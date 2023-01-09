(COLORADO SPRINGS) — We’re still celebrating the start of 2023, so what’s your New Year, new you style? Thinking about going edgier? Sleeker? Boho? More polished? Fab’rik in Colorado Springs is where you can shop those New Year styles for less! The local boutique is holding its Biggest Sale of the Season, where you can find styles up to 70% off in-store and online.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO