Wheeling, WV

Hannibal River takes down Woodsfield Monroe Central

Hannibal River left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Woodsfield Monroe Central 50-28 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 10. The first quarter gave Hannibal River a 14-4 lead over Woodsfield Monroe Central.
HANNIBAL, OH
Canton GlenOak wins tense tussle with Louisville

A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton GlenOak's direction just enough to squeeze past Louisville 51-46 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. In recent action on January 7, Canton GlenOak faced off against Uniontown Green and Louisville took on Salem on January 7 at Salem High School. For results, click here.
CANTON, OH
Zanesville West Muskingum survives taut tilt with Warsaw River View

Zanesville West Muskingum surfed the tension to ride to a 71-66 win over Warsaw River View in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 30, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Johnstown and Warsaw River View took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on December 27 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School. For a full recap, click here.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Flexing muscle: Salem tightens grip on Minerva

Salem lit up the scoreboard on January 11 to propel past Minerva for a 67-18 victory in Ohio boys basketball on January 11. The last time Salem and Minerva played in a 52-49 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
SALEM, OH
Too close for comfort: Newark Licking Valley strains past Zanesville

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Newark Licking Valley had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Zanesville 56-54 on January 10 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Zanesville and Newark Licking Valley faced off on February 8, 2022 at Zanesville High...
NEWARK, OH
Complete command: Wheeling Central Catholic dominates Caldwell in convincing showing

Wheeling Central Catholic gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Caldwell 68-37 for a West Virginia girls basketball victory on January 10. In recent action on January 4, Wheeling Central Catholic faced off against Steubenville Catholic Central and Caldwell took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on January 4 at Caldwell High School. For more, click here.
WHEELING, WV
Steubenville records thin win against Wintersville Indian Creek

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Steubenville defeated Wintersville Indian Creek 52-47 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 9. Wintersville Indian Creek showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Bent but not broken: Carrollton weathers scare to dispatch Alliance

The cardiac kids of Carrollton unleashed every advantage to outlast Alliance 61-58 at Carrollton High on January 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Carrollton and Alliance faced off on February 10, 2021 at Carrollton High School. Click here for a recap.
CARROLLTON, OH
Minerva imposes its will on Salem

Minerva ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Salem 67-18 on January 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Salem and Minerva faced off on January 8, 2022 at Minerva High School. Click here for a recap.
SALEM, OH
New Concord John Glenn cancels check from Zanesville

New Concord John Glenn collected a solid win over Zanesville in a 68-49 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Zanesville and New Concord John Glenn faced off on January 11, 2021 at Zanesville High School. For more, click here.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Tough tussle: Byesville Meadowbrook breaks free from Dover

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Byesville Meadowbrook didn't mind, dispatching Dover 36-29 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Dover and Byesville Meadowbrook faced off on February 19, 2022 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School. For more, click here.
DOVER, OH
Too much punch: Rootstown knocks out Alliance

Rootstown turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 68-53 win over Alliance at Alliance High on January 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Rootstown and Alliance faced off on January 11, 2021 at Rootstown High School. For results, click here.
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, OH

