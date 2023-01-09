Read full article on original website
Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in Maine
A couple in Maine, Mary and Gary Freeman, have taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to excavate what may be the world's richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry. The deposit, which could be worth as much as $1.5 billion, is being held back by Maine's strict mining regulations. The 2017 mining law of Maine is considered to be one of the strictest in the nation.
This Long Time Waterville Business has Relocated to Southern Maine
Let's go shopping, shall we? It is one of my favorite past times and I can tell you right now, if I am having an icky day, a little retail therapy does wonders, especially when you can uncover great finds local and affordably. Madlyn's New & Used Consignment Shop is...
WMTW
Emergency shelter at South Portland hotel to close
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Residents of the emergency shelter at the South Portland Comfort Inn are searching for a new place to live. Shelter residents in the city of Portland were moved to the hotel in 2020 to avoid the spread of COVID-19, according to MaineHousing. The agency distributed...
I Have the Best Idea for a New Animal Shelter in Portland, Maine
We all know the infamous saying, “adopt don’t shop!” and I stand by that. Rather than get a pet from a breeder, you should rescue one from a shelter that needs a home. I recently spent time at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and fell in love with every single four-legged pal in the building.
WMTW
'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns
Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
Maine student in nation's most prestigious math and science competition
FALMOUTH, Maine — Falmouth High School senior Patrick Wahlig is working towards being a scientist. His research so far could even be taking him to Washington D.C. in March. On Tuesday, Patrick was named Maine's only scholar in the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition: the Regeneron Science Talent Search.
Maine Maritime Museum offering free weekend admission through the end of March
BATH, Maine — From now until the end of March, the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath will offer free admission to all weekend visitors. Marketing and Communications Manager Amanda Pleau said the effort is a way to get more locals to the museum. Like many seasonal attractions, she said the peak for visitation is during the summer tourism season.
Togus VA Fisher House closed since October without timeline to reopen, reps say
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Fisher House at the Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta hasn't hosted families since October, officials with the VA and Fisher House confirmed Tuesday. Since October, 98 families have had to stay at hotels paid for by Fisher House's national chapter, according to Vice President of Communications at Fisher House Michelle Horn.
mainebiz.biz
Farmington hospital chief takes expanded MaineHealth role
MaineHealth has created a new regional president role that will oversee the three most western networks and hospitals in the organization. Trampas Hutches, who served since January 2020 as president of Franklin Community Health Network, was appointed to the position. The network includes Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and Hutches took over just a few months before COVID-19 hit Maine and dramatically changed the health care landscape across the country.
Lewiston vigil remembers lives lost to human trafficking
LEWISTON, Maine — It might not be a problem many of us think about a lot, but human trafficking is a very real issue happening right here in Maine. At a vigil in downtown Lewiston on Wednesday, advocates and community members shined a light on the problem. “The majority...
Enjoy The Sunshine This Week Because Friday Will Be a Doozy For Central Maine
It's been a pretty wild ride, at least weather-wise, this winter season for most of here in Maine. I know, I know, there's the old saying that 'if you don't like the weather in Maine just wait a minute and it'll change'. But, it does seem like it has been exceptionally dry and mild this year- Man, I hope I'm not jinxing us for a miserable February.
mainepublic.org
Newry couple that discovered $1.5 billion lithium deposit is fighting in court to mine it
A couple hoping to excavate what may be the world’s richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry has taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to clarify what is considered a metal under Maine’s 2017 mining law, one of the strictest in the nation. Lithium...
WMTW
Town of Paris votes to recall two Oxford Hills School District members
PARIS, Maine — Voters in Paris have voted to recall two school board members over their support for a proposal for a gender identity policy. In a special election held Tuesday, Sarah Otterson, school board director, and Julia Lester were both recalled in a vote of 333 to 243.
Portland parks project getting over $2M for waterfront development
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Harbor Common Open Space Project is one of 140 Maine projects that will receive funding after the signing of the federal Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package. The Portland Parks Conservancy will receive $2,145,000 to support the transformation of Portland waterfront property into a...
Dos and don'ts of shoveling this winter in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Despite winter being off to a pretty mild start, we all know there is still plenty of time for snow. 207 stopped by the Form Lab in Portland for a few tips to keep in mind while shoveling your driveway or any other surface to avoid aches and pains or injury.
northeastern.edu
Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops
Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: Brunswick Landing’s goals include early tech development and new space
The team that oversees Brunswick Landing has been proactive in attracting great companies that are focused on innovation and the future. “Our job is to create a solid foundation that can support new companies, new housing and new recreation opportunities,” says Kristine Logan, executive director of Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, which manages Brunswick Landing.
WGME
Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine
WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season- the ice however- not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
foxbangor.com
Former Maine Chief of Police pens Memoir
STATEWIDE–A former Maine police officer is finding a new calling as an author. Lisa Beecher and her husband spent decades serving in law enforcement in southern Maine. Beecher’s book called ‘Living With Mr. Fahrenheit’ is a memoir that follows her husband’s battle with mental illness and the stigma that often exists for those seeking help.
Maine continues to see surge in recreational cannabis sales
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is continuing to see a boom recreational cannabis sales. According to the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy, sales for adult-use pot in 2022 nearly doubled what was seen in 2021. "There is a real appetite for Mainers to participate in the legal system," John Hudak,...
