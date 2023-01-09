ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Bakersfield Channel

2 dead after tree falls on Hwy 99 in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KERO) — Emergency crews have been busy responding to a surge of calls for help up and down the state due to the weather. The California Highway Patrol in Tulare County called out to this crash along northbound Highway 99 Tuesday morning after a eucalyptus tree fell into traffic lanes. Two people are dead. The number of injuries is currently unknown.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Melvin Eugene Cooper

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Melvin Eugene Cooper. Melvin Cooper is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 36-year-old Cooper is 5' 9" tall, 185 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Melvin Cooper is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 injured, driver arrested after Fresno crash, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.  The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno. Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Arrest made following deadly hit-and-run in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a man suspected of being involved in a deadly hit-and-run. The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of McKinley Avenue and First Street when the driver of a black truck ran a red light going westbound toward McKinley Avenue and hit a car going northbound on First Street.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman dies 3 days after hit by a van in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman involved in a traffic collision has died three days after the incident, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the unidentified woman was hit by a van near Nees and Peach Avenues on Friday shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and the pedestrian […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Brothers pull 2 people from a burning truck in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers say they took it upon themselves to stop and help the two victims of a truck crash in Clovis early Wednesday morning – after the vehicle smashed into a home, hit a gas main and burst into flames. Matthew and Nathan Oloris of Clovis say they were driving down […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is currently in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house near Avenue 310 and Road 72 in Goshen. She left on a black and white BMX-style bike with red […]
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested in connection to murder last month in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Police have arrested a man they say shot and killed another man on Sunday, Dec. 11th in Fresno. Detectives arrested 24-year-old Arthur Lopez for the murder of 42-year-old Bernardo Coronado. Lopez was arrested by plainclothes detectives after he was seen leaving an apartment complex on...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: 2 Porterville Police officers possibly exposed to Fentanyl

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Porterville police officers were hospitalized following suspected exposure to Fentanyl, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a business on the 1300 block of West Henderson Avenue regards at a shoplifter. Officers identified the suspect, named as 41-year-old Wesley Dale Long from Bakersfield. He was […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

L.A. man re-arrested for transporting drugs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from L.A. has been rearrested after a Fresno County Judge ended the “zero dollars emergency bail rule” policy according to the Fresno County Sheriffs Office. On January 3, 2023, detectives say they were patrolling I-5 and Highway 33 and conducted a vehicle stop. Officials say during the stop their […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

