It appears the Packer's team are no longer supporting their Quarterback? is what I see in the last few games, maybe the receiver wants more credit? Remember, it takes the whole team together to win a game!!
to Aaron Rodgers that team beat you again so now what do you got to say you can't say nothing going to retirement that's what you should do because you are a piece of crap in Detroit does not like you
I absolutely love it, I can't stand KAaren Rogers, so anytime something happens to him, I laugh my 🍑off, can you say Karma, you Qanon idiot🤣😂 yesterday was the best day ever, knowing that this clown will not be in the playoffs... and the other narcissist will lose next week....
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Aaron Rodgers didn't seem to be happy with a cameraman in the tunnel after Packers' loss
Packers’ Matt LaFleur Sounds Off on Quay Walker
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
Cris Collinsworth Goes Viral AGAIN For Being An Absolute Creep In The ’80s: “I Like Girls Who Aren’t Too Bright… High School Girls Love Me”
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
Stephen A. Smith: Black coaches 'need not apply' with Texans, Caserio should have been fired too
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency
Doctor shares absolutely hilarious Damar Hamlin story
Breaking: Longtime NFL Coach Informs Team He's Retiring
NFL fans say the trainer who gave Damar Hamlin life-saving CPR should be in the Hall of Fame
Matt Barnes reveals why Chris Paul is disliked by a lot of NBA players
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
Saints rookie gets bad news as season wraps up
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement
The Big Lead
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 31