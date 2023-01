The Firebirds won again on Friday night, giving them 52 points on the season. CV defeated the Bakersfield Condors on Friday night in overtime by the final score of 5-4. Jesper Froden (2x), John Hayden, and Jimmy Schuldt scored in regulation for the Firebirds while Max McCormick netted the game-winner just :45 into overtime.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO