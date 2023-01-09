The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has proposed a rule to establish a public registry of nonbank financial firms’ terms and conditions. The CFPB states that, in some cases, consumer rights are limited or waived, or terms are misleading. The CFPB states that non-banks would need to submit information on terms and conditions in form contracts they use that seek to waive or limit individuals’ rights and other legal protections. The information would be made publicly available.

5 HOURS AGO