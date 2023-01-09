ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

FINAL: Texas A&M 94 - Carolina 53

The South Carolina basketball team is coming off of one of its biggest wins of the season leading Kentucky wire-to-wire at Rupp Arena. Now, the Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2) welcome Texas A&M to the Colonial Life Arena looking to get back to even in Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies (11-5, 3-0) come into the game on a five-game winning streak with an 18-point victory against Missouri as its last game.
Gamecocks need to find their grit

He said it the moment he sat down at the press conference because he knew what would happen from the moment he found out. When Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams saw that South Carolina would be without Hayden Brown, it was going to be a much easier night for his guys at the Colonial Life Arena than he initially thought. It just was.
Gamecocks suffer second straight rout at home in loss to Aggies

South Carolina was completely outplayed by Texas A&M on Saturday in Colonial Life Arena as it fell 94-53 to fall to 1-3 in conference play. The Gamecocks (8-9, 1-3) were dominated in the paint as the Aggies (12-5, 4-0) outrebounded them 48-16 and also out scored them 38-16 in the paint. The Gamecocks would only pull five offensive rebounds compared to the Aggies’ 20. The Aggies turned their 20 offensive rebounds into 27 second chance points.
