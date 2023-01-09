ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Pgh Hockey Now

The Good, the Bad & the Two Points; Penguins Win, 5-4

The Pittsburgh Penguins were hoping their victory in Arizona Sunday night would give them a reset. After all, they’d gone 0-4-2 in the six games before their trip to Tempe. But little more than seven minutes into their game against Vancouver at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night, it looked like the Penguins weren’t going to get anything but a brief reprieve out of their win over the Coyotes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Why did Phillies trade two clubhouse favorites?

The 2022 Phillies were an amusement park of refreshing baseball joy. A huge part of that was the so-called "Phillies Daycare," an assortment of young, jubilant position players who invigorated the team with base hits and good vibes. But at some point, everyone has to graduate from daycare. On Saturday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

NHL Buzz: Bertuzzi expected back for Red Wings coming off surgery

Allen day to day for Canadiens; Barzal could return to Islanders after upper-body injury. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Detroit Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to return for the Red Wings against the...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

FLAMES FALL TO BLUES

ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Andersen could return for Hurricanes against Blue Jackets on Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen could return when the Carolina Hurricanes play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, ESPN+, SN NOW). The 33-year-old goalie, who has missed the past 29 games with a lower-body injury sustained in November, was removed from injured reserve and had a full practice Wednesday. He traveled with the Hurricanes to Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

PROSPECTS: Three Unite in Seattle, Regula Extends Point Streak

Colton Dach joins Blackhawks prospects Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan in Seattle and Mississauga trades Ethan Del Mastro to Sarnia. Following the 2023 World Junior Championship, three Blackhawks prospects in Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allen will be playing together once again in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Dach was traded to Seattle last weekend, uniting him with his fellow World Juniors teammates.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

NOTEBOOK: Tyler Bertuzzi set to return to lineup Tuesday vs. Winnipeg

"(Tyler) Bertuzzi will be in tomorrow," head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed after Monday's practice. "Obviously the move of sending Elmer (Soderblom) down freed that up." Bertuzzi has been out of the lineup since Nov. 30 with an upper-body injury, and also missed 13 games earlier this season. Lalonde said Bertuzzi,...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Oilers: 21 - 17 - 3 (45 pts) Kings: 23 - 14 - 6 (52 pts) Only Calgary (899) and Vancouver (838) have scored more goals against Edmonton all-time than the Kings' 784.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Oettinger, Stars edge Islanders in shootout

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout for the Dallas Stars in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Jason Robertson scored and had the only goal in the shootout for the Stars...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Flames

When the second-period buzzer sounded on Tuesday night, the St. Louis Blues were facing a two-goal deficit and a steep uphill battle to retake momentum from a pressuring Calgary Flames' offense. Just a couple of minutes into the third period, Nikita Alexandrov - tallying his fourth career NHL point -...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Montgomery: All-Star Nod is Reflection of Team's Accomplishments

BOSTON - Jim Montgomery is appreciating every moment. With the Bruins sitting atop the NHL standings at the midway point of the regular season, boasting an astonishing 32-4-4 record, Boston's bench boss has been nothing but grateful for how the players have embraced his message - and each other - in the midst of their historic first half.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Avalanche 4

DENVER -- Matthew Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal on the power play with 3:30 left in regulation to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Florida has now won three of its last four games to improve to 19-19-4. "He's...
DENVER, CO
NHL

SAY WHAT - 'THEY MADE US PAY'

Was was talked about following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. "It obviously sucks. That's not the way we wanted to end the game. To be quite honest, I thought we played a pretty solid road game. Had a lapse of five minutes and the good players don't need many chances to score and they made us pay. Got to learn from it."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Ducks 2

ANAHEIM, CA - That's more like it. Two nights after getting dealt a disappointing 6-3 defeat by the Kings in Los Angeles, the Oilers travelled down Interstate 5 and took it to the Anaheim Ducks to the tune of a 6-2 victory. "Obviously we needed to get back in the...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Jan. 11

BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Wednesday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 71 - Jake Evans 40 - Joel Armia. 20...

