Gravette, AR

Richard Barnett federal trial begins for Jan. 6 riot

By Anna Darling
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRfep_0k7zEL6t00

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/FOX24) — On Monday, January 9, the federal trial will begin in Washington D.C. for the Gravette man accused of participating in the January 6, 2021 capitol insurrection.

Richard Barnett went viral during the riot as photographs of him inside Nancy Pelosi’s office circulated on social media.

His trial date has been postponed multiple times, but Judge Christopher Cooper denied the defense’s most recent request to delay the trial until March.

Barnett seeks dismissal of newest charge in January 6 insurrection case

Now the defense is asking the court to drop the most recent charge filed against Barnett, which came down from the prosecution on December 22.

The insurrection is one of those moments in history where many will look back and remember exactly where they were as they watched it unfold. University of Arkansas Political Science Professor Andrew Dowdle said Barnett made the insurrection hit home for people in Northwest Arkansas.

“It’s people that really could end up being your neighbor or somebody down the street,” he said. “I think that does attest to the really corrosive nature of this rise of distrust in government.”

KNWA/FOX24 sat down with Barnett in November of 2021 where he shared what he felt being at the capitol that day.

EXCLUSIVE: Richard Barnett talks January 6 Capitol insurrection

“I think by being there I finally felt like I was stepping out and trying to make a difference,” he said. “As far as apologies or regret, no comment.”

Barnett is facing eight charges, including civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and theft of government property.

Judge Cooper has yet to make a decision on if the eighth charge will be dropped. He will most likely make that decision Monday morning before starting jury selection.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

