crowdfundinsider.com
Broadridge Financial Solutions Leverages Glue42 Capabilities to Provide Trading Interface
To provide an integrated framework that links user interfaces across products, global Fintech platform, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), announced it will utilize Glue42, a software provider that delivers integrated desktop experiences to financial institutions globally, “to deliver a seamless trading experience.”. This move “brings clients of Broadridge and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Eric Chen: Co-Founder at Injective Labs Says FTX Contagion had Large Impact on How Investors are Approaching DeFi Projects
Eric Chen, CEO and co-founder of Injective Labs, and core contributor to Injective, has shared insights with CI about how the FTX contagion is upending investments in DeFi projects and what to expect for the future of digital assets. Injective recently announced a $40M funding round with Jump Crypto in...
crowdfundinsider.com
DeFi Tokens Market Cap Declined Due to Macroeconomic Uncertainty, Malinvestments within Crypto Sector: Report
The team at Coinmetrics has released the State of DeFi Tokens in 2023 Report. Authored by Matías Andrade and Kyle Waters, the Coinmetrics report reveals that decentralized finance (DeFi) is “a rapidly growing application of blockchain technology that aims to provide financial services, such as access to crypto-collateralized loans, yield on investments, and derivative products, with billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency locked up in various DeFi protocols.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Platform Matrixport Signs Up Chainalysis for Compliance, Fraud Monitoring
Matrixport has enlisted the assistance of Chainalysis to provide compliance, fraud monitoring, risk assessment, and more. Matrixport is a Singapore based digital asset platform that is a prime brokerage, spot trading, lending, asset management and more. Christopher Liu, Chief Compliance Officer at Matrixport, said that compliance is the cornerstone of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Ethereum, BNB Chain Experienced the Most DeFi, Blockchain-related Security Incidents in 2022: Report
A new report from SlowMist takes a close look at the major events in the blockchain industry that took place in 2022. The report from SlowMist provides an overview of the security status of each area within the industry and delves into “common attack techniques.” Additionally, it uncovers a few phishing techniques and analyzes “the flow of stolen funds in some security incidents.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Real Estate Fintech Built Technologies Names Digital Payment Professional Bora Chung and Engineering Veteran Matt Marenghi as Advisors
Built Technologies, the “fastest growing” construction and real estate fintech provider in the U.S., announced the addition of two industry veterans as company advisors, Bora Chung and Matt Marenghi. Their expertise will help Built “drive innovation and value for its customers as the company scales and expands the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Jason Allegrante Predicts that Crypto-Asset Regulations will Be Solidified in 2023
The Federal bank regulatory agencies released a joint statement on crypto-asset risks to banking organizations, which is “a move that has been long anticipated by the community.”. Upon this news, Fireblocks’ Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Jason Allegrante feels confident that 2023 will “see an increased amount of clarity...
crowdfundinsider.com
Insurtech Firms Could Become Acquisition Targets of Incumbents as Valuations Remain Depressed: Report
In Q3 2022, Insurtech companies globally “raised $1.6 billion in VC across 134 deals, representing a 51.1% decrease in QoQ deal value,” according to an update from Pitchbook. This was “the lowest amount of invested capital since Q2 2020 and the lowest deal count since Q3 2020.” The...
crowdfundinsider.com
CFPB Proposes Registry for Non Bank Financial Firms and their User Terms, McHenry Slams Move as Beyond Agencies Mandate
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has proposed a rule to establish a public registry of nonbank financial firms’ terms and conditions. The CFPB states that, in some cases, consumer rights are limited or waived, or terms are misleading. The CFPB states that non-banks would need to submit information on terms and conditions in form contracts they use that seek to waive or limit individuals’ rights and other legal protections. The information would be made publicly available.
crowdfundinsider.com
C14, a Digital Asset Firm Enabling Fiat to Crypto Transfers, Has Raised $2.5 Million led by General Catalyst
C14, a “next-generation” payments and transfers service for digital assets, has raised $2.5 million in a funding round led by General Catalyst. According to an email from a representative, the funding will enable the company to continue to build out new payment rails as well as fuel new partnerships with traditional banks and payment processors in emerging markets.
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Pension Holders Might Move Retirement Funds Overseas as Fears Grow About March Budget, Investment Professional Predicts
UK pension holders will increasingly be “seeking to move retirement funds overseas as fears grow about the Budget in March,” predicts the Investment Director of an independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organization. The warning from James Green of deVere Group comes “ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt...
crowdfundinsider.com
40Seas, a Fintech Platform for Modernizing Cross-Border Trade Financing, Secures Funding
40Seas, a Fintech platform for cross-border trade financing, has raised $111 million to deliver a much more efficient and cost-effective financing framework for SMEs involved in global commerce. The company’s $11 million seed funding round, “led by Team8 with participation from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), is complemented...
crowdfundinsider.com
France: Autorité des Marchés Financiers Prioritizes European Challenges Such as Crypto, Meeting Retail Expectations and More for 2023
The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in France has published its priorities for 2023. AMF Chair Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani included working to enhance retail investor protection, pursuing sustainable finance as well as financial innovation during the next 12 months. “The AMF is the regulator of Europe’s leading financial center...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Fintech Lemonway Reports Solid Results for 2022
Lemonway, a top European Fintech, is reporting solid results for 2022, with volumes jumping by 39% during the year. Lemonway is a pan-European payments provider targeting marketplaces, including alternative finance platforms looking for payment processing, wallet management, and third-party payments, along with anti-money laundering (AML) and customer verification (KYC) services. Approximately 400 platforms utilize Lemonway, of which 200 are crowdfunding platforms. Lemonway has opened over 8 million digital wallets for platform operators.
crowdfundinsider.com
Research Report Shows High Levels of Awareness of Embedded Finance Among UK B2B SMEs
New Kriya (previously MarketFinance) research shows high levels of awareness of Embedded Finance among UK B2B SMEs. But with implementation intent being 3 years on average, “this means thousands of UK firms are leaving money on the table,” the report from Kriya reveals. UK SME sector’s estimated turnover...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Insurtech Superscript Finalizes £45M Series B Round
The team at Superscript is pleased to announce the completion of their £45 million ($54m USD) Series B funding round. The investment round was “led by existing investor BHL UK, owner of Comparethemarket, with participation from new investor and Fortune 500 insurer The Hartford.” Other existing investors, “including Concentric, also participated.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance.US Approved to Acquire Voyager Digital
The sale of Voyager Digital has received preliminary approval by the courts thus clearing the way for Binance.US to acquire the assets of the bankrupt firm. Revealed last month, Binance.US announced the agreement for it to acquire Voyagers assets for approximately $1 billion. Binance.US’ bid provided a path forward for Voyager customers’ funds to gain access to their funds, and return to them in the form of the cryptocurrencies previously held in their Voyager accounts.
crowdfundinsider.com
CIBC Introduces Digital Tool for Providing Personalized Financial Advice, Managing Finances
As many Canadians set their financial goals for the year ahead, CIBC announced the launch of CIBC Smart Planner, which is described as “an easy to use, self-serve digital tool that takes the complexity out of managing finances and offers personalized advice.”. CIBC Smart Planner helps clients easily “set,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Pillz, Developer of Wearable Devices for NFT-Collectibles, Finalizes Pre-Seed Round
Pillz, the developer of wearable devices for NFT-collectibles and NFT-gaming, raised a pre-seed round from Xsolla and its Founder Aleksandr “Shurick” Agapitov. Aleksandr Agapitov, Xsolla founder and Pillz Board of Directors member, said:. “Pillz represents what I always look for in teams – a passion for changing the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Kadan Stadelmann: Komodo Blockchain CTO Says North Carolina Power Grid Attack Exposes Crypto Vulnerabilities
Crowdfund Insider recently caught up with Kadan Stadelmann, a blockchain developer, operations security professional and Komodo Platform’s chief technology officer. Komodo is described as “an open, composable blockchain platform.” With a multi-chain design, Komodo is focused on “providing fully composable blockchain solutions for independent developers, startups, and enterprise businesses alike.” It’s an innovative environment and the Komodo community is currently growing (since 2016).
