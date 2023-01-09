ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

positivelyosceola.com

St. Cloud leaders share positive safety outlook and their passion for community with residents during Main Street Breakfast

It was clear at Tuesday’s St. Cloud Main Street Breakfast with the Pros, that the two men charged with keeping the St. Cloud community safe, St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, and St. Cloud Fire Department Chief Jason Miller, are hard at work building teams, improving systems and technology, and planning for the future, while leading with positivity and passion for staff and community.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
bungalower

Orlando Health building new park in SoDo District

Orlando Health is trying to build a park on some newly acquired property at 1700 S. Orange Avenue [GMap] in the SoDo District. The hospital chain has provided some preliminary plans for Lake Beauty Park for the city to review, which include a new retaining wall, public art, shade canopies, a new “reflection zone,” walkways, and a pollinator meadow.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day

Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Golden Oak estate tops Horizon West-area sales from Dec. 24 to 30, 2022

A Golden Oak estate topped all Horizon West-area residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 24 to 30, 2022. The home at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, sold Dec. 29, for $8,400,000. Built in 2021, it has five bedrooms, five baths, three half-baths and 7,367 square feet of living area. Days on market: 54.
ORLANDO, FL
luxury-houses.net

Casa del Mondo, A Grand Estate with Architectural Features from Around The World in Winer Park, Florida is Seeking for $16 Million

1220 N Park Avenue Home in Winter Park, Florida for Sale. 1220 N Park Avenue, Winter Park, Florida is a gated estate situated on Winter Park Chain of Lakes in the the most exclusive location in Twelve Oaks on a private road, originally designed with architectural features from around the world with amenities and features in the house that are unlike anything seen before. This Home in Winter Park offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1220 N Park Avenue, please contact Alison Mosley (Phone: 407-304-6458) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
WINTER PARK, FL
LkldNow

Girl Who Loved Christmas Succumbs to Cancer

Mackenzie Orth, an 8 ½-year-old cancer patient who was celebrated with a special Christmas gathering at her Lake Morton-area home in mid-December, died early Sunday morning with her parents, Brittany Henderson and Joe Orth, by her side. “She is the most beautiful soul in this entire world and we...
LAKELAND, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola County Names Michael Nichola as 2022 Employee of The Year!

At Monday’s Osceola County Board of County Commissioners meeting, Michael Nichola, Osceola County’s Government Affairs Director, was named as the county’s Employee of the Year. Nichola has served as the County’s Government Affairs Director since 2019 and is responsible for developing federal, state, and local advocacy platforms,...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Walt Disney World announces changes to park reservation system, resort parking, photo downloads

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced three big changes that it promises will bring more “value and flexibility” while visiting the resort. Annual passholders will soon be able to visit theme parks after 2 p.m. without having to make a park reservation first, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom, Disney said.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
mynews13.com

Dry January brings new patrons into Orlando sober bar

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new year brings new resolutions, and for some people it means cutting back on drinking. Many take part in what’s called “Dry January" — a challenge to go alcohol-free for the entire month. One bar in Orlando offers the perfect alternatives for...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Disney World to modify park pass requirement for passholders

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders in the coming months, the company announced Tuesday. Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders. Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing...
ORLANDO, FL

