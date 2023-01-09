ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

One year later: Community activists push for police accountability following Jason Walker's death

By Jamiese Price via
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHveF_0k7zFHXm00

A year later and the community still shouts Jason Walker's name, a 37-year-old Fayetteville man who was shot and killed by off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash on a Fayetteville Street.

The shooting happened after Walker was accused of jumping on Hash's car and beating his windshield with a wiper blade. Hash was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in April of 2022 when the North Carolina District Attorney's Office announced they would not seek charges against him.

The state said it cannot prove the shooting was unlawful beyond a reasonable doubt and said Hash justified self-defense.

On the first anniversary of Walker's death, social justice activists like Angela Tatum Malloy along with people from the community met at the historic Market House where he was remembered but also where there was once again a call for change.

"We know we want changes in the system that denied Jason his justice," Malloy said as she addressed the small crowd of supporters. "The city and the police department, say that we all want the same things. But they're not showing the actions. And right now, we need to see the actions."

Malloy said the action starts with policy changes that address mental health crisis response.

"It's not that we say that we should send our therapists out to a dangerous situation. What we're saying is use all of the tools," she said.

Shaun McMillan joined in the calls for more police accountability. He said Walker was due justice that never came

"There's plenty of frustration," he said. "People cannot believe that there's no justice."

McMillan said activists have been pushing for years about independent oversight practitioners, similar to the community safety department in Greensboro.

"We have so many reasons as far as lives, valuable lives, to continue to fight for systemic change, to continue to fight for independent oversight," he continued.

As there were calls for change, there was also a space to remember Walker, who was a father, son, and friend. His high school classmate described the last year as tough and painful.

Comments / 17

DrinkSlinger
2d ago

Maybe people shouldn't jump onto the hoods of vehicles, rip a wiper blade off, smash the windshield and try to attack the driver when they get out.

Reply(2)
6
Luke Bryan
2d ago

Walker doesn't deserve any justice. He threatened a man's life, why do people still defend him? You think Hash didn't have to shoot him? I think Walker shouldn't have jumped on his car and started beating in his windshield. If he hadn't done that we wouldn't even have to talk about shoot or not shoot. Hash did what he thought he had to do to protect his family.

Reply(1)
11
Patrick James
2d ago

I knew Jason since he was about 12 and I can't recall him ever being in a fist fight. He was never even rude to anyone growing up. He was in no shape fashion or form a bad person. My friend Freaky J and his family definitely deserve justice. So for those of you who speak bad of him... Bless your heart

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

Clayton Man Arrested For Decade Old Statutory Rape

LAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 61 year-old Clayton man. Harold McLeod of High Chapperal Drive, was arrested January 5 following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. The victim, who is now an adult, recently reported she was assaulted in 2012 when she...
CLAYTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Teen injured in shooting at Aberdeen home

The Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning. Someone shot into a home in the 100 block of Armstrong Lane in Aberdeen and hit a teenager shortly after 4:30 a.m. “Responding deputies located a 17-year-old juvenile inside the residence who had sustained a...
ABERDEEN, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

One dead in Sunday shooting

A man was killed Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8 in a shooting on Nutmeg Place, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 1:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Nutmeg Place, the Police Department said in a release. They found 20-year-old Julian Wright...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

Local leaders continue discussion on how to spend opioid settlement funds. Nearly 100 people died from drug overdoses in New Hanover County in 2021, marking the fifth-highest overdose death rate among North Carolina’s 100 counties. Opponents of bump stock ban say reversal is about Congressional power, not gun control.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man arrested after shooting at Scotland County deputies, three-hour standoff, sheriff’s office says

GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after firing shots at deputies who had gone to his apartment to conduct a welfare check, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies returned fire before Ralph Edmund Goins, 56, barricaded himself inside a residence at the Gibson Manor apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said. […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 shot near Fayetteville gas station, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Wednesday evening near a gas station in Fayetteville, police say. Shortly before 5 p.m., the Fayetteville Police Department responded to Railroad and Plymouth Streets in reference to a shooting. One person was injured and drove over to Liberty Gas Station on Clinton Road, police said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man crashes car with missing Moore County juvenile inside

A man with a missing Moore County juvenile inside his car crashed after a police chase, according to a press release from Locust Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, shortly before 5:30 a.m., Locust Police officers became involved in a pursuit with a vehicle inside Locust city limits that resulted in the crash of the suspect’s vehicle inside Charlotte.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 airlifted with severe burns following Lumberton apartment fire

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton apartment that severely burned one person is under investigation, according to authorities. It happened at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Magnolia Way, authorities said. Both Lumberton Police Department and Lumberton Fire Department responded to the home, according to authorities. When first responders arrived, they were told that […]
LUMBERTON, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
80K+
Followers
11K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy