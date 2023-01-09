Prepare for more gas line work on arterial streets in Chillicothe. Columbia Gas gave a presentation to Chillicothe Council Monday night, and Kevin Coleman was there. Raquel Colon, Public Affairs Specialist for Columbia Gas, says crews will appear in the Main and Paint Street areas soon, to stay ahead of repaving. She says crews should move in within one to two weeks, and will be busy into spring.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO