Meigs Health Matters: Vision Assistance Programs for Children and Adults
Meigs Health Matters: Vision Assistance Programs for Children and Adults. 1- Approximately 15% of Ohioans age 40 and older have some measure of difficulty recognizing a friend across the street. 2- Approximately 19.6% have not had an eye exam in the last two years. 3- Vision loss due to lazy...
SE Ohio Foodbank Hosts Food Distribution for Meigs County Residents
POMEROY, OH – The SE Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP), will distribute food for Meigs County residents at the Meigs County Fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m on Friday, January 13, 2023. Fresh produce and other food items will be available for residents with who qualify for state benefits or with incomes under 200% of Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Pomeroy Firefighter Hartenbach recognized for 50 years of service
On Sunday January 8, 2023 the Pomeroy fire department recognized Firefighter Steve Hartenbach for his 50th anniversary of serving on the department. Hartenbach joined the department on January 28, 1973 under Chief Charles Legar. Hartenbach was given a surprise luncheon after the regular business meeting. Attending as special guest were...
W. Bruce Smith
W. Bruce Smith, age 75, passed away on January 10, 2023 at his home. He was born on November 11, 1947 in Weston, West Virginia son of the late Willard and Ruth Smith. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Phyllis; one daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Jerry Bement of Norwalk, Ohio; one son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Lou Smith of Racine, Ohio; two grandsons, Nathan of Norwalk and Justin of Racine. He is also survived by his beloved dashhounds, Mickey and Barney.
Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 2020 is when firefighter Bill Harter started with the Little Hocking FD. “He started running squad with us and like I said this was when COVID was really bad and no one really knew how to protect yourself well. Bill was right in there with us and we ran squad and he went on every one of the runs he could possibly go on,” Fire Chief Mike Chevalier said.
Pleasants power plant has a new short-term owner
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants power plant is having a new transition of ownership. The new owners who will be leasing the coal plant is Energy Transition and Environmental Management. Pleasants County commissioner, Jay Powell says that this new partnership will be a short-term agreement. As the group...
Man arrested in Ohio for threatening school staff
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man is in custody for threatening school staff. According to Jackson Municipal Court, Erin W. Baker was arrested on Friday, Jan 6, 2023, on a probation violation. JCMC says Baker violated his probation by allegedly making threats and harassing phone calls to Oak Hill Schools staff. Baker has also been […]
Public Radio Reporter Says She Was Fired For Investigating Abuse At State Facilities.
Reporter Amelia Ferrell Knisely claims she was fired from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which owns and operates news/talk WVPB (88.5) and WVPB-TV Charleston, after investigating the alleged abuse of disabled patients at state-run facilities. Knisely said she was warned to stop working on a story that the West Virginia Department...
A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local court approved a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education. According to court documents, a local senior got one dose of the required meningococcal vaccine series but is seeking a medical exemption from the second dose. That request was denied so the...
Adena Health System announces passing of local physician
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Adena Health System announced the sudden passing of a local physician, Dr. Jack Berno. In an online statement, the healthcare provider said, “It is with great sorrow that Adena shares with you the sad news that our dear colleague and friend, Jack Berno, Jr., MD, passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.
50 people died in West Virginia’s Kanawha Valley in 2022 while homeless or receiving supportive services
Homelessness has been a hot button topic for years in the Charleston area. It has been at the center of political races and a source of strong disagreement in the community. Last year fifty people in the Kanawha Valley died while homeless or receiving services.
Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision
WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
Marietta High School students raise money for cancer-stricken classmate
MARIETTA — Members of the sophomore student council at Marietta High School helped raise funds for a classmate recently diagnosed with cancer. Through a fundraiser with Applebee’s and private donations received from friends, family and members of the community, the group was able to collect $2,000. The fundraiser,...
Faith Denise Pennington
Faith Denise Pennington, 58, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. She was born on June 21, 1964, to the late Betty and Franklin Dickens in Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Charlie Pennington; children, Cassandra (Cody) Hysell, Charles Smith (Cortney Nitz), and Charles Pennington II; grandchildren, Bentley Smith and Maverick Hysell; siblings, Retta Day, Sheila Dickens, Shelly Warth, Josh Dickens, Frank (Jamie) Dickens, Jonathan (Brittany) Dickens, and Lacy Dickens; step-mother, Linda (Kevin) Gaul; and several nieces and nephews.
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Sept. 26-30: * Teresa Miller to Mitchell Miller, all interest Lot 313 Grandview Manor addition allotment #2, Tygart District, quit claim deed. * Donna Smith to Michael Barker, all interest Lot 35 Vienna Imp CO’s addition, Vienna...
Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
3 sought in Mason, West Virginia, breaking and entering
MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason Police Department is seeking three individuals in connection to a breaking and entering investigation. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney says the Mason PD responded to a call on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a breaking and entering on Adams Street in Mason. McKinney says the incident did not happen at […]
Drug trafficking crime group dismantled in Scioto Co.
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced today that an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force has dismantled a drug trafficking organization operating within Scioto County. The task force, which is made up of narcotics detectives from the Portsmouth Police Department, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, presented findings of a drug trafficking investigation involving the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” to a special session of a Scioto County Grand Jury on December 31st, 2022.
