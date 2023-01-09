Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wvtm13.com
Some in homeless population happy Birmingham council approves $1M bid for micro shelters plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — John Sims says he’s been homeless for a while, and he’s grateful the Firehouse Shelter has been a place where he could sleep for the last two months. “Without this place, I could be somewhere in the streets dead or whatever,” Sims said.
Kelleigh Gamble joins Birmingham housing authority as vice president
Kelleigh Gamble has joined the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District as vice president of strategic initiatives, the authority announced today. Gamble had served since 2016 as executive director of Neighborhood Housing Services of Birmingham Inc., the city’s NeighborWorks America affiliate, where he led Neighborhood LIFT, a down payment assistance program with partners Wells Fargo and NeighborWorks America that helped finance more than $30 million in real estate sales. He also oversaw $1.5 million in repairs to Birmingham homes through the Healthy Housing initiative and disbursed more than $2 million in emergency rental assistance to Birmingham families during the pandemic.
ABC 33/40 News
Council approves micro-shelter bid for Birmingham's 'Home for All' program
Birmingham City Council members approved a bid from Pallet to purchase micro-shelters for the city's 'Home for All' program. A Request for Proposal (RFP) for operational and service providers, as well as micro-shelter sites was opened following the council's approval. For the pilot phase of the program, the city will...
wvtm13.com
City of Fultondale looking to grow
FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Board names new chairwoman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board elected new leadership at its meeting Wednesday. Tereshia Huffman was voted as BWWB’s new Chairwoman. Huffman, 38, came to the BWWB as a Director in 2020 and most recently held the position of 2nd Vice-Chairwoman. This decision comes after a...
ABC 33/40 News
Shelby County allocates $2.3 million in capitol funds to fulfill EMS vehicle need
Shelby county commission is allocating $2.3 million in capitol funds to help local fire departments with EMS vehicle purchases. The decision was made at Monday's commission meeting in response to the heightened emergency response times across the county. Once commissioners met with fire chiefs in the area, they found many were in need of new vehicles.
ABC 33/40 News
City of Pelham provide updates on Canopy project and clean-up efforts around the city
The push to clean up the city of Pelham is moving forward. City leaders told us they are continuing to work on the city's comprehensive plan, Plan Pelham, that was adopted in Jan. 2020. They said the top feedback from Plan Pelham was to clean up main corridors into the...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Commissioner gives money to schools in her district
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a new year and one Jefferson County Commissioner has resolved to give back to schools in her district. Commissioner Sheila Tyson said the elderly and children are near and dear to her heart. So, when she discovered she had a little extra money...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. judge blocks push to force city of Bham to take over BWWB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County judge has granted the Birmingham Water Works request to block an effort by a group of voters to force the city to take over control of the utility board. A group of citizens put together a petition that would force the city of...
ABC 33/40 News
Cullman County repairing and replacing bridges to provide 'better transportation system'
Identifying, repairing and replacing bridges across Alabama has caused an impact on drivers. Aside from routine maintenance, bridge work comes at a time when it becomes unsafe for people to drive on. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, bridges in the state have a C+ grade while 3.8%...
wbrc.com
Birmingham, Jefferson Co. seek to ‘Restore’ troubled youth to fight youth violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new effort to stop gun violence among youth is taking shape in a partnership between the city of Birmingham and Jefferson County agencies. With funding from the City of Birmingham, the Jefferson County Family Court, Jefferson County Youth Detention Center and the Jefferson County Family Resource Center want to implement what they call the RESTORE Program. RESTORE stands for reduce, educate, support, train, organize, realize and empower.
wvtm13.com
Renovations provide hope for future of Western Hills Mall
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — For people living in West Jefferson County, Western Hills Mall is a staple. Work is wrapping up on a renovation project at the mall, hopefully making it a more desirable place for new businesses to locate. "Yes, we do need something to bring more customers in...
ABC 33/40 News
Cahaba Valley Creek flowing 'more freely' following debris removal project
PELHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The city of Pelham said Tuesday a portion of Cahaba Valley Creek is now flowing more freely following the completion of a significant debris removal project. The city said the project area stretched from Chandalar Drive to U.S. Highway 31, approximately 1.3 miles and included...
Residents wanted ‘democracy.’ Instead, Birmingham Water Works got a restraining order.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For 18 years, Fred Randal went from house to house in Birmingham reading water meters. A self-described “grassroots citizen,” Randal, now retired, has lived in Belview Heights for over 35 years. Randal said he’s ready for change at Birmingham Water Works, but now there’s a restraining order in the way. Randal […]
Hey – where’s my car? Towing in downtown Birmingham can sometimes result in frightening encounters and online fury
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Imagine parking your car in a downtown lot, only to return and find your car has disappeared. It happened to Helen Hays on the evening of Dec. 23. ”I was out with my nephew and friends...
ABC 33/40 News
'Complete revitalization of the mall': Store Rural King could make Jasper its new home
The Jasper Mall could soon be home to Rural King, a farm and home brand. The incentive package to make it happen still needs city county approval. The store would fill the 90,000 square feet space at the mall that’s been empty for almost a decade since the Kmart left. People in town, have gotten used to the space sitting empty.
aarp.org
Broadband Expansion in Alabama: Make Your Voice Heard
The ability to connect to high-speed internet (also called "broadband") is more important than ever, and Alabama is preparing to take in millions of dollars to address expansion of this important utility. High-speed internet access is critically important to Alabama's communities in order to help residents access employment opportunities, education and job training, business development, and access to telehealth.
Bham Now
UAB & Jeffco break ground on new $120M Cooper Green building
Cooper Green Mercy Health broke ground today on a new $120M building to house its clinical operations, replacing the current clinic that dates back to the early 1970s. It was agreed by the Jefferson County Commission that the project would be managed by the UAB Health System. The building will be built on the former Cooper Green parking deck lot, which was demolished last year.
Bham Now
Job-seekers: over 21K job openings in The Magic City
On the hunt for a new job in Birmingham? This is the perfect time. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in The Magic City. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does...
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
