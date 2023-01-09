ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 3

Hova powell
2d ago

It's a shame. What they need to do with the building is Restored it and make it a Nice Affordable Apartments with 3 and 4 bedroom with 1and half bathroom or 2bathrooms. Build up Trenton NJ

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man, 39, Dies In South Jersey Fire, 2nd Person Escapes

Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man killed in a Salem County fire.The deceased was identified as Andres Gutierrez, of Oldmans Township, according to New Jersey State Police.The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Porch Farms, Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Townsh…
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Fire Ravages Montgomery County Home

A fire broke out ravaging a home in Montgomery County overnight. Flames shot out of the roof of the Greenbriar Road home around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Responders tell 6abc that the blaze is believed to have started in the garage before spreading to the house itself. The family...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Car Splits In Half In Bristol Borough Crash

A grinding two car crash on Bristol Pike at Commerce Circle sent several people to local hospitals just before 6:00 PM tonight. None of the injuries is said to be life threatening. One of the vehicles was in the Northbound lanes of Route 13 and the other car was split in half blocking the south bound lanes.
BRISTOL, PA
CBS Philly

2 men wanted for allegedly stealing exotic bird from South Jersey store: police

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook."As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.
DELRAN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Incredible estate owned by several NJ power families is for sale

When former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer and his wife Christiana Foglio-Palmer lived at 155 Lower Creek Road in Stockton, Delaware Township, they called it his “weekend getaway,” since according to a column in the Trentonian back in 2010, the rumor of his living in the Tony town (instead of Trenton, the town he was mayor of) leaked to the press.
STOCKTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Pedestrian Injured In Route 37 Crash

TOMS RIVER – Local police confirm that a man was struck by a passing car on Route 37 and that he was in critical condition. The man was not identified, except that he is 42 and from Lodi. Jillian Messina, spokeswoman for the Toms River Police, said that the crash took place at around 9:30 a.m. on January 10 in an eastbound lane.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Vehicle Struck By Gunfire on Route 30 in Absecon, NJ

Authorities in Absecon are investigating a shooting in Absecon Tuesday night. Just after 7:30, Absecon Police responded to the area of Absecon Boulevard (Route 30) and Delilah Road for a report of a shooting. They say, "investigating officers located an occupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire while traveling...
ABSECON, NJ
trentonjournal.com

Applications for the Old Trenton Neighborhood Grants Now Open

The I Am Trenton Community Foundation and Isles, Inc. invite applications for the 2023 Old Trenton Neighborhood Spring Grant Round providing up to $8,000 for community projects, arts, culture, beautification, and business development in the neighborhood bordered by Perry Street, State Street, Route 1, and N. Broad Street. “We look...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In Central Jersey

Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Central Jersey. The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 near the intersection of Canterbury Road and Rues Lane in East Brunswick. No other details were immediately available. to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy