Quincy Polar Plunge benefits boy battling cancer

QUINCY, Mass — People raced into the water in Quincy Sunday to raise money for a young child with cancer.

The proceeds from the plunge will go to benefit Quinn Waters.

Known as the ‘Mighty Quinn’, the five-year-old boy has inspired people during his battle against cancer.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2019, then an MRI found a new disease on his brain in 2021.

This is the third year of the polar plunge.

