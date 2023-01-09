ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois state reps, Chicago aldermen oppose planned migrant shelter at old Woodlawn school

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- State representatives and aldermen came together Sunday to voice their opposition to a plan from the City of Chicago to turn a vacant South Side school into a shelter for migrants.

"We do believe that this community has a right to have a voice in what happens here," said State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago). "But we also know that we can't pit Black and Brown people against each other. It's happened for generations, and we're standing here saying that we will not stand for it. We're standing here saying that this mayor and this city has to have a plan both for asylum seekers and for communities that have been here."

CBS 2 first reported on the construction happening at the old Wadsworth Elementary School in Woodlawn in October.

In order to transform the school into an emergency shelter, $1.5 million will be spent.

Currently all shelters are at or over capacity.

The city is expecting more people coming to seek asylum in the coming weeks.

Comments / 15

Not woke and not a liberal
3d ago

Citizens take a back seat to illegals always. Our government has decided that they are definitely more important than we are.

Reply
16
Georgie
2d ago

Not very sanctuary city of you. Open up those benefits. Back of the line US citizens!

Reply
10
Denny Roling
2d ago

The fact that beetlejuice would even consider this shows you that she does not care about Chicago. NEVER VOTE DEMOCRAT

Reply
4
 

