"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
5 Potential Stadiums for Neutral AFC Title Game for Bills-Chiefs
The NFL playoffs are set and as was expected going into week 18, the neutral site AFC Championship game is on the table. The Kansas City Chiefs got the 1 seed in the AFC and the bye week, while the Buffalo Bills got the 2 seed and will play in Wild Card weekend.
NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Message Today
Did Carson Wentz just post a goodbye message to the Commanders? On Tuesday, the veteran QB shared a photo to his Instagram after being unavailable for the media Monday, which read: Year 7 was an adventure and didn't end the way we all wanted. Yet, I'm grateful for another year to play this game and ...
Extremely Awkward Moment Over Brutal Buffalo Bills Tweet on LIVE TV
How insensitive was this tweet? Should the Buffalo Bills fans be mad over FOX Sports commentator Skip Bayless' tweet? It certainly got tense on LIVE TV. Very awkward. When Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin got injured on Monday Night Football, Bayless tweeted a series of comments about the injury. The final tweet in that series, though, caused some serious controversy. Many fans were absolutely disgusted with Skip calling him insensitive and horrible, to say the least. Here was the tweet:
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
NFL World Reacts To The Bills' Roster Announcement
The Buffalo Bills could be getting some reinforcements pretty soon. They've announced that both cornerback Micah Hyde and wide receiver Jamison Crowder have been activated for the practice window. This means that they can practice with the team and can be activated at any point over the next 21 ...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Bills Stadium Chanting ‘Hamlin’ Will Give You The Chills
Yesterday was incredible. You could not have written the story of the Buffalo Bills game any better. Especially in the beginning. It was the first game the Buffalo Bills have played since Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin was critically injured on Monday Night Football. It has been absolutely humbling, not to...
WATCH: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players speak ahead of matchup against Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players spoke on Wednesday as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. McDermott spoke before practice and the following players spoke after practice:
Josh Allen Details Moment Bills Captains Told Bengals Game Was Over
In the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's collapse last Monday night, both the Bills and Bengals stood united. The primetime game was momentarily suspended after Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest, was taken away in an ambulance. Both teams headed to their respective locker rooms, where the decision was ...
How to watch the Bills, NFL Super Wild Card Weekend
The first round of NFL Playoffs will be stretched across three days.
Buffalo Bills win emotional game over New England Patriots, pay tribute to Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots in a Week 18 matchup just days after Damar Hamlin's scary injury. Tyler Dragon, USA Today's NFL and Olympic sports reporter, joined Anne-Marie Green and Jericka Duncan to discuss the game and preview the NFL playoffs.
Tua Tagovailoa ruled out vs Buffalo Bills, what does this mean for Miami?
Mike McDaniel announced in the presser of Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 that Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled OUT. What now for Miami?. The Miami Dolphins are returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and just the third time this entire century of the 2000s. The Dolphins had an already very tough match vs the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the Wildcard, now that QB Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out the road for Miami is much much steeper.
Dolphins turn attention to Bills with starting quarterback still in question
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It's officially on to the postseason for the Miami Dolphins after the Fins wrapped up their 9-8 regular season against the Jets on Sunday with an 11-6 win. Now it's a familiar foe on Sunday, with the Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills squaring off for...
