thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
atozsports.com

Broncos coach may be out the door before Denver can stop him

The Denver Broncos have a highly sought after assistant in their building right now. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the best young coaches in the entire NFL. Accordingly, he is getting some interview opportunities from multiple teams across the league. Evero’s defense was one of the best in...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos president hints that new uniforms are in the works

When he was introduced five months ago, new Denver Broncos president Damani Leech was promptly asked about the status of the team’s uniforms. “[Y]ou have to try to balance history and tradition and three Super Bowls wearing this uniform, but also understanding that tastes evolve [and] your customer evolves,” Leech said. “Connecting with fans and representing your brand in the best way is important to do. Again, no proclamations on Day 1, but it is also one of those things I certainly will be looking at.”
Yardbarker

Broncos' Expected Timeline to Hire a New Head Coach

The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on December 26, which gave the team the option for a slight head start on the coaching search. However, the Broncos weren't able to take full advantage of that because the NFL doesn't allow head-coaching interviews in the season's final two weeks. The Broncos...
9NEWS

Engagement ring found after being lost at Broncos game

DENVER — A Colorado woman whose engagement ring went missing at Sunday's Broncos game said the ring has been found. Lupe Leyva said while attending the Broncos' game against the Los Angeles Chargers, she removed her gloves when heading to the restroom, and off went her engagement ring near section 511.
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Troy Renck of ABC Denver writes Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is the “early leader” for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy and should have an in-person interview in the near future. Renck also points out Denver will also have interviews with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former Saints...
The Spun

Former College Coach Named Candidate For Broncos Job

As the Broncos prepare the search for their new head coach, one of the most respected names in college football is reportedly being floated as Nathaniel Hackett's replacement. KOA Colorado's Brandon Krisztal, "[wouldn't] be surprised" if former Stanford coach David Shaw had an interview with ...
chatsports.com

Broncos’ offense full season snap review

The Broncos finished the season with 23 players on the IR. That’s one short of the “record” according to Spotrac.com. You can’t really talk about this season without bringing up the plague of injuries. Garett Bolles (Leg) Ronald Darby (Knee-acl) Randy Gregory (Knee) Tim Patrick (Knee-acl)
FOX Sports

Wilson pledges a 2023 comeback; Broncos search for new coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson pledged to bounce back from his dud of a Denver debut while the Broncos look for a coach to replace the one who bombed so spectacularly that he didn't even make it through his first season. The Broncos (5-12) extended their playoff drought...
Yardbarker

Broncos' Short-List of HC Candidates: Pros & Cons

The Denver Broncos' head-coaching search is on the cusp of going into overdrive this week. Denver has already interviewed three of six candidates for its head coach vacancy. That list has a few hot names, and one thing is certain, this will be a much different search than it was last offseason. The Broncos have new ownership in place, and the Walton/Penner group has made it very clear that it will do whatever it takes to bring the winning ways back to the Mile High City.
People

Woman Gets Engagement Ring Back After Losing It at Broncos Game: 'It Felt Like a Long Shot'

"I had my gloves on, took them off heading to the bathroom & off went my engagement ring," wrote Lupe Leyva A woman thought she lost her engagement ring after attending an NFL game in Denver — but luckily, she ended up getting it back. Lupe Leyva attended her first football game at a stadium on Sunday when she watched the Denver Broncos take on the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a Facebook post. And although the home team ended up winning, Leyva left the game "heartbroken."  "I NEED...
Tri-City Herald

NFL.com Gives Broncos’ HC Vacancy Curious Ranking

After a disappointing season, the Denver Broncos are once again hunting for the next head coach to lead them out of obscurity. This year, in particular, is ripe with promising coaching prospects, and the Walter-Penner ownership group is stuffed to the gills with money and aspirations to land the big fish.
