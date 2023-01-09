Read full article on original website
WCAX
Lake Iroquois recognized for residents’ conservation practices
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Chittenden County lake has been recognized for its residents’ environmental improvements. Lake Iroquois has earned the Gold Lake Wise Award, which is given to lake associations when 15% of the properties surrounding the lake have met certain standards including stormwater management, and erosion. And there’s a reason 15% is the magic number.
WCAX
WCAX to be interrupted on DISH during routine maintenance
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you watch WCAX on DISH, you may see some interruptions between 11 p.m. on Wednesday and 5 a.m. on Thursday. DISH will be performing routine maintenance during that time which requires taking down local channels for an hour or two. Once the maintenance is complete...
WCAX
Champlain College unveils restored McDonald Hall
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College’s campus contains nearly 50 buildings in downtown Burlington -- some old and some new. Now, one of those historic buildings now has new amenities. McDonald Hall is one of 21 historic mansions in Burlington that are used as first-year student housing. The Victorian-era...
WCAX
Rutland School Board agrees to ‘Rutland’ name for new mascot
Trial begins for Quebec man connected to kidnapping case of Moriah couple. A trial is underway in the kidnapping of an elderly couple from Moriah, New York. The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that.
Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns
While accessing digital land records has become impossible for the time being, several town clerks who use Cott Systems have reverted to the old, physical way of managing land records until the digital system is restored. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns.
WCAX
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
John Deere signs on to 'Right to Repair' agreement. FAA lifts grounding order; Delays, cancellations continue. Planes are flying again following a nationwide FAA computer outage Wednesday morning, but there are still delays at the Burlington airport. Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023. Updated: 10 hours ago. Burlington Mayor Miro...
montpelierbridge.org
Downstreet Working On New Affordable Rental Housing Projects
The housing crunch has made affordable housing a hot topic for renters, buyers, and public officials, and when the subject comes up, Downstreet Housing and Community Development is the local organization that almost everyone hopes can help. The Barre-based housing nonprofit runs a number of programs to help low-income renters...
WCAX
Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023
Retail cannabis is now legal for adults over 21 in Vermont but experts say they’re concerned about kids getting into it. Fairfax residents approved a $36.5 million bond to make repairs to Bellows Free Academy for a second time. Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region.
Leunig’s Le Marché Café Brings Pastries and Picnic Staples to Shelburne
Is there anything more dazzling than a pastry case full of fruit-topped tarts, chocolate-coated cakes and multicolored macarons?. While many forego such sweets in the name of New Year's resolutions, the Seven Days food team continues its January tradition of celebrating them. We welcomed 2021 with a story on doughnuts and 2022 with one on croissants and kouign amanns. This year, we're dedicating a whole month's worth of stories to bakeries.
VSP: Vermonter breaks into house with owner inside
A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford on Monday.
mynbc5.com
Burlington eliminates parking spot minimums citywide
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The entire city of Burlington no longer requires parking spot minimums for the construction of new buildings, which city leaders say will make housing more affordable while lowering the city’s carbon footprint. “This forward-thinking move will allow projects more flexibility to build the parking their...
WCAX
Police: Barre teens to be charged in pellet gun incident
The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that. Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars? - clipped version.
WCAX
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
WCAX
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is artistic expression being protected by the First Amendment when it comes to rap lyrics? According to CBS News lyrics have been used in more than 500 cases against artists since 1991. Reporter Ike Bendavid found out music videos are being played in courtrooms in Vermont, too.
Stay at the Actual Vermont Inn Featured in the TV Show ‘Newhart’
The Waybury Inn in Middlebury, Vermont, is regarded as one of the coziest stays for New Englanders and New Yorkers looking to get away from it all for a few days. Located at the base of the Green Mountain National Forest, visitors can hike or travel by car upwards and along the Middlebury River to take photos or admire the scenery.
Barton Chronicle
Irasburg sugar house destroyed by fire
IRASBURG — A fire engulfed a sugar house here on January 3. The property, located in the woods off Route 58, was said by fire department officers to be owned by Rene Desmarais, although tax records show it was more recently owned by Ryan’s Maple Ridge Sugar House, Incorporated.
mynbc5.com
City of Plattsburgh to host 2nd annual winter celebration and bonfire
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh will hold its second annual Tannen-Boom! winter celebration and bonfire in February to promote the city's winter sports and local businesses. Organizers said the event will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2:30 at Plattsburgh City Beach. The event is free and open to...
Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort
Original plans called for eight municipalities to join, but Colchester’s departure brings the number of participating communities down to four. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort.
WCAX
WCAX’s Jack Fitzsimmons named Vermont Sportscaster of the Year
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A top honor for a member of the WCAX News Team-- Sports Director Jack Fitzsimmons has been named Vermont Sportscaster of the Year. The recognition of his top-notch work comes from the National Sports Media Association. It’s Jack’s first win from the NSMA. The...
mynbc5.com
After nearly four years, dog found in Peru, New York to be returned to family in Florida
PERU, N.Y. — Nearly four years after being put up for adoption in Florida, a dog named Cubby will finally be returned to his family thanks to the efforts of a group of Northern New Yorkers. Cubby, an 8-year-old dog, was brought to the Elmore SPCA on Oct. 30...
