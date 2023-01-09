This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. The Saline-Chelsea High School alpine ski team began their competitive season last night (1/10/23) at Mt Brighton racing in Giant Slalom competitions. The girls’ team beat Northville in a head-to-head competition with Saline racer Leah Mueller leading the way with a final combined time of 35.76 seconds, closely followed by Anna Mueller (36.14 secs), Lauren Holloway (36.17 secs), and Chelsea Bachran (37.24 secs). The boys’ team had strong races as well, with Logan Kipley leading the way with a final combined time of 35.90 seconds, followed closely by Parker Carrell (37.04 secs). The team’s next race is Giant Slalom on Thursday, January 12, 5pm at Mt Brighton.

NORTHVILLE, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO