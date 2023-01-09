ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

crowdfundinsider.com

Broadridge Financial Solutions Leverages Glue42 Capabilities to Provide Trading Interface

To provide an integrated framework that links user interfaces across products, global Fintech platform, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), announced it will utilize Glue42, a software provider that delivers integrated desktop experiences to financial institutions globally, “to deliver a seamless trading experience.”. This move “brings clients of Broadridge and...
crowdfundinsider.com

DeFi Tokens Market Cap Declined Due to Macroeconomic Uncertainty, Malinvestments within Crypto Sector: Report

The team at Coinmetrics has released the State of DeFi Tokens in 2023 Report. Authored by Matías Andrade and Kyle Waters, the Coinmetrics report reveals that decentralized finance (DeFi) is “a rapidly growing application of blockchain technology that aims to provide financial services, such as access to crypto-collateralized loans, yield on investments, and derivative products, with billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency locked up in various DeFi protocols.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Platform Matrixport Signs Up Chainalysis for Compliance, Fraud Monitoring

Matrixport has enlisted the assistance of Chainalysis to provide compliance, fraud monitoring, risk assessment, and more. Matrixport is a Singapore based digital asset platform that is a prime brokerage, spot trading, lending, asset management and more. Christopher Liu, Chief Compliance Officer at Matrixport, said that compliance is the cornerstone of...
crowdfundinsider.com

Ethereum, BNB Chain Experienced the Most DeFi, Blockchain-related Security Incidents in 2022: Report

A new report from SlowMist takes a close look at the major events in the blockchain industry that took place in 2022. The report from SlowMist provides an overview of the security status of each area within the industry and delves into “common attack techniques.” Additionally, it uncovers a few phishing techniques and analyzes “the flow of stolen funds in some security incidents.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Real Estate Fintech Built Technologies Names Digital Payment Professional Bora Chung and Engineering Veteran Matt Marenghi as Advisors

Built Technologies, the “fastest growing” construction and real estate fintech provider in the U.S., announced the addition of two industry veterans as company advisors, Bora Chung and Matt Marenghi. Their expertise will help Built “drive innovation and value for its customers as the company scales and expands the...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fireblocks Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Jason Allegrante Predicts that Crypto-Asset Regulations will Be Solidified in 2023

The Federal bank regulatory agencies released a joint statement on crypto-asset risks to banking organizations, which is “a move that has been long anticipated by the community.”. Upon this news, Fireblocks’ Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Jason Allegrante feels confident that 2023 will “see an increased amount of clarity...
crowdfundinsider.com

CFPB Proposes Registry for Non Bank Financial Firms and their User Terms, McHenry Slams Move as Beyond Agencies Mandate

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has proposed a rule to establish a public registry of nonbank financial firms’ terms and conditions. The CFPB states that, in some cases, consumer rights are limited or waived, or terms are misleading. The CFPB states that non-banks would need to submit information on terms and conditions in form contracts they use that seek to waive or limit individuals’ rights and other legal protections. The information would be made publicly available.
crowdfundinsider.com

C14, a Digital Asset Firm Enabling Fiat to Crypto Transfers, Has Raised $2.5 Million led by General Catalyst

C14, a “next-generation” payments and transfers service for digital assets, has raised $2.5 million in a funding round led by General Catalyst. According to an email from a representative, the funding will enable the company to continue to build out new payment rails as well as fuel new partnerships with traditional banks and payment processors in emerging markets.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

40Seas, a Fintech Platform for Modernizing Cross-Border Trade Financing, Secures Funding

40Seas, a Fintech platform for cross-border trade financing, has raised $111 million to deliver a much more efficient and cost-effective financing framework for SMEs involved in global commerce. The company’s $11 million seed funding round, “led by Team8 with participation from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), is complemented...
crowdfundinsider.com

France: Autorité des Marchés Financiers Prioritizes European Challenges Such as Crypto, Meeting Retail Expectations and More for 2023

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in France has published its priorities for 2023. AMF Chair Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani included working to enhance retail investor protection, pursuing sustainable finance as well as financial innovation during the next 12 months. “The AMF is the regulator of Europe’s leading financial center...
crowdfundinsider.com

European Fintech Lemonway Reports Solid Results for 2022

Lemonway, a top European Fintech, is reporting solid results for 2022, with volumes jumping by 39% during the year. Lemonway is a pan-European payments provider targeting marketplaces, including alternative finance platforms looking for payment processing, wallet management, and third-party payments, along with anti-money laundering (AML) and customer verification (KYC) services. Approximately 400 platforms utilize Lemonway, of which 200 are crowdfunding platforms. Lemonway has opened over 8 million digital wallets for platform operators.
crowdfundinsider.com

Research Report Shows High Levels of Awareness of Embedded Finance Among UK B2B SMEs

New Kriya (previously MarketFinance) research shows high levels of awareness of Embedded Finance among UK B2B SMEs. But with implementation intent being 3 years on average, “this means thousands of UK firms are leaving money on the table,” the report from Kriya reveals. UK SME sector’s estimated turnover...
crowdfundinsider.com

UK Insurtech Superscript Finalizes £45M Series B Round

The team at Superscript is pleased to announce the completion of their £45 million ($54m USD) Series B funding round. The investment round was “led by existing investor BHL UK, owner of Comparethemarket, with participation from new investor and Fortune 500 insurer The Hartford.” Other existing investors, “including Concentric, also participated.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Binance.US Approved to Acquire Voyager Digital

The sale of Voyager Digital has received preliminary approval by the courts thus clearing the way for Binance.US to acquire the assets of the bankrupt firm. Revealed last month, Binance.US announced the agreement for it to acquire Voyagers assets for approximately $1 billion. Binance.US’ bid provided a path forward for Voyager customers’ funds to gain access to their funds, and return to them in the form of the cryptocurrencies previously held in their Voyager accounts.
crowdfundinsider.com

Pillz, Developer of Wearable Devices for NFT-Collectibles, Finalizes Pre-Seed Round

Pillz, the developer of wearable devices for NFT-collectibles and NFT-gaming, raised a pre-seed round from Xsolla and its Founder Aleksandr “Shurick” Agapitov. Aleksandr Agapitov, Xsolla founder and Pillz Board of Directors member, said:. “Pillz represents what I always look for in teams – a passion for changing the...
crowdfundinsider.com

Kadan Stadelmann: Komodo Blockchain CTO Says North Carolina Power Grid Attack Exposes Crypto Vulnerabilities

Crowdfund Insider recently caught up with Kadan Stadelmann, a blockchain developer, operations security professional and Komodo Platform’s chief technology officer. Komodo is described as “an open, composable blockchain platform.” With a multi-chain design, Komodo is focused on “providing fully composable blockchain solutions for independent developers, startups, and enterprise businesses alike.” It’s an innovative environment and the Komodo community is currently growing (since 2016).
MOORE COUNTY, NC

