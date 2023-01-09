ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Faithful Friends donates to Neosho dog park

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho’s new dog park is getting a boost from the local animal shelter. “Faithful Friends Animal Advocates” donated nearly $6,000 to the dog park, today. The cash will cover the cost of adding two new park benches and a watering fountain that’s designed for both human and canine use.
NEOSHO, MO
Local fitness fair focuses on a ‘healthier 2023’

JOPLIN, Mo. — A healthier 2023, that’s the goal of a fitness fair at “Freeman Health System”, today. Nearly 30 vendors set up tables to talk about everything from exercise to mental health, to bone density. It’s an annual event at Freeman West Hospital, which attracts...
JOPLIN, MO
Seneca woman discusses cult experience, and breaking free in podcast

SENECA, Mo. — It’s a crisp Monday morning in January, and Abigail Hobbs can be found here. In her safe space… Surrounded by her horses… Recording a podcast. “This is my chance. I’m going to have to do something new and different, and so, I just kind of started exploring. I started my podcast. I started biking every week. I started blogging, just for personal growth and trying to work through my own life and my own struggles,” said Abigail.
SENECA, MO
Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
PINEVILLE, MO
Missouri Airbnb treehouse called “Rental of our dreams”

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — It seems like real treehouses are popping up all over the country (and even the world), as most of them are built for the purpose of becoming vacation rentals. People love these high-up romantic getaways for their unique locations and overall designs, giving visitors a different option when it comes to travel and lodging. But there’s one treehouse that is said to be in a league of its own: “The Getaway Treehouse.”
CASSVILLE, MO
Netflix show interviews Joplin, Missouri killer

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Netflix program highlighting convicted killers who are sentenced to death features a 1998 Joplin murder in Season 4, titled “The Bogeyman.”. Last month, the Netflix show “I Am A Killer” focused, episode 5 of it’s latest season on Gary Black. Black was convicted of killing Jason Johnson, 28, of Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
CASSVILLE, MO
2nd Annual Wine Pairing Party

Vicky Mieseler of the Joplin Rotary shares about their upcoming 2nd Annual Wine Pairing Party at Just A Taste in Webb City. All the details here:
WEBB CITY, MO
Barry County to dispatch 911 calls for portion of Monett

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Effective Monday at 9:00 a.m., Barry County Emergency Services will start dispatching for the Barry County portion of Monett. When calling the Monett Justice Center administration phone line, there will be a new menu in which you will choose the county the incident is occurring. This phone menu should get you to the proper location, if not, you’ll be transferred to the correct county.
MONETT, MO
Joplin Resident lends a helping Hand to community members

JOPLIN, Mo. - A local Joplin woman is doing what she can to support local residents who are limited with transportation. The love of helping people drove crystal baker to start a business running errands. "I love helping people," said Crystal Baker. "I've always loved helping people. it's just a...
JOPLIN, MO
What’s new at Joplin’s History and Mineral Museum?

JOPLIN, Mo. — There are new things to see in the new year at an area historical attraction. Since they don’t have the option of closing down entirely to remodel all at once, work is being completed in sections inside the History and Mineral Museum in Joplin. “Some...
JOPLIN, MO
Joplin woman accused of stealing Project Graduation funds

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman is accused of taking cash donated to benefit local students. Forty-two-year-old Melanie Patterson is charged with felony stealing. She’s the former president of the Joplin High School Project Graduation. Court documents allege she took $1,400 from that account last fall using an...
JOPLIN, MO
Zora Street faces improvements

Joplin, Mo. - Zora Street in Joplin is getting some big improvements thanks to a $4 million State of Missouri award. The grant is in a partnership with the State of Missouri Department Transportation and Jasper County. Joplin Public Works Director Dan Johnson says the use of Zora Street drove...
JOPLIN, MO
Local nurse takes pride in making a difference

JOPLIN, Mo. — April Willis was recognized for her genuine kindness when she received a special award. This local nurse takes pride in making a difference, inside and outside of the hospital. “I’ve always been that nurse that wants to make sure that I make a difference in the...
JOPLIN, MO
JLT’s Latest Production: “Proof”

Lisa Olliges Green & Chelsie Bennett of Joplin Little Theatre give us a glimpse of their newest production, “Proof,” which is showing from January 11 to the 14th & the 15th. You can get tickets online at showclix.com/event/proof-1 or by calling 417.623.3638; All the details here:
JOPLIN, MO
Armed Robbery at Stone’s Corner Casey’s

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Sunday night, January 8, 2023, an Armed Robbery occurred at Casey’s, 5869 N Main Street in Airport Drive. Jasper County Detectives tell KOAM’s Shannon Becker on scene they were still gathering security footage, but early details appear about 9:45 p.m. a black male entered the store armed with a handgun.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Have you seen this missing teen?

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville Police Dept release details Sunday, January 8, 2023 regarding a missing teen from their city. Morgan Moore, 15, is believed to be on foot and could be headed towards the Springfield area. Jasper County Emergency Services release an image of Moore and state if...
CARTERVILLE, MO
Police search for suspects in Riverton Quick Stop burglary

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate and identify suspects involved in a Riverton Quick Stop burglary. Authorities indicate that the incident occurred at a Quick Stop located at 7037 SE Highway 66 in Riverton, Kan. The report indicates that two suspects entered the...
RIVERTON, KS

