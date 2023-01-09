ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rachel Perkins

Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in Maine

A couple in Maine, Mary and Gary Freeman, have taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to excavate what may be the world's richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry. The deposit, which could be worth as much as $1.5 billion, is being held back by Maine's strict mining regulations. The 2017 mining law of Maine is considered to be one of the strictest in the nation.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Emergency shelter at South Portland hotel to close

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Residents of the emergency shelter at the South Portland Comfort Inn are searching for a new place to live. Shelter residents in the city of Portland were moved to the hotel in 2020 to avoid the spread of COVID-19, according to MaineHousing. The agency distributed...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

I Have the Best Idea for a New Animal Shelter in Portland, Maine

We all know the infamous saying, “adopt don’t shop!” and I stand by that. Rather than get a pet from a breeder, you should rescue one from a shelter that needs a home. I recently spent time at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and fell in love with every single four-legged pal in the building.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns

Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
mainebiz.biz

Farmington hospital chief takes expanded MaineHealth role

MaineHealth has created a new regional president role that will oversee the three most western networks and hospitals in the organization. Trampas Hutches, who served since January 2020 as president of Franklin Community Health Network, was appointed to the position. The network includes Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and Hutches took over just a few months before COVID-19 hit Maine and dramatically changed the health care landscape across the country.
FARMINGTON, ME
B98.5

Enjoy The Sunshine This Week Because Friday Will Be a Doozy For Central Maine

It's been a pretty wild ride, at least weather-wise, this winter season for most of here in Maine. I know, I know, there's the old saying that 'if you don't like the weather in Maine just wait a minute and it'll change'. But, it does seem like it has been exceptionally dry and mild this year- Man, I hope I'm not jinxing us for a miserable February.
MAINE STATE
northeastern.edu

Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops

Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

2023 Forecast: Brunswick Landing’s goals include early tech development and new space

The team that oversees Brunswick Landing has been proactive in attracting great companies that are focused on innovation and the future. “Our job is to create a solid foundation that can support new companies, new housing and new recreation opportunities,” says Kristine Logan, executive director of Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, which manages Brunswick Landing.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine

WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season- the ice however- not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Former Maine Chief of Police pens Memoir

STATEWIDE–A former Maine police officer is finding a new calling as an author. Lisa Beecher and her husband spent decades serving in law enforcement in southern Maine. Beecher’s book called ‘Living With Mr. Fahrenheit’ is a memoir that follows her husband’s battle with mental illness and the stigma that often exists for those seeking help.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy