Hova powell
2d ago
It's a shame. What they need to do with the building is Restored it and make it a Nice Affordable Apartments with 3 and 4 bedroom with 1and half bathroom or 2bathrooms. Build up Trenton NJ
Trenton Firefighters Extinguish Sixth “Working Fire” Since Sunday Afternoon
January 22, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Members of the Trenton Fire Department once again demonstrated their skill and efficiency by quickly…
Man, 39, Dies In South Jersey Fire, 2nd Person Escapes
Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man killed in a Salem County fire.The deceased was identified as Andres Gutierrez, of Oldmans Township, according to New Jersey State Police.The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Porch Farms, Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Townsh…
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Charges Filed Against Woman on Cell Phone in Fatal Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County have filed charges against a woman who, they say, was using a hand-held cell phone when a fatal crash occurred late last year. 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden is facing one count of death by auto and assault by auto for the accident on Malaga Road in Williamstown on November 10th.
Santander Bank Plans To Shutter 4 Locations In Central, South Jersey: Report
Four Central and South Jersey branches of Santander Bank are set to shutter, NJ.com reports. Based in Boston, the agency is closing its locations on Route 33 in Robbinsville, Nassau Street in Princeton, Nottingham Way in Hamilton, and Berlin Road in Clementon, the outlet says citing a company spokesperson. It...
southjerseyobserver.com
51-Year Old Man Reported Missing From Whitman Park; Contact Authorities With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing adult from Whitman Park. Miles McDonald, 51, has been reported missing from the 2000 block of Ferry Avenue. He is described as a black male, 5’7”, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black, braided hair.
Fire Ravages Montgomery County Home
A fire broke out ravaging a home in Montgomery County overnight. Flames shot out of the roof of the Greenbriar Road home around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Responders tell 6abc that the blaze is believed to have started in the garage before spreading to the house itself. The family...
delawarevalleynews.com
Car Splits In Half In Bristol Borough Crash
A grinding two car crash on Bristol Pike at Commerce Circle sent several people to local hospitals just before 6:00 PM tonight. None of the injuries is said to be life threatening. One of the vehicles was in the Northbound lanes of Route 13 and the other car was split in half blocking the south bound lanes.
Lawrence, NJ Mexican Restaurant Forced to Temporarily Close
Uh oh. Bad news for a popular Mexican restaurant in Mercer County. You're going to have to make other plans for Taco Tuesday for the time being. La Taqueria, "The Taco Place" on Route 206 in Lawrence Township made an announcement on its Facebook page that they're been forced to close temporarily.
2 men wanted for allegedly stealing exotic bird from South Jersey store: police
DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook."As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.
Incredible estate owned by several NJ power families is for sale
When former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer and his wife Christiana Foglio-Palmer lived at 155 Lower Creek Road in Stockton, Delaware Township, they called it his “weekend getaway,” since according to a column in the Trentonian back in 2010, the rumor of his living in the Tony town (instead of Trenton, the town he was mayor of) leaked to the press.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Police investigate after gun fired at William Penn High School in Delaware
A high school in New Castle, Delaware is closed for the rest of the week as state police investigate a gun being fired inside the building.
Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into NJ home to steal car: Officials
A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder who broke into his home.
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
Pedestrian Injured In Route 37 Crash
TOMS RIVER – Local police confirm that a man was struck by a passing car on Route 37 and that he was in critical condition. The man was not identified, except that he is 42 and from Lodi. Jillian Messina, spokeswoman for the Toms River Police, said that the crash took place at around 9:30 a.m. on January 10 in an eastbound lane.
Vehicle Struck By Gunfire on Route 30 in Absecon, NJ
Authorities in Absecon are investigating a shooting in Absecon Tuesday night. Just after 7:30, Absecon Police responded to the area of Absecon Boulevard (Route 30) and Delilah Road for a report of a shooting. They say, "investigating officers located an occupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire while traveling...
Trenton Claims 45% Reduction In Homicides For 2022
January 9, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–According to the City of Trenton and Trenton Police Department (TPD) preliminary statistics, the City…
trentonjournal.com
Applications for the Old Trenton Neighborhood Grants Now Open
The I Am Trenton Community Foundation and Isles, Inc. invite applications for the 2023 Old Trenton Neighborhood Spring Grant Round providing up to $8,000 for community projects, arts, culture, beautification, and business development in the neighborhood bordered by Perry Street, State Street, Route 1, and N. Broad Street. “We look...
Fatal Crash Reported In Central Jersey
Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Central Jersey. The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 near the intersection of Canterbury Road and Rues Lane in East Brunswick. No other details were immediately available. to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.
Man Was Driving 119 MPH In Fatal South Jersey Crash: Police
A 22-year-old driver is accused of traveling more than 100 miles per hour just before a fatal collision, authorities said.Gabriel H. Woolson, of Williamstown, was charged Friday, Jan. 6 with death by auto and assault by auto in connection with the Dec. 14, 2022, crash, Monroe Township police said.W…
