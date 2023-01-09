Read full article on original website
technode.global
Wesley Tay joins as a Principal at East Ventures
Indonesia-based venture capital firm East Ventures announced Tuesday that Wesley Tay joins East Ventures as its new Principal. East Ventures said in a statement that Wesley will oversee the investments focusing on the seed stage, and will be based in Singapore. According to the statement, Wesley Tay brings over a...
technode.global
Malaysia's Bintai Kinden ventures into digital assets
Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad, a Malaysia-listed mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering services specialist, is venturing in digital assets. Bintai Kinden said in a statement that the venture through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bintai Trading Sdn Bhd (BTSB) is part of the company’s treasury management while taking into consideration longer-term needs in business expansion.
technode.global
Singapore healthtech firm Qritive raises $7.5M led by MassMutual Ventures
Qritive, a Singapore-based healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) startup has on Monday announced that it has raised $7.5 million in a funding round led by MassMutual Ventures. The round was also supported by SEEDS Capital, the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore, and Exfinity Venture Partners, Qritive said in a statement. According...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
technode.global
The importance of uplifting the F&B industry: How automating and using big data can pave the way for supply chain management and restaurants
Technology is no longer a new concept in the F&B scene and is common in many of our cafes and restaurants, and even hawker stalls. We have seen an upswing in the online delivery sector amidst the pandemic and many restaurateurs are re-looking into streamlining and automating their operations (such as QR ordering and self-serve kiosks) given the ever-growing manpower crunch. On the other hand, technology providers continue to innovate and develop their existing products and services – seeing a handful come up with their own payment terminals and diving into Fintech (financial technology).
technode.global
Top digital security and fraud trends in Southeast Asia for 2023
Post-Covid digitalization has also seen a spike in fraud and malicious activities. Companies need to take extra precautions to protect their customers this year. From the metaverse to breakthroughs in generative AI, 2022 was quite a year for technology. Post-pandemic digitalization continues to transform the way digital commerce and financial...
UAE names oil chief as president of COP28 climate talks
The head of the United Arab Emirates' national oil company was named Thursday as president of this year's COP28 climate talks, prompting fierce criticism from environmental activists. Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, who heads up the UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), will be the first CEO to take the role at the UN summit, said a statement carried by the official WAM news agency.
technode.global
Bolttech partners AIS for embedded protection services in Thailand
Singapore-based insurtech bolttech, has partnered with Thailand’s mobile network operator AIS, to deliver embedded protection services including mobile device switch and replacement services to AIS customers for the recently-launched AIS Care+ programme. Both parties said in a statement Tuesday that the partnership reinforces bolttech’s position as a leading provider...
Kodak Moments Creates and Launches an Online Photo Printing Website for Carrefour France
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Kodak Moments, a leading global provider of photo products and services, announced the expansion of its partnership with multi-national retailer Carrefour in France. The companies have launched a cross-channel photo website that’s designed, operated and managed entirely by Kodak Moments with Carrefour’s cooperation in co-branding and marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005118/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
technode.global
SEEK: Tech jobs outpace Singapore’s overall job growth in 2022, demand for tech talent remains amidst layoffs
The growing demand for tech talent in Singapore remains strong despite the recent layoffs by tech companies, according to data from SEEK, the parent company of Asia’s leading job platforms JobStreet and JobsDB. SEEK said in a statement on Tuesday that its JobStreet Singapore platform recorded a year on...
technode.global
Solarvest Borneo inks MOU with CENTEXS and Huawei Malaysia to develop green energy lab
Solarvest Borneo Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Malaysian clean energy firm Solarvest Holdings Berhad, has on Wednesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (CENTEXS) and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia) to launch a green energy lab in Kuching, Sarawak to train and develop local talents to support Borneo’s growth in the clean energy industry.
technode.global
Alibaba Cloud launches Global Apsara Developer Community
Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has on Tuesday announced the launch of Apsara Developer Community, a new hub created to support global developers through an enhanced provision of diverse developer tools and resources. Alibaba Cloud said in a statement that the hub aims to...
technode.global
South Korean startup Toonit launches Canva for graphic narratives
South Korean webtoon automation solution and publishing platform Toonit, is launching the Canva, a web-based illustrator for anyone to easily create webcomics, graphic novels, book illustrations, and other visual content. While Canva and Figma are used for creating social media graphics and web designs, Toonit is geared towards creating narrative...
