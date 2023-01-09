Read full article on original website
positivelyosceola.com
St. Cloud leaders share positive safety outlook and their passion for community with residents during Main Street Breakfast
It was clear at Tuesday’s St. Cloud Main Street Breakfast with the Pros, that the two men charged with keeping the St. Cloud community safe, St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, and St. Cloud Fire Department Chief Jason Miller, are hard at work building teams, improving systems and technology, and planning for the future, while leading with positivity and passion for staff and community.
ocfl.net
Orange County Leads the Way in Creating “EPIC” ESOL Pilot for International Drive Hotel Employees
Sadya Pierre has a tough job. For the last five years, she has worked as a housekeeper at the Rosen Centre Hotel on International Drive. Originally from Haiti, Pierre’s limited language proficiency led to challenges communicating with guests at the resort, as well as with simply living in a largely English-speaking community.
positivelyosceola.com
KUA Releases 2023 Calendar of Electrical Safety, Featuring 29th Annual Student Art Contest Winners
Kissimmee Utility Authority has released its 2023 Calendar of Electrical Safety, a bilingual calendar in English and Spanish, featuring the winning entries from its 29th annual student art contest. The calendar, available free of charge at the utility’s customer service center at 1701 W. Carroll Street in Kissimmee, features an...
bungalower
Orlando Health building new park in SoDo District
Orlando Health is trying to build a park on some newly acquired property at 1700 S. Orange Avenue [GMap] in the SoDo District. The hospital chain has provided some preliminary plans for Lake Beauty Park for the city to review, which include a new retaining wall, public art, shade canopies, a new “reflection zone,” walkways, and a pollinator meadow.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day
Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
orangeobserver.com
Golden Oak estate tops Horizon West-area sales from Dec. 24 to 30, 2022
A Golden Oak estate topped all Horizon West-area residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 24 to 30, 2022. The home at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, sold Dec. 29, for $8,400,000. Built in 2021, it has five bedrooms, five baths, three half-baths and 7,367 square feet of living area. Days on market: 54.
luxury-houses.net
Casa del Mondo, A Grand Estate with Architectural Features from Around The World in Winer Park, Florida is Seeking for $16 Million
1220 N Park Avenue Home in Winter Park, Florida for Sale. 1220 N Park Avenue, Winter Park, Florida is a gated estate situated on Winter Park Chain of Lakes in the the most exclusive location in Twelve Oaks on a private road, originally designed with architectural features from around the world with amenities and features in the house that are unlike anything seen before. This Home in Winter Park offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1220 N Park Avenue, please contact Alison Mosley (Phone: 407-304-6458) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location
Core Orlando fans of their Midwestern powerhouse menu still have a bit of a drive
wmfe.org
Orange County in-person interviews for D-SNAP aid continue Tuesday and Wednesday
People who live or work in Orange County can now apply in person to receive federal disaster food assistance for Hurricane Ian -- but time is running out. The in-person interviews will continue Tuesday and Wednesday. The federally funded, state-run program is called D-SNAP. It provides a card loaded with...
Girl Who Loved Christmas Succumbs to Cancer
Mackenzie Orth, an 8 ½-year-old cancer patient who was celebrated with a special Christmas gathering at her Lake Morton-area home in mid-December, died early Sunday morning with her parents, Brittany Henderson and Joe Orth, by her side. “She is the most beautiful soul in this entire world and we...
Locally Owned and Operated Ice Cream Shop to Open in Kissimmee
“Our ice cream is made on the spot, right before selling it to the public,” Matos says. “In any flavor of ice cream you choose, you can find pieces of real fruit.”
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County Names Michael Nichola as 2022 Employee of The Year!
At Monday’s Osceola County Board of County Commissioners meeting, Michael Nichola, Osceola County’s Government Affairs Director, was named as the county’s Employee of the Year. Nichola has served as the County’s Government Affairs Director since 2019 and is responsible for developing federal, state, and local advocacy platforms,...
Walt Disney World announces changes to park reservation system, resort parking, photo downloads
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced three big changes that it promises will bring more “value and flexibility” while visiting the resort. Annual passholders will soon be able to visit theme parks after 2 p.m. without having to make a park reservation first, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom, Disney said.
Bay News 9
Disney sets dates for return of ‘Happily Ever After,’ end of ‘Harmonious’
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has revealed when fan-favorite fireworks show “Happily Ever After” will return to Magic Kingdom as well as when “Harmonious” will end its run at EPCOT. What You Need To Know. "Happily Ever After" returning to Magic Kingdom on April 3.
Residents in West Orange County neighborhood find antisemitic flyers on doorstep
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A West Orange County neighborhood is outraged after dozens of flyers with antisemitic language ended up on people’s doorsteps Saturday. Many people found flyers with disturbing content related to the Jewish community. Neighbors said the people who were responsible for putting the flyers up...
bungalower
City of Winter Park staffers urge commission to vote no on proposed redevelopment of old library
The City of Winter Park has been courting a proposal to convert its former public library building at at 460 E. New England Avenue [GMap] into a new wellness-focused incubator of sorts, but city staffers are now urging commissioners to reject the project at an upcoming public meeting. The City...
Downtown Orlando ambassadors to address homelessness
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ambassadors patrol the streets of downtown Orlando from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. But now, they have a new mission: tackling the city’s homeless problem to keep families off the street. The ambassadors are meant to enhance security and hospitality for anyone in...
mynews13.com
Dry January brings new patrons into Orlando sober bar
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new year brings new resolutions, and for some people it means cutting back on drinking. Many take part in what’s called “Dry January" — a challenge to go alcohol-free for the entire month. One bar in Orlando offers the perfect alternatives for...
positivelyosceola.com
2023, A New Year, A New Hope – Kristen Arrington, State Representative for District 46
Positively Osceola asked a number of positive leaders in the community to share their hope and plans for the new year, and how we can encourage and support each other in 2023. We asked State Representative for District 46, Kristen Arrington, to share her hope and outlook for 2023. 2022...
mynews13.com
Disney World to modify park pass requirement for passholders
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders in the coming months, the company announced Tuesday. Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders. Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing...
