Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants ‘fun’ loss to Eagles
The New York Giants finished their regular season on Sunday with a 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio discuss it on this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast. In this episode:. 1:55 — More fun than we thought the game would be....
NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video
Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. made quite a few headlines when he had to be removed from a plane by police after he refused to deboard by himself. Beckham’s version of the incident was quite a bit different than what was reported in the media, but with the police body cam now public, everyone can Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
After further review: Tales from the Giants-Vikings Week 16 timeline
We at Big Blue View have decided to post a deeper dive into interesting tweets from the previous week’s game. We started doing this after the New York Giants 38-10 Week 17 win over Indianapolis. Since we did not post this article in Week 16 after the Giants lost...
Daniel Jones: ‘I think everyone understands where we are now’
The end of the New York Giants season saw a curious situation where they played several teams in very close succession. The Giants played the Philadelphia Eagles in weeks 15 and 18, and the Washington Commanders twice in 14 days. It was a weird and difficult schedule, but it might have prepared them for the game against the Vikings.
All hands on deck as Giants begin practicing for Vikings
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that “everybody will practice” as the Giants begin on-field preparations for Sunday’s wild-card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings. That means that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, out since Week 11 with a knee injury, defensive...
Giants-Eagles ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Davis Webb edition
Before we turn our focus completely to the New York Giants playoff matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (is that as much fun to read as it is to write?) let’s get to the ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review from Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Kudos...
2023 NFC playoffs, Giants at Vikings: Everything you need to know
The New York Giants travel to Minneapolis on Sunday to face the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFC Playoffs. The underdog Giants opened the week +140 on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The (9-7-1) Giants and (13-4) Vikings met on Christmas Eve with the Vikings...
Dexter Lawrence voted first-team All-Pro by the players
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has been named a first-team All-Pro player for 2022 by his peers. For the first time, thanks to a vote by the NFLPA, NFL players themselves have been allowed to vote on a ballot. The player ballots were cast in addition to the traditional ballots cast by sports writers.
Giants news, 1/9: Giants to face Vikings, Davis Webb, more headlines
The junior varsity New York Giants, playing a lineup filled with almost exclusively backups, lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, 22-16. The 9-7-1 Giants, the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, now head to the playoffs, where they will face the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings as a 3 point underdog.
Giants news, 1/10: Daniel Jones contract, playoff experience, more headlines
NFC playoffs, Giants vs. Vikings: Daboll — playoff experience ‘overrated’. In Daboll’s vast playoff experience, the lesson he has learned about experience in those winner-take-all games is that it’s “overrated.”. “I’ve been in so many different situations. The first year that I was part of...
Former Stanford head coach interviews for Broncos job in quest for first NFL head-coaching gig: reports
The Denver Broncos are continuing to make the rounds on head-coaching candidates, as they have reportedly interviewed former Stanford head coach David Shaw.
Daniel Jones Contract Offseason
Easiest decision all offseason, we are picking up Andrew Thomas 5th year option. Let the negotiations with his agent for the richest LT contract begin. As a fan and obviously if you are in the Giants front office you always hope for the hometown discount, but Thomas is in the discussions for best LT, not just young LT, in the game right now and the contract will match that. Something like 6 years- 150 million, 75 Million Guaranteed.
Giants news, 1/11: Mike Kafka interviews, Parcells praises Brian Daboll, more headlines
Mike Kafka, New York Giants offensive coordinator, will receive an interview for the Carolina Panthers vacant head-coaching job, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Kafka will also receive an interview for the Houston Texans head-coaching vacancy. Per NFL rules, interested teams cannot conduct an in-person interview with Kafka until next week...
Make your pick: Will the Giants beat the Vikings on Sunday?
In this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ survey we are giving you the opportunity to make your pick for Sunday’s New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings NFC Wild-Card Round playoff game. Can the underdog Giants, seeded sixth, beat the home-standing and third-seeded Vikings?. Vote in our poll...
Outside the box WR#1 ideas
2. OBJ - this is the obvious one, he wants to be back here and I think the league as a whole set his market value at something way below what he thought he would get. Not a #1 WR anymore but very much a strong #2/#3 assuming healthy. 3....
