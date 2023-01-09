Read full article on original website
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pete Carroll's priceless reaction to Seahawks-49ers wild-card game: 'Unfortunately, we’re playing the Niners'
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was excited about advancing to the playoffs this week but was admittedly less enthused about having to face San Francisco in the wild-card round.
Seahawks take on 49ers in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are playing playoff football once again. For the fourth time in the last five years, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will be on their quest to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Seahawks clinched their playoff spot after beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and getting some help...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Seahawks fans donate to Detroit Lions charities following playoff berth
Seahawks fans are paying the Detroit Lions back through personal charitable donations after the latter defeated Green Bay Sunday night, sending Seattle to the postseason. Seattle took care of business at home against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, winning 19-16 in overtime, but needed additional help in order to secure the NFC’s final wildcard spot.
Pete Carroll has one word to describe 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks clinched a playoff berth on Sunday with a win over the Los Angeles Rams as well as a little help from the Detroit Lions, who eliminated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. While the team was undoubtedly excited to be in the playoffs, the team now has to prepare for a very dangerous San Francisco 49ers team. And it sure sounds like head coach Pete Carroll is worried about that matchup.
Seahawks vs. 49ers: ‘We’re Underdogs?’ Says Coach Pete Carroll
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't seem to have time to partake in sports gambling. Maybe it helps that he's contractually not allowed to. Either way, he cares little for the point spread, over/under and betting odds for Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup between the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Reflects on Career Journey as Seattle Heads to Playoffs
Humble as always, on a day where his career crossed paths with franchise legend Steve Largent in multiple ways and the Seattle Seahawks punched a ticket to the playoffs, Tyler Lockett expressed gratitude for how far he's come in eight NFL seasons.
Playoffs: Ravens Vs. Bengals Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
Sunday, Jan. 15 — 8:15 p.m. at Paycor Stadium (65,515) Television: NBC & Peacock Sunday Night Football / WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore. Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM) Nation Radio: Westwood One Sports. SiriusXM: Ch. 85 or 225. Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM &...
NFL Draft Profile: C.J. Coldon, Cornerback, Oklahoma Sooners
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Do Patriots Have Secret Weapon For DeAndre Hopkins Trade?. By Mike D’Abate Sports Illustrated New England Patriots News, Analysis and More.
Commanders GM Martin Mayhew ‘Not Worried’ About Potential Dan Snyder Sale
Possibly one of the biggest offseasons in franchise history is coming about for the Washington Commanders this year with the impending sale of the organization by Dan Snyder. Snyder has made steps that could lead to him selling the franchise after years of controversies and scandals. But it's also a...
Madden 23 to Remove CPR Celebration in Wake of Bills’ Damar Hamlin Incident
The "Madden NFL" franchise is nixing one of its more popular virtual celebrations out of respect for the situation surrounding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. A spokesperson from developer EA Sports has disclosed to TMZ that a celebration where its pixelated players mimic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) will be removed from the next update of "Madden NFL 23." The life of Hamlin, who has been discharged from the hospital and has returned home following his cardiac arrest episode on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati was reportedly saved when Buffalo assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington administered CPR before he was removed from the field in an ambulance.
Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills welcomed the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the regular-season finale. ... and in the Damar Hamlin was an inspiration in every way as the Bills took down the Patriots 35-23 - including, interestingly thanks to an apology to the team ...
Lakers: Three LA Trade Candidates From A Stacked Nuggets Team
Let me just say right off the bat that finding workable trade deals between your Los Angeles Lakers and the class of the West, the Denver Nuggets, is going to be difficult for a few different reasons. It is typically difficult for two semi-rivals with similar objectives (i.e. to be...
Green Bay Packers draw the most fans to Lambeau Field in five years
GREEN BAY – Despite the Green Bay Packers' sometimes uninspired play in 2022, fans turned out in large numbers to watch the team at Lambeau Field. Lambeau averaged 78,075 paying fans per game, compared to 77,991 the year before, and the most since 2017's average of 78,093. The highest average all-time was...
