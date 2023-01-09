Cooley, Friars receive first 2024 verbal commitment from Worcester Academy's Kayvaun Mulready

PROVIDENCE – It was as if Al Durham was Prince Ali (of Aladdin fame) and the Amica Mutual Pavilion was his kingdom. Everywhere the former (and still very popular) Friar guard went, folks were eager to shake his hand and pose for pictures with one of the cornerstones of last season’s memorable team. Durham and his sunny disposition stopped by the AMP for last week’s victories over Connecticut and St. John’s. The love expressed to him in droves was reciprocated by someone whose return to Friartown had a nice ring to it.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 18 HOURS AGO