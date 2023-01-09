Cooley, Friars receive first 2024 verbal commitment from Worcester Academy's Kayvaun Mulready

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing itRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Academy basketball star Kayvaun Mulready commits to Providence College
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester native and Worcester Academy basketball standout Kayvaun Mulready recently committed to Providence College. Mulready, a junior for the Hilltoppers, is excited about being able to play close to home and in front of the Friars faithful. His teammates and coaches are excited for him as well.
Pawtucket Times
HAS A NICE RING TO IT: Former Friar Al Durham receives royal treatment in visit
PROVIDENCE – It was as if Al Durham was Prince Ali (of Aladdin fame) and the Amica Mutual Pavilion was his kingdom. Everywhere the former (and still very popular) Friar guard went, folks were eager to shake his hand and pose for pictures with one of the cornerstones of last season’s memorable team. Durham and his sunny disposition stopped by the AMP for last week’s victories over Connecticut and St. John’s. The love expressed to him in droves was reciprocated by someone whose return to Friartown had a nice ring to it.
Pawtucket Times
Colgate 77, Boston U. 71
BOSTON U. (9-9) Chimezie 3-6 3-4 9, Brittain-Watts 4-13 2-2 10, Harper 9-12 0-1 23, Tynen 2-5 2-3 7, Whyte 3-8 0-0 6, Brewster 2-6 1-2 6, Landrum 3-5 0-0 6, Tate 0-1 2-2 2, Nobili 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 2-3 2, Roy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 12-17 71.
chatsports.com
BIG EAST Action Continues at Providence on Wednesday
CINCINNATI - Xavier women's basketball continues BIG EAST action at Providence on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Tip-off is slated for 11 a.m. from Alumni Hall. XAVIER MUSKETEERS (7-9, 0-7) at PROVIDENCE FRIARS (10-7, 1-5) Game Info - Wednesday, Jan. 11 - 11 a.m. - Alumni Hall (2,620) Live Video (BEDN/FloSports) -...
Springfield Central High School football player wins Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts
For the 38th year, Gatorade is honoring the nation's best high school football players with the Gatorade Massachusetts Football Player of the Year award.
Pawtucket Times
Arrest in case of Dennis Eckersley's grandson born in woods
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A second arrest has been made in the case of the daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley who gave birth in the woods in New Hampshire in subfreezing temperatures, authorities said Wednesday. George Theberge was arrested and charged with tampering with witnesses,...
Three bobcats in this video from Springfield
A 22News viewer sent a video of three bobcats walking across a driveway in Springfield.
GoLocalProv
Missing Brown University Student Found Dead
A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schlyer had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
whatsupnewp.com
Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket
The Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a man from Exeter recently cashed in a winning $1 million “The Next Rhode Island Millionaire” Instant Ticket. The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket at the Stop at Shop in North Kingstown. He might buy a new truck with his winnings, according to Rhode Island Lottery.
GoLocalProv
Brown Student’s Death - University Issues Statement and Friend Reacts
The death of Jeffrey Schlyer has shaken the Brown University community. He died this weekend after being reported missing by his roommate on Friday. GoLocal first reported his death on Tuesday night. His body was found in East Providence on Saturday. Brown University issued a statement on Tuesday night. "The...
Middleboro’s Charred Oak Tavern Hires Former Lindsey’s Executive Chef
A Middleboro restaurant that is developing its own legacy is ready to take the next step in its evolution by bringing in the former executive chef from an iconic Wareham eatery. The Charred Oak Tavern announced on Facebook Sunday that it has hired a new executive chef, one who spent...
No Mega Millions jackpot winner but 2 tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts
BOSTON — No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts. The numbers drawn were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. A winning ticket worth $1 million was...
GoLocalProv
RI Radio Brawl — Yorke and Valicenti Throw Verbal Punches Over Caprio Coverage
This week a talk radio brawl broke out between two hosts at the same station -- with charges and countercharges of favoritism for public officials. The war of words was over the recent scrutiny of Judge Frank Caprio’s “Caught in Providence” courtroom show, and speculation about how much money the Caprio family was making off the taped and broadcast municipal proceedings.
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
NECN
New Restaurant Opening in Former Bertucci's Space in Andover
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new wood-fired pizza restaurant is on its way to a former Bertucci's space north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Brooksy's is getting ready to open on Main Street in the center of town, with the place offering beer and wine in addition to pizza and having seating for 59. The post mentions that they are waiting to hear back from owner Brooks Rice as to a possible opening date, so stay tuned for a possible update over the coming days.
foodgressing.com
Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 Rhode Island: Menus Highlights, Dates
Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 is happening January 8 – 21, 2023. Enjoy two weeks of dining special offers brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for lunch and dinner. They may also be serving up breakfast, signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
NECN
COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
Andover Townsman
Pair donates $1 million to St. John's Prep
A $1 million gift to St. John’s Preparatory School is earmarked to support programming, facilities and training in the realm of mental health and wellness. The philanthropic gift was made by Kristine Trustey, a Wenham resident whose late son, Andrew, graduated from St. John’s in 2011, and Sean McGraw of Manchester-by-the-Sea on behalf of the Trustey Family Foundation.
GoLocalProv
CEO of 6/10 Contractor Says RI AG Neronha Is Demanding $17M and Criminal Charges for Contamination
In an interview with GoLocal, Vincent Barletta, the CEO and President of Barletta Heavy Division, the lead contractor of the 6/10 construction project, said that Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha is “blackmailing” him and demanding $17 million to settle the environmental contamination case. Barletta’s firm dumped tons...
Comments / 0