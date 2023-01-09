Read full article on original website
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
Columbia Gas of Ohio announces new repair projects in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Columbia Gas of Ohio announced that repairs are to begin this week along Paint Street in Chillicothe. The natural gas provider has been replacing older and outdated lines for all customers. During last night’s city council meeting, a representative of the company said the projects are...
Ross County Park District Seeking Grants, Director Still Helping
The Ross County Park District asked the Ross County Commissioners Monday for support in seeking two grants. One is a state grant for developing a new park, Herron Downs, on the south side of their existing park, Kinnikinnick Fen. Another is for $2.7M of federal money to help fix erosion...
All flights grounded at John Glenn, nationwide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FAA has grounded all flights nationwide. A source tells NBC News that the shutdown is due to a computer system issue. An advisory to pilots and airports the FAA said it systems have failed in and there is no immediate estimate for when it would be back. According to a […]
Dollar General calls for Ohio lawsuit dismissal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General is asking an Ohio judge to throw out a lawsuit that accuses the company of deceptive advertising. This is the first time the public has heard from Dollar General in response to the lawsuit filed in November by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The complaint, filed in Butler County, […]
Manhunt launched for Chillicothe man after shooting
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County were searching for a man who they said shot someone at a local hotel. It happened in Chillicothe in the area of the Christopher Inn and the Christopher Conference Center on North Bridge Street. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Columbia Gas Construction to Start Soon Downtown
Prepare for more gas line work on arterial streets in Chillicothe. Columbia Gas gave a presentation to Chillicothe Council Monday night, and Kevin Coleman was there. Raquel Colon, Public Affairs Specialist for Columbia Gas, says crews will appear in the Main and Paint Street areas soon, to stay ahead of repaving. She says crews should move in within one to two weeks, and will be busy into spring.
Nominations are open for the 2023 Pineapple Awards in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nominations are open for the 2023 Pineapple Awards. The local award banquet held by the Ross-Chillicothe Visitor’s Bureau recognizes the areas “best of the best” within the local tourism industry, the Bureau said in a recent press release. The awards are presented in...
Firefighters battle residential fire in Washington Court House
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Washington Court House. The call came around 11:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the fire was in the attic of a home at 1123 South Main Street. Upon arrival, crews could see smoke coming...
CPH identifies 42 Columbus neighborhoods with a food imbalance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community gardens, mobile fresh produce trucks, farmers markets, more full-service grocery stores. These are just some of the options communities are turning to as a way to combat food imbalance where they live. Columbus Public Health identified 42 neighborhoods where a food imbalance exists. Places like...
One dead in Hilltop shooting
One dead in Hilltop shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WZi7Ym. One dead in Hilltop shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WZi7Ym. In inaugural speech, Gov. DeWine praises Ohioans’ …. In inaugural speech, Gov. DeWine praises Ohioans' resiliency. Two students charged after threatening Instagram …. Hilliard police have charged two teenagers after students and parents...
Richies New York Corner Deli Celebrates 11 Years in Circleville
Circleville – Richie’s New Corner York Corner Deli is celebrating its 11 years of business in Circleville on Monday appreciating all that have supported them throughout the years. Richie Verito told Sciotopost that he had a vision of the deli when he first moved to Circleville, and in...
Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
Breaking – Police Situation in Chillicothe, Officers on Scene
Chillicothe – Police have responded to a gun crime in the area of the hotel behind Roosters on Bridge street around 1:30 pm. Ross County deputies arrived at the scene and are currently looking for a suspect along the river. Currently, the sheriff’s department is on the bridge and...
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
‘Our voice just got louder’
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
C.J. Stroud taught Ohio State backups one major thing
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, who every NFL expert expects to declare for the draft and go in the first round later this year, is still technically the starting quarterback in Columbus. Fans, however, are turning their focus to what the future might hold in backups Kyle McCord and...
Huge rock lineup announced for return of Sonic Temple festival at Crew Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival” is coming back with a bang on Memorial Day weekend after a three-year hiatus. The mega rock festival is scheduled to return on May 25-28 with a plethora of shows at Historic Crew Stadium with headliners such as the Foo Fighters, KISS, Tool, and […]
Chillicothe shooter found hiding in homeless camp, case investigated as a homicide
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The suspect in a shooting outside of a hotel in Chillicothe was found hiding in a local homeless camp. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted in the search for the shooter Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., a call went out regarding one person being shot outside of the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street.
City attorney shuts down drug house in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein on Tuesday announced that the city obtained an emergency court order to board up a drug house in the Hilltop neighborhood. “This is the first drug house we shut down in 2023, and it won’t be the last,” Klein said. “The City has made it our priority to take out drug houses and go after the criminals that make our neighborhoods less safe. One by one, we’re making our streets, neighborhoods and communities safer for children, families and every Columbus resident.”
