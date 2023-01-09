ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

thesalinepost.com

St. Andrew to Host Blood Drive Feb. 5

St. Andrew The Apostle Catholic Church Blood Drive hosts a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5. The blood drive, organized by Versiti Blood Centers, takes place in the Parish Hall. The church is located at 910 Austin Road in Saline. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins...
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts Open House Jan. 31

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has moved again. The chamber, a local non-profit that promotes the local business community, has moved to 100 E. Michigan Ave., Suite 10, beneath Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack. The chamber will host an open house to show off its new space from 4-6 p.m.,...
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

High School Ski Racers Begin Competition Season; Girls’ Team Beats Northville in Head-to-Head Competition

The Saline-Chelsea High School alpine ski team began their competitive season last night (1/10/23) at Mt Brighton racing in Giant Slalom competitions. The girls' team beat Northville in a head-to-head competition with Saline racer Leah Mueller leading the way with a final combined time of 35.76 seconds, closely followed by Anna Mueller (36.14 secs), Lauren Holloway (36.17 secs), and Chelsea Bachran (37.24 secs). The boys' team had strong races as well, with Logan Kipley leading the way with a final combined time of 35.90 seconds, followed closely by Parker Carrell (37.04 secs). The team's next race is Giant Slalom on Thursday, January 12, 5pm at Mt Brighton.
NORTHVILLE, MI
thesalinepost.com

BASKETBALL: Rogers, Fidh Help Saline Extend Winning Streak to 3

DEXTER - Saline defeated Dexter, 58-49, at Dexter High School, to win its third straight game. Harrison Rogers and Zach Fidh each scored 16 points and Jonathan Sanderson scored 14 points to lead Saline. Saline is 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC Red. The Hornets return to action at...
DEXTER, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Police and Fire Calls, Jan. 9, 2023

10:51 a.m. - Saline Police were dispatched to take care of a Christmas tree blocking traffic at Michigan Avenue and Davenport Street. Police moved it from the road and asked for DPW to collect it. 11:42 - Saline Fire was dispatched to help Milan Fire on Nabozny Drive for a...
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

BASKETBALL: Saline Defeats Walled Lake Central at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT - Saline's offensive engine was firing in the Motor City as the Hornets beat Walled Lake Central, 56-35, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Sunday. The Hornets' convincing victory came after the team watched the Detroit Piston play on their home court only minutes earlier. Saline improved to 7-1.
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

BASKETBALL: Defense Allows Saline to Mount Comeback Victory Against Dexter

The Hornets jumped up and down, cheered and hugged - the kind of emotional response that's been rare for a basketball program that's made winning routine over the last three years. Saline bounced back from a 12-point deficit to beat Dexter, 35-32, Tuesday night at Saline High School. It was...
SALINE, MI

