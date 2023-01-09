Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan ValleyTimothy RawlesSan Tan Valley, AZ
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
The Arizona Renaissance Festival is coming to Gold CanyonTimothy RawlesPinal County, AZ
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
Penguins Room: Pens Overcome ‘Emotional’ Days, Tokarski Beats Nerves
The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t often do things the easy way. But rarely do they make it as hard on themselves as they did in the first seven-plus minutes of their 5-4 victory over Vancouver at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. They spotted the Canucks a 3-0 lead, then turned...
Penguins Win in Arizona Should be Confidence Booster for Casey DeSmith
The Pittsburgh Penguins are still rolling with Casey DeSmtih and his win in Arizona should be huge for momentum.
Potential Trades To Improve The Penguins Third Line
What moves could be made to improve the Pittsburgh Penguins third line?
The Good, the Bad & the Two Points; Penguins Win, 5-4
The Pittsburgh Penguins were hoping their victory in Arizona Sunday night would give them a reset. After all, they’d gone 0-4-2 in the six games before their trip to Tempe. But little more than seven minutes into their game against Vancouver at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night, it looked like the Penguins weren’t going to get anything but a brief reprieve out of their win over the Coyotes.
Memorable Knights: Fleury returns to Wild after personal leave; Reaves faces Rangers
Marc-Andre Fleury is back with the Minnesota Wild after briefly leaving the team, shouldering the blame for a disappointing 6-5 overtime loss Saturday night to the Buffalo Sabres.
FOX Sports
Why did Phillies trade two clubhouse favorites?
The 2022 Phillies were an amusement park of refreshing baseball joy. A huge part of that was the so-called "Phillies Daycare," an assortment of young, jubilant position players who invigorated the team with base hits and good vibes. But at some point, everyone has to graduate from daycare. On Saturday...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Mike Tomlin calms talk about Cam Heyward's status; Terrell Edmunds ponders 'package deal' with brother
Tuesday’s “First Call” checks on the future of Pittsburgh Steelers star Cameron Heyward. We also get an update on the NFL’s Edmunds brothers and their plans. Gambling odds are already set for next year’s college football national championship game. The Penguins have a pair of...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Bertuzzi expected back for Red Wings coming off surgery
Allen day to day for Canadiens; Barzal could return to Islanders after upper-body injury. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Detroit Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to return for the Red Wings against the...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
NHL
Andersen could return for Hurricanes against Blue Jackets on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen could return when the Carolina Hurricanes play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, ESPN+, SN NOW). The 33-year-old goalie, who has missed the past 29 games with a lower-body injury sustained in November, was removed from injured reserve and had a full practice Wednesday. He traveled with the Hurricanes to Columbus.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Three Unite in Seattle, Regula Extends Point Streak
Colton Dach joins Blackhawks prospects Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan in Seattle and Mississauga trades Ethan Del Mastro to Sarnia. Following the 2023 World Junior Championship, three Blackhawks prospects in Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allen will be playing together once again in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Dach was traded to Seattle last weekend, uniting him with his fellow World Juniors teammates.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Tyler Bertuzzi set to return to lineup Tuesday vs. Winnipeg
"(Tyler) Bertuzzi will be in tomorrow," head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed after Monday's practice. "Obviously the move of sending Elmer (Soderblom) down freed that up." Bertuzzi has been out of the lineup since Nov. 30 with an upper-body injury, and also missed 13 games earlier this season. Lalonde said Bertuzzi,...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Oilers: 21 - 17 - 3 (45 pts) Kings: 23 - 14 - 6 (52 pts) Only Calgary (899) and Vancouver (838) have scored more goals against Edmonton all-time than the Kings' 784.
NHL
Oettinger, Stars edge Islanders in shootout
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout for the Dallas Stars in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Jason Robertson scored and had the only goal in the shootout for the Stars...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Flames
When the second-period buzzer sounded on Tuesday night, the St. Louis Blues were facing a two-goal deficit and a steep uphill battle to retake momentum from a pressuring Calgary Flames' offense. Just a couple of minutes into the third period, Nikita Alexandrov - tallying his fourth career NHL point -...
NHL
Montgomery: All-Star Nod is Reflection of Team's Accomplishments
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery is appreciating every moment. With the Bruins sitting atop the NHL standings at the midway point of the regular season, boasting an astonishing 32-4-4 record, Boston's bench boss has been nothing but grateful for how the players have embraced his message - and each other - in the midst of their historic first half.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Avalanche 4
DENVER -- Matthew Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal on the power play with 3:30 left in regulation to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Florida has now won three of its last four games to improve to 19-19-4. "He's...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'THEY MADE US PAY'
Was was talked about following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. "It obviously sucks. That's not the way we wanted to end the game. To be quite honest, I thought we played a pretty solid road game. Had a lapse of five minutes and the good players don't need many chances to score and they made us pay. Got to learn from it."
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Ducks 2
ANAHEIM, CA - That's more like it. Two nights after getting dealt a disappointing 6-3 defeat by the Kings in Los Angeles, the Oilers travelled down Interstate 5 and took it to the Anaheim Ducks to the tune of a 6-2 victory. "Obviously we needed to get back in the...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Jan. 11
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Wednesday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 71 - Jake Evans 40 - Joel Armia. 20...
Comments / 0