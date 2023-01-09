ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lolo, MT

930 AM KMPT

Fog and Black Ice Cause Crash Between Missoula and Lolo Saturday

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, KGVO News witnessed several Missoula County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser and other emergency vehicles racing south from Missoula on U.S. 93 responding to an injury accident. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew McFarland spoke to...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Beaverhead Co. Sheriff's Office warns people about text scam

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a text scam circulating the area. Officials urge people that if they receive a Stockman Bank alert message asking them to click a link to reactivate their account, they should report it immediately.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Massive Mansion For Sale: Own A Huge Piece of Montana History

The stunning home that was Marcus Daly's headquarters is remodeled and currently for sale. It's REALLY big and really gorgeous. This listing says it can sleep 32 people. Although most people think of Butte or Anaconda when you mention Marcus Daly, but this Copper King of Montana had a home built in Hamilton, Montana. When you compare the size, history, and beauty of this property - it almost seems to be a bargain, listed shy of $4 million. It's the "Downtown Daly Bitterroot Mansion".
HAMILTON, MT
montanarightnow.com

High-scoring Montana Lady Griz shoot for win at Weber State

MISSOULA — The past two weeks have proven the Montana women's basketball team is capable of big numbers on the offensive end in Big Sky Conference play. The Lady Griz lead the league in scoring after four games, piling up 308 points. Now they just need to improve on the defensive end, especially away from home where they're 2-6 this season.
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Montana Grizzlies get commitments from transfer quarterback, offensive lineman

MISSOULA — It's just just over 24 hours since the 2022 FCS college football season was completed, but the Montana Grizzlies continue making moves toward 2023. The Griz got a pair of commitments from players in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday afternoon in Boise State quarterback Sam Vidlak and Utah Tech offensive lineman Cannon Panfiloff. Both players made their commitments public via social media on Monday.
MISSOULA, MT
cascadenewspaper.com

UM Students Named to Fall Semester Dean’s List, 4.0 List

MISSOULA – At the University of Montana, nearly 2,700 undergraduate students made the fall semester 2022 Dean’s List or President’s 4.0 List. To qualify, students must be undergraduates, earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and receive grades of A or B in at least nine credits. Students who receive any grade of C+ or below or no credit (NC/NCR) in a course are not eligible.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

College Football Hall of Famer Kollar eyes return to MSU

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Just a day after joining the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame induction class, former Bobcat Bill Kollar dedicated the achievement to the school that changed his life. “To me, it’s for Bobcat Nation,” Kollar said. “I played back in the ’70s , and all the...

