENO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after his 24-year-old girlfriend was found dead near Raisin City, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 10:00 p.m. the Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a domestic violence incident. Deputies responded to a home […]
2 dead after tree falls on Hwy 99 in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KERO) — Emergency crews have been busy responding to a surge of calls for help up and down the state due to the weather. The California Highway Patrol in Tulare County called out to this crash along northbound Highway 99 Tuesday morning after a eucalyptus tree fell into traffic lanes. Two people are dead. The number of injuries is currently unknown.
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Melvin Eugene Cooper
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Melvin Eugene Cooper. Melvin Cooper is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 36-year-old Cooper is 5' 9" tall, 185 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Melvin Cooper is hiding,...
Bakersfield police ask for help to locate woman missing for several months
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to locate a woman who has not been seen since late August or early September 2022. Breanna Boatman, 32, was last seen in the 1300 block of Chester Avenue, but she might have traveled to the Los Angeles area around the time of […]
2 injured, driver arrested after Fresno crash, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno. Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck […]
Suspect’s girlfriend dead in Fresno County homicide, deputies say
RAISIN CITY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is under arrest following the death of his girlfriend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on Monday around 10:00 p.m. Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a homicide. Deputies responded to a home on the 8300 block of South Hayes Avenue, near […]
1 woman, 2 boys arrested in armed robbery in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested on suspicion of an armed robbery that occurred in Fresno in November, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officials say a search warrant was issued on Tuesday resulting in the arrest of 25-year-old Anastasia Saoyim, who admitted to being a gang member, and the arrest of two […]
Arrest made following deadly hit-and-run in southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a man suspected of being involved in a deadly hit-and-run. The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of McKinley Avenue and First Street when the driver of a black truck ran a red light going westbound toward McKinley Avenue and hit a car going northbound on First Street.
Woman dies 3 days after hit by a van in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman involved in a traffic collision has died three days after the incident, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the unidentified woman was hit by a van near Nees and Peach Avenues on Friday shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and the pedestrian […]
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Hit-And-Run Crash In Southeast Fresno, Suspect Arrested
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run crash. 33-year-old Shane Lee Shahan was arrested Wednesday for felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter charges. Fresno Police say Shahan was the driver of a van that crashed into two men in a car, then...
Brothers pull 2 people from a burning truck in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers say they took it upon themselves to stop and help the two victims of a truck crash in Clovis early Wednesday morning – after the vehicle smashed into a home, hit a gas main and burst into flames. Matthew and Nathan Oloris of Clovis say they were driving down […]
TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is currently in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house near Avenue 310 and Road 72 in Goshen. She left on a black and white BMX-style bike with red […]
Two suspected of arson, need to be identified following massive fire in southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two suspects are now on the run after investigators say they set fire to a strip mall early Friday morning in southeast Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, two suspects were caught on camera throwing large rocks at the Blendz Barber Lounge on Jan. 6 around 4:30 a.m.
22-year-old Fresno County man arrested for the brutal murder of his girlfriend
Homicide detectives have arrested 22-year-old Cameron Wright for the brutal murder of his girlfriend.
Man arrested in connection to murder last month in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Police have arrested a man they say shot and killed another man on Sunday, Dec. 11th in Fresno. Detectives arrested 24-year-old Arthur Lopez for the murder of 42-year-old Bernardo Coronado. Lopez was arrested by plainclothes detectives after he was seen leaving an apartment complex on...
Arizona man arrested in Fresno County transporting Fentanyl, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Arizona was arrested just outside of Fresno after he was found with 1.5 pounds of Fentanyl pills, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 29-year-old Mauricio Reyes-Gomez of Phoenix was detained following a vehicle stop near Highway 99 and Belmont Avenue in Fresno. Detectives discovered a […]
Man traveling with 11 pounds of fentanyl re-arrested
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office, the Huron Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration re-arrested a man who was caught driving with 11 pounds of pure fentanyl powder.
PD: 2 Porterville Police officers possibly exposed to Fentanyl
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Porterville police officers were hospitalized following suspected exposure to Fentanyl, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a business on the 1300 block of West Henderson Avenue regards at a shoplifter. Officers identified the suspect, named as 41-year-old Wesley Dale Long from Bakersfield. He was […]
L.A. man re-arrested for transporting drugs
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from L.A. has been rearrested after a Fresno County Judge ended the “zero dollars emergency bail rule” policy according to the Fresno County Sheriffs Office. On January 3, 2023, detectives say they were patrolling I-5 and Highway 33 and conducted a vehicle stop. Officials say during the stop their […]
2 suspects wanted for starting fire that destroyed several Southeast Fresno businesses
Authorities have released footage of two suspects who sparked a fire that damaged several businesses at a strip mall in Fresno.
