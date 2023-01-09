ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Kelleigh Gamble joins Birmingham housing authority as vice president

Kelleigh Gamble has joined the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District as vice president of strategic initiatives, the authority announced today. Gamble had served since 2016 as executive director of Neighborhood Housing Services of Birmingham Inc., the city’s NeighborWorks America affiliate, where he led Neighborhood LIFT, a down payment assistance program with partners Wells Fargo and NeighborWorks America that helped finance more than $30 million in real estate sales. He also oversaw $1.5 million in repairs to Birmingham homes through the Healthy Housing initiative and disbursed more than $2 million in emergency rental assistance to Birmingham families during the pandemic.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Council approves micro-shelter bid for Birmingham's 'Home for All' program

Birmingham City Council members approved a bid from Pallet to purchase micro-shelters for the city's 'Home for All' program. A Request for Proposal (RFP) for operational and service providers, as well as micro-shelter sites was opened following the council's approval. For the pilot phase of the program, the city will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Fultondale looking to grow

FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
FULTONDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works Board names new chairwoman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board elected new leadership at its meeting Wednesday. Tereshia Huffman was voted as BWWB’s new Chairwoman. Huffman, 38, came to the BWWB as a Director in 2020 and most recently held the position of 2nd Vice-Chairwoman. This decision comes after a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Shelby County allocates $2.3 million in capitol funds to fulfill EMS vehicle need

Shelby county commission is allocating $2.3 million in capitol funds to help local fire departments with EMS vehicle purchases. The decision was made at Monday's commission meeting in response to the heightened emergency response times across the county. Once commissioners met with fire chiefs in the area, they found many were in need of new vehicles.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham, Jefferson Co. seek to ‘Restore’ troubled youth to fight youth violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new effort to stop gun violence among youth is taking shape in a partnership between the city of Birmingham and Jefferson County agencies. With funding from the City of Birmingham, the Jefferson County Family Court, Jefferson County Youth Detention Center and the Jefferson County Family Resource Center want to implement what they call the RESTORE Program. RESTORE stands for reduce, educate, support, train, organize, realize and empower.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Renovations provide hope for future of Western Hills Mall

FAIRFIELD, Ala. — For people living in West Jefferson County, Western Hills Mall is a staple. Work is wrapping up on a renovation project at the mall, hopefully making it a more desirable place for new businesses to locate. "Yes, we do need something to bring more customers in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Cahaba Valley Creek flowing 'more freely' following debris removal project

PELHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The city of Pelham said Tuesday a portion of Cahaba Valley Creek is now flowing more freely following the completion of a significant debris removal project. The city said the project area stretched from Chandalar Drive to U.S. Highway 31, approximately 1.3 miles and included...
PELHAM, AL
aarp.org

Broadband Expansion in Alabama: Make Your Voice Heard

The ability to connect to high-speed internet (also called "broadband") is more important than ever, and Alabama is preparing to take in millions of dollars to address expansion of this important utility. High-speed internet access is critically important to Alabama's communities in order to help residents access employment opportunities, education and job training, business development, and access to telehealth.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

UAB & Jeffco break ground on new $120M Cooper Green building

Cooper Green Mercy Health broke ground today on a new $120M building to house its clinical operations, replacing the current clinic that dates back to the early 1970s. It was agreed by the Jefferson County Commission that the project would be managed by the UAB Health System. The building will be built on the former Cooper Green parking deck lot, which was demolished last year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

Job-seekers: over 21K job openings in The Magic City

On the hunt for a new job in Birmingham? This is the perfect time. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in The Magic City. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy