Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Reveals Alleged Text Messages From Kate Middleton That Left Meghan Markle ‘Sobbing On The Floor’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. There’s a lot more to that bridesmaid dress story you’ve heard about. According to Prince Harry in his new memoir Spare, per an excerpt obtained by The Daily Mail, Meghan Markle had it out with Kate Middleton via text message — and the whole thing left the future Duchess of Sussex in a pool of tears in May of 2018. According to the Prince, Kate texted Meghan four days before the big event to complain that Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress didn’t fit. “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy,” she allegedly wrote. “She cried when she tried it on a home.”
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Poor Harry: even Americans are getting bored with his tell-all tour
It is ill-advised to form judgments based on the behaviour of a talkshow audience, a group whose sympathies – stoked by hours of anticipation and the sunken cost of a day off work – would rally for any guest above the level of a pot plant. Still, after a week of intense media coverage in the US, Prince Harry stepping out before a studio audience on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night was the first sight we had of him interacting with something approximating the American public.
Comments / 0