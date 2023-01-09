ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, CA

TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen found

By Isaiah Varela
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house in Goshen.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they found her around 8:30 p.m. safe.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

