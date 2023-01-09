Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
atozsports.com
Broncos coach may be out the door before Denver can stop him
The Denver Broncos have a highly sought after assistant in their building right now. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the best young coaches in the entire NFL. Accordingly, he is getting some interview opportunities from multiple teams across the league. Evero’s defense was one of the best in...
Broncos president hints that new uniforms are in the works
When he was introduced five months ago, new Denver Broncos president Damani Leech was promptly asked about the status of the team’s uniforms. “[Y]ou have to try to balance history and tradition and three Super Bowls wearing this uniform, but also understanding that tastes evolve [and] your customer evolves,” Leech said. “Connecting with fans and representing your brand in the best way is important to do. Again, no proclamations on Day 1, but it is also one of those things I certainly will be looking at.”
Sean Payton reportedly could pass on Denver Broncos job for one specific reason
Word around the NFL is that if the Denver Broncos don’t land Sean Payton to be their next head coach,
Yardbarker
Broncos' Expected Timeline to Hire a New Head Coach
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on December 26, which gave the team the option for a slight head start on the coaching search. However, the Broncos weren't able to take full advantage of that because the NFL doesn't allow head-coaching interviews in the season's final two weeks. The Broncos...
Engagement ring found after being lost at Broncos game
DENVER — A Colorado woman whose engagement ring went missing at Sunday's Broncos game said the ring has been found. Lupe Leyva said while attending the Broncos' game against the Los Angeles Chargers, she removed her gloves when heading to the restroom, and off went her engagement ring near section 511.
Dolphins upset bid may rely on blitzing Josh Allen to cause chaos for Bills offense
ORCHARD PARK - Now that the Miami Dolphins won’t have Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback Sunday, thus lessening the threat their offense poses for the Buffalo Bills, they will likely have to play outstanding on defense if they hope to pull a wild-card upset. “Absolutely. It’s always been on us,” Miami linebacker Jerome Baker...
Top Candidate Emerges For The Denver Broncos' Head Coaching Job
The Denver Broncos got an early start on filling their head coaching position, firing first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett after Week 15. While the team has conducted just one day's worth of interviews, it sounds like a frontrunner might already have emerged to replace Hackett. Tom Pelissero of NFL ...
Broncos coach candidate Dan Quinn has a connection to GM George Paton
The Denver Broncos have asked the Dallas Cowboys for permission to interview defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coach opening, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Quinn (then a defensive line coach) and Broncos general manager George Paton (then a director of pro personnel) worked together with the...
Justin Simmons Dishes on Broncos DC Ejiro Evero as HC Candidate
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons wants Ejiro Evero to stay in Denver but not at the expense of his career.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders
Troy Renck of ABC Denver writes Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is the “early leader” for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy and should have an in-person interview in the near future. Renck also points out Denver will also have interviews with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former Saints...
Former College Coach Named Candidate For Broncos Job
As the Broncos prepare the search for their new head coach, one of the most respected names in college football is reportedly being floated as Nathaniel Hackett's replacement. KOA Colorado's Brandon Krisztal, "[wouldn't] be surprised" if former Stanford coach David Shaw had an interview with ...
Broncos have competition from 4 other teams hiring a new coach
As the Denver Broncos’ new owners begin a head coach search for the first time, they will face competition from at least four other teams — the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals — who are also seeking new coaches. The list of teams...
chatsports.com
Broncos’ offense full season snap review
The Broncos finished the season with 23 players on the IR. That’s one short of the “record” according to Spotrac.com. You can’t really talk about this season without bringing up the plague of injuries. Garett Bolles (Leg) Ronald Darby (Knee-acl) Randy Gregory (Knee) Tim Patrick (Knee-acl)
FOX Sports
Wilson pledges a 2023 comeback; Broncos search for new coach
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson pledged to bounce back from his dud of a Denver debut while the Broncos look for a coach to replace the one who bombed so spectacularly that he didn't even make it through his first season. The Broncos (5-12) extended their playoff drought...
Yardbarker
Broncos' Short-List of HC Candidates: Pros & Cons
The Denver Broncos' head-coaching search is on the cusp of going into overdrive this week. Denver has already interviewed three of six candidates for its head coach vacancy. That list has a few hot names, and one thing is certain, this will be a much different search than it was last offseason. The Broncos have new ownership in place, and the Walton/Penner group has made it very clear that it will do whatever it takes to bring the winning ways back to the Mile High City.
Woman Gets Engagement Ring Back After Losing It at Broncos Game: 'It Felt Like a Long Shot'
"I had my gloves on, took them off heading to the bathroom & off went my engagement ring," wrote Lupe Leyva A woman thought she lost her engagement ring after attending an NFL game in Denver — but luckily, she ended up getting it back. Lupe Leyva attended her first football game at a stadium on Sunday when she watched the Denver Broncos take on the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a Facebook post. And although the home team ended up winning, Leyva left the game "heartbroken." "I NEED...
Tri-City Herald
NFL.com Gives Broncos’ HC Vacancy Curious Ranking
After a disappointing season, the Denver Broncos are once again hunting for the next head coach to lead them out of obscurity. This year, in particular, is ripe with promising coaching prospects, and the Walter-Penner ownership group is stuffed to the gills with money and aspirations to land the big fish.
