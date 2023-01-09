Mike McDaniel announced in the presser of Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 that Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled OUT. What now for Miami?. The Miami Dolphins are returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and just the third time this entire century of the 2000s. The Dolphins had an already very tough match vs the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the Wildcard, now that QB Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out the road for Miami is much much steeper.

