El Paso County welcomes its newest Sheriff
No punishment for leak of Club Q shooter documents
Security footage showing person who cutting Comcast fiber network cables driving by
Human Trafficking Task Force meeting
Women in construction
Sunset Amphitheater set to be voted on Tuesday
Pet of the Week: Pablito
Comcast: Widespread power outage deliberately caused
Pet Pix January, 11 2023
Youth Mental Health Awareness
TreeCycle raises more than $20k for youth programs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Thousands of area households TreeCycled their Christmas trees and donated more than $20,000 to area youth-development programs over the first two weekends in January. According to Colorado Springs Youth Sports, an estimated 4,000 trees were kept out of the landfill and turned into useful mulch. TreeCycle...
Hip, historic vibe, and delicious eats served up at Brakeman’s Burgers
Brakeman’s Burgers specializes in burgers, brews and shakes! It is the perfect spot for date night and family night too. Brakeman’s Burgers is located in Colorado Springs’ Old Historic Depot. Charles Ochs, Brakeman’s Burgers owner, and Ron Osbourn, general manager appeared on Loving Living Local to give us a taste of their pizzas, shakes, salads and more!
The Biggest Sale of the Season at Fab’rik has arrived!
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — We’re still celebrating the start of 2023, so what’s your New Year, new you style? Thinking about going edgier? Sleeker? Boho? More polished? Fab’rik in Colorado Springs is where you can shop those New Year styles for less! The local boutique is holding its Biggest Sale of the Season, where you can find styles up to 70% off in-store and online.
Congrats Veronica! Welcome to the Mug Club
(SPONSORED) — Congrats to this week’s Dunkin’ Mug Club winner, Veronica Casher of Colorado Springs!. Dunkin’ and Loving Living Local have partnered to bring you the Mug Club contest. It’s easy; all you need to do is go online to FOX21news.com/contests, fill out the form, and watch every Monday to see if you’re the winner.
Man found dead in car on I-25 identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The man whose body was found inside a truck on the shoulder of I-25 near the MLK Bypass has been identified, and his death is being investigated as a homicide. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the El Paso County Coroner identified the man as 30-year-old Ivan Maldonado of Dallas, Texas. The coroner has […]
