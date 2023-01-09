‘Got to play better’: Micah Parsons turns attention to Tom Brady, Bucs after deflating loss at Washington

Read full article on original website
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal InvestigationSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its FutureJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to applyAsh JurbergDallas, TX
High School Football Coach Placed on Leave After Intense Workout Hospitalizes Student-AthletesSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Former Super Bowl winning receiver with Raiders has died: reports
Calvin Muhammad, who had stints with the Los Angeles Raiders, San Diego Chargers and Washington, has died. No cause of death was given. Muhammad was the 17th-pick in the 12th-round of the 1980 NFL Draft. He played for the team for four seasons, and was a member of the Raiders’ XVIII Super Bowl winning team.
Have Eagles been cheating on field goals and extra points? If so, suspicious NFL officials want it to stop
When the playoffs start this weekend with Wild Card Games, NFL officials will be watching for cheaters — thanks to suspicious activity by Philadelphia Eagles punter and holder Arryn Siposs. According to FootballZebras.com, “In the NFC East clash between the Eagles and Giants, Philadelphia punter Arryn Siposs, who acts...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Potential Penn State breakouts: A closer look at a second-year corner who could play a key role in 2023
Penn State’s cornerback room is moving on from standout Joey Porter Jr., who is viewed by many talent evaluators as a potential first-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. But Kalen King is back for his third season and veteran nickel corner Daequan Hardy is also expected to...
Former Celtics, Knicks player has a $500,000 bounty on his head. Here’s why
Enes Freedom has a $500,000 bounty on his head because the Turkish government has labeled him a terrorist. Only Freedom, who the country placed on its most wanted list with the 10 million Turkish lira (that’s around $500,000 dollars) reward, isn’t a terrorist at all. He is a former NBA center, who was just in the NBA with the Boston Celtics last year, and has been outspoken about human rights violations and issues within his home country.
Top QB Jaden Rashada hasn’t enrolled at Florida. There are 13 million reasons why, according to reports
There was a time that Jaden Rashada was a five-star quarterback with Penn State on the list of schools he was considering. Then he was a five-star quarterback and a University of Miami commit. Now, he could be a five-star quarterback who is, reportedly, trying to get a release from the letter of intent he signed back in December to play for the Florida Gators.
Micah Parsons misses Dallas Cowboys Saturday practice, makes major announcement fans will love
Micah Parsons reportedly missed the Dallas Cowboys’ walk-through practice Saturday, and followed it up with a major announcement. With a playoff showdown with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looming Monday, that first sentence probably scared the heck out of Cowboys fans. No worries, though. In fact, there...
Jerry Jones comments on Dallas Cowboys DE facing arrest as game against Tom Brady, Bucs looms
The Dallas Cowboys have a big-time playoff matchup Monday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but as the team prepared for that this week news broke that standout rookie defensive end Sam Williams has a warrant out for his arrest. The warrant was issued by police in Plano,...
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Wild Card game free live stream (1/14/23): How to watch, time, channel, odds
If you’re looking for a glimpse at the future of the NFL, Saturday’s evening Wild Card round matchup might tickle your fancy. In that contest, the Los Angeles Chargers will make the trip down to Jacksonville, Florida, to take on the surprising Jaguars, who beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 to clinch an AFC South Division title.
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons crashes QB party, makes NFL Shop’s list of top 10 jerseys sold for season
The NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year from a season ago, is an All-Pro this year, and he has proven that he might be the best defensive weapon in the league this year while collecting 13.5 sacks heading into Monday’s playoff game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL star wide receiver’s home has been burglarized: reports
The Georgia home of NFL star AJ Green was burglarized Friday night. Green, who just wrapped up his 12th NFL season, who was a star for the Bengals and has been a complimentary player for the Cardinals the past few seasons, was not home at the time of the incident.
Damar Hamlin visits Buffalo Bills teammates for first time since injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, and about two weeks after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
76ers vs. Jazz prediction, betting odds for NBA on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers face the Utah Jazz in the NBA at Vivint Arena on Saturday. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. EST. Led by star...
‘Amazing’ update for former Alabama Crimson Tide star, Houston Texans receiver battling cancer
John Metchie III appeared poised for a big-time opportunity in the Houston Texans offense when the team took him on the second round out of Alabama in last year’s draft. And then came the news that nobody wanted to hear — Metchie III had leukemia. Since that broke last July, it seems like the world hasn’t heard much about Metchie III.
