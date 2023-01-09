ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Message Today

Did Carson Wentz just post a goodbye message to the Commanders? On Tuesday, the veteran QB shared a photo to his Instagram after being unavailable for the media Monday, which read: Year 7 was an adventure and didn't end the way we all wanted. Yet, I'm grateful for another year to play this game and ...
WASHINGTON, DC
wearebuffalo.net

Extremely Awkward Moment Over Brutal Buffalo Bills Tweet on LIVE TV

How insensitive was this tweet? Should the Buffalo Bills fans be mad over FOX Sports commentator Skip Bayless' tweet? It certainly got tense on LIVE TV. Very awkward. When Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin got injured on Monday Night Football, Bayless tweeted a series of comments about the injury. The final tweet in that series, though, caused some serious controversy. Many fans were absolutely disgusted with Skip calling him insensitive and horrible, to say the least. Here was the tweet:
Yardbarker

Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bills' Roster Announcement

The Buffalo Bills could be getting some reinforcements pretty soon. They've announced that both cornerback Micah Hyde and wide receiver Jamison Crowder have been activated for the practice window. This means that they can practice with the team and can be activated at any point over the next 21 ...
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Stadium Chanting ‘Hamlin’ Will Give You The Chills

Yesterday was incredible. You could not have written the story of the Buffalo Bills game any better. Especially in the beginning. It was the first game the Buffalo Bills have played since Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin was critically injured on Monday Night Football. It has been absolutely humbling, not to...
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa ruled out vs Buffalo Bills, what does this mean for Miami?

Mike McDaniel announced in the presser of Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 that Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled OUT. What now for Miami?. The Miami Dolphins are returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and just the third time this entire century of the 2000s. The Dolphins had an already very tough match vs the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the Wildcard, now that QB Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out the road for Miami is much much steeper.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy